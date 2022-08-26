EXCLUSIVE: WME has signed writer-director and multidisciplinary artist Ja’Tovia Gary for representation in film and TV. Gary’s experimental 2020 film, The Giverny Suite, was the subject of one-person exhibitions at both the Hammer Museum in Los Angeles and the Paula Cooper Gallery in New York. She has been awarded the Douglas Edwards Experimental Film Award by the LA Film Critics Association, as well as Best Experimental Film by the BlackStar Film Festival for The Giverny Document (Single Channel), a stand-alone component of her project that moves between Monet’s historic gardens in Giverny, France and the streets of Harlem. Exhibited as a three-channel installation,...

MOVIES ・ 20 MINUTES AGO