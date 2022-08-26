ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Marcos, TX

nomadlawyer.org

Austin : Top 10 Hidden & Unusual Places You Must Visit In Austin, Texas.

Travel Attractions – Best Hidden & Unusual Places In Austin, Texas. The state capital of Texas, Austin, is a diverse inland city bordering the Hill Country. Austin embraces its strangeness and is charming enough to be one of the top places in Texas to visit. Austin has many attractions,...
AUSTIN, TX
Community Impact Austin

Central Texans prepare for the future amid one of the hottest summers on record

A construction crew resting in 104-degree temperatures while working on a project along Slaughter Lane. (Darcy Sprague/Community Impact Newspaper) From dogs in heat-protectant boots to construction workers advocating for additional protections, Austin’s historically hot summer has ranged from inconvenient to dangerous. This year, Austin hit record-high temperatures at least...
AUSTIN, TX
KVUE

'Mermaid Capital of Texas Fest' to be held in San Marcos in September

SAN MARCOS, Texas — San Marcos residents are getting ready to shell-ebrate good times. The "Mermaid Capital of Texas Fest" kicks off next month. The month-long festival is held every September as a celebration of the city's quirky history and culture, including its official designation as the "Mermaid Capital of Texas."
SAN MARCOS, TX
Thrillist

8 Totally Free Things to Do in Austin This Fall

So much of American hangout culture is based around spending money. Want to catch up with a friend? Buy a drink. Going on a date? Split the bill for dinner or pay for a movie. While that’s fine and all, it’s still sometimes nice to be able to spend time with the people you care about without the expectation of burning through some cash. Fortunately, there are plenty of free parks, venues, and activities in Austin that you can plan a day around. Whether you’re an outdoors type or insist on hitting up locations with AC, here are some of our favorite free things to do in Austin.
AUSTIN, TX
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Persistent Drought Dries Up, Closes Popular Central Texas Swimming Hole

After reports last month that a popular Central Texas swimming hole was drying up, Hays County parks say they're closing Jacob's Well to swimming for the remainder of the year. The Hays County Parks Department said the watering hole was suffering from significant drought and that significant rainfall was needed...
HAYS COUNTY, TX
Community Impact Austin

10 latest commercial permits filed in New Braunfels, including new Starbucks location

The following commercial permits have been filed recently in New Braunfels under the Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation. (Courtesy Google Maps) Curious about which new businesses, restaurants and facilities are coming soon or currently underway in your backyard and beyond? Our commercial permit roundup helps identify what is being built in your community. The following commercial permits have been filed recently in New Braunfels under the Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation. All information, including cost and timeline, is subject to change.
NEW BRAUNFELS, TX
msn.com

Overnight storm brings major flooding at Brushy Creek in Cedar Park

Heavy rainfall overnight brought major flooding, road closures, and low water crossing closures in south central Williamson County. The National Weather Service issued a flash flood warning that was in effect until 12:30 a.m. Sunday. CBS Austin chief meteorologist Chikage Windler found this downed tree on the Brushy Creek trail...
CEDAR PARK, TX
streetfoodblog.com

21 Finest Italian Eating places in Austin

Whenever you consider Italian delicacies, pasta might be the very first thing that involves thoughts. And whereas Austin has no scarcity of Italian eating places serving up heaping plates of noodles, there’s far more to discover with regards to consuming Italian meals on this metropolis. From wood-fired pizzas and...
AUSTIN, TX

