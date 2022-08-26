Read full article on original website
This Texas Town is #1 For Rent Increases Across the United StatesTom HandyAustin, TX
Cities Where Rich Out-of-Towners Have Driven Up Home PricesDaniella CressmanAustin, TX
This is what You Need to Know About Monkeypox in TexasTom HandyEl Paso, TX
Austin Duo MIDDLESPOON Have All of the Treats to 'Crush On U'jzonazariAustin, TX
nomadlawyer.org
Austin : Top 10 Hidden & Unusual Places You Must Visit In Austin, Texas.
Travel Attractions – Best Hidden & Unusual Places In Austin, Texas. The state capital of Texas, Austin, is a diverse inland city bordering the Hill Country. Austin embraces its strangeness and is charming enough to be one of the top places in Texas to visit. Austin has many attractions,...
Hill Country Bible Church opens new Leander location
Hill Country Bible Church opened its new Leander location Aug. 21 after having to close the first location due to the COVID-19 pandemic. (Courtesy Hill Country Bible Church) Hill Country Bible Church reopened Aug. 21 after closing a previous Leander location due to the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic. The...
6 Hill Country events to celebrate September, end of summer
Hot air balloons, mermaids, and county fairs? Sign me up.
Giant Lanterns Will Soon Illuminate This Iconic Texas Destination
The event is free and family-friendly.
Central Texans prepare for the future amid one of the hottest summers on record
A construction crew resting in 104-degree temperatures while working on a project along Slaughter Lane. (Darcy Sprague/Community Impact Newspaper) From dogs in heat-protectant boots to construction workers advocating for additional protections, Austin’s historically hot summer has ranged from inconvenient to dangerous. This year, Austin hit record-high temperatures at least...
KVUE
'Mermaid Capital of Texas Fest' to be held in San Marcos in September
SAN MARCOS, Texas — San Marcos residents are getting ready to shell-ebrate good times. The "Mermaid Capital of Texas Fest" kicks off next month. The month-long festival is held every September as a celebration of the city's quirky history and culture, including its official designation as the "Mermaid Capital of Texas."
This is the best place to get a bowl of chili in Texas, report says
DALLAS (KDAF) — Chili is awesome. Whether you like it with beans or without beans, your preferred method of making and consuming this delicious treat is wholly valid. In the spirit of appreciation for this tasty treat, LoveFood.com wanted to see where you can find the best bowl of chili in each state.
Having Texas native plants in your front yard helps fight wildfires and drought
AUSTIN, Texas — While we saw some measurable rain last week, most of Central Texas remains in a drought. Many counties still have water restrictions in place, and it's hard to keep a pretty lawn, which is why experts recommend drought-resistant landscaping. The City of Austin has created this...
Thrillist
8 Totally Free Things to Do in Austin This Fall
So much of American hangout culture is based around spending money. Want to catch up with a friend? Buy a drink. Going on a date? Split the bill for dinner or pay for a movie. While that’s fine and all, it’s still sometimes nice to be able to spend time with the people you care about without the expectation of burning through some cash. Fortunately, there are plenty of free parks, venues, and activities in Austin that you can plan a day around. Whether you’re an outdoors type or insist on hitting up locations with AC, here are some of our favorite free things to do in Austin.
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Persistent Drought Dries Up, Closes Popular Central Texas Swimming Hole
After reports last month that a popular Central Texas swimming hole was drying up, Hays County parks say they're closing Jacob's Well to swimming for the remainder of the year. The Hays County Parks Department said the watering hole was suffering from significant drought and that significant rainfall was needed...
sanantoniothingstodo.com
Date ideas in San Antonio – 50 romantic things to do for couples during night and day!
Looking to plan the perfect date? Whether it’s your first date or your 500th, there are tons of fun things to do in San Antonio for couples. The best part? You don’t have to spend a lot of money to have a great time. With these 50 free and cheap date ideas in San Antonio, you can have a night to remember without breaking the bank.
New list of ‘best value’ colleges released: Is your alma mater on it?
As the cost of higher education rises, it may be even more important to you to know you're getting your money's worth.
Austin H-E-B store to add shopping cart for children, adults with special needs
Caregivers can use Caroline's Carts to make grocery stores and other stores accessible to people with mobility challenges.
You can fly roundtrip from Austin to Hawaii for under $400
Kick off 2023 with a tropical adventure.
10 latest commercial permits filed in New Braunfels, including new Starbucks location
The following commercial permits have been filed recently in New Braunfels under the Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation. (Courtesy Google Maps) Curious about which new businesses, restaurants and facilities are coming soon or currently underway in your backyard and beyond? Our commercial permit roundup helps identify what is being built in your community. The following commercial permits have been filed recently in New Braunfels under the Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation. All information, including cost and timeline, is subject to change.
Pabern's Kitchen food truck now open in downtown Kyle
The Pabern's Kitchen food truck is now open at 210 W. Center St., Kyle. (Zara Flores/Community Impact Newspaper) A new food truck called Pabern's Kitchen opened at the end of July at 210 W. Center St., Kyle. The truck specializes in Filipino food, such as pork lumpia, chicken pancit, adobo,...
Unique Austin, Texas vacation rental looks like a woodland creature, feels like a peaceful cave
Austin's slogan is "keep it weird," and the Bloomhouse may just be the weirdest, and coolest, short-term rental on the market today. With its arresting curvy lines and design straight out of The Jetsons TV show, staying at The Bloomhouse is a unique experience.
msn.com
Overnight storm brings major flooding at Brushy Creek in Cedar Park
Heavy rainfall overnight brought major flooding, road closures, and low water crossing closures in south central Williamson County. The National Weather Service issued a flash flood warning that was in effect until 12:30 a.m. Sunday. CBS Austin chief meteorologist Chikage Windler found this downed tree on the Brushy Creek trail...
streetfoodblog.com
21 Finest Italian Eating places in Austin
Whenever you consider Italian delicacies, pasta might be the very first thing that involves thoughts. And whereas Austin has no scarcity of Italian eating places serving up heaping plates of noodles, there’s far more to discover with regards to consuming Italian meals on this metropolis. From wood-fired pizzas and...
kut.org
Neighbors protested housing for homeless Austinites. Then, they (sort of) changed their stance.
Austin’s Planning Commission meets every other Tuesday in the cavernous chambers of City Hall. Members assemble virtually and in person to hear requests and pleas from the public about what should be built in the city. Plot by plot, these volunteers vote yay or nay to changes that will shape Austin.
