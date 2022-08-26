ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Harrisburg, PA

Comments / 19

Zane Landis
3d ago

hope he realizes people can just buy a serialized firearm and just file it off and you got yourself a "ghost gun" God politicians really are uneducated. but then again this is about control not public safety

Reply
5
Charles Cadwallader
3d ago

Not for long, on its way to SCOTUS right now! A piece of metal or plastic does not make a gun.

Reply(7)
12
SociopathLivesMatter
3d ago

Legislators are ever quick to enforce restrictive everything laws that disenfranchise people but they will definitely resist rulings from the SCOTUS that empower citizens as evidenced by the latest rulings in regard to NY unconstitutional Sullivan Act circa 1911 which, effectively bans, firearms from private ownership unless the applicant can express a “special need” to exercise his/her rights under the 2nd Amendment 🤔

Reply
2
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
wtae.com

Wolf makes another push for $2,000 payments for Pennsylvanians

SHARPSBURG, Pa. — Gov. Tom Wolf is making another push to get$2,000 direct payments to Pennsylvanians. Wolf visited Roots of Faith in Sharpsburg on Monday to make his latest public appeal to state lawmakers. Watch the video above. The governor has said that despite Republicans in the general assembly...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Philadelphia, PA
Government
State
Pennsylvania State
City
Harrisburg, PA
County
Philadelphia, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Government
City
Philadelphia, PA
Harrisburg, PA
Government
PennLive.com

Southern Pennsylvania being scanned from the sky

Earthquake hazards, natural resources and groundwater are among the targets for aerial imaging flights across 21 counties in southern Pennsylvania that will continue through the end of the year. Areas of northern Maryland, northeastern West Virginia and northern Virginia also will be targeted by low-flying helicopters and airplanes in the...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Government Technology

Pennsylvania Grappling With SNAP, EBT Card System Outage

(TNS) — A technical glitch has left upward of 1.8 million Pennsylvanians locked out of nutrition benefit programs — and officials are still at a loss to explain why, as similar outages grip other states. From Philadelphia to Pittsburgh, reports poured in Sunday afternoon of enrollees unable to...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WPXI Pittsburgh

FBI agent injured in firearm discharge at Pennsylvania federal building

PHILADELPHIA, Pa. — The FBI says a special agent is expected to be treated and released following the discharge of a firearm at the federal building in Philadelphia. Officials said the weapon discharged Monday morning in the loading dock of the building, and the agent was receiving medical attention for minor injuries. No immediate information was released about the circumstances.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Josh Shapiro
delawarevalleynews.com

Bensalem Heroin Dealer Convicted In Federal Court

PHILADELPHIA – United States Attorney Jacqueline C. Romero announced that Matt “Mack” Jones, 39, of Bensalem, PA, was convicted at trial of multiple narcotics offenses including distribution of heroin and conspiracy to distribute heroin. In January 2018, New Jersey State Police, the Philadelphia DEA, New Jersey (Camden)...
BENSALEM TOWNSHIP, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Sounding off: Pa. not so welcoming; Biden destroying nation; GOP suppressing voters; working together on climate change

I am a local physician who has been practicing in Greensburg and Latrobe since 2009. I would like to point out that some of my physician colleagues are not white. Some are not Christian. Some are immigrants. And they are the kindest, most caring and most morally upstanding people you would ever want to meet. I have seen many excellent physicians leave the area over the years, and I know that it is very difficult to recruit new talent.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Daily Voice

Satan Club After School Program Coming To PA District

The Satanic Temple is coming to a Pennsylvania school district. In York County, the directors of the Northern York County School District addressed their approval of the Satanic Temple to use their facilities, stating that “the use of (their) school facilities must be permitted without discrimination.”. The event will...
YORK COUNTY, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Guns#Gun Dealers#Ghost Gun#Politics State#Politics Legislative#Politics Governor#Atf
abc27 News

New federal ghost gun regulations in effect in Pennsylvania

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — A new federal rule aimed at cracking down on ghost guns goes into effect on Wednesday. The goal of the regulation is to keep weapons out of the hands of criminals. In the new regulations, federally licenses firearm dealers across the state that sell or distribute partially completed frames or receives […]
HARRISBURG, PA
WMDT.com

Delaware State Housing Authority pausing Rental Assitance Program, with scaled back elligibility and payment amounts set for its return

DELAWARE – The Delaware State Housing Authority will pause applications for the Emergency Housing & Rental Assitance Program (EHAP) from September 9th to October. The temporary program pause will allow the agency to modify program guidelines in accordance with the federal U.S. Treasury requirements, implement a shift between federal funding sources, and manage application volume.
DELAWARE STATE
phl17.com

PA State Senator speaks on Philadelphia DHS reports, overnight stays

Philadelphia (WPHL)- Pennsylvania State Senator Arthur L. Haywood III responded to the Philadelphia Department of Human Services permitting children to stay overnight. Haywood released a statement Friday acknowledging the concerns within the Center City office. “The Philadelphia Department of Human Services allowing children, as young as toddlers, to sleep on...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics

Comments / 0

Community Policy