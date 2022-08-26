ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

Longtime NFL Coach Reportedly Died This Morning

A longtime NFL coach reportedly passed away on Monday morning. According to a report from ESPN NFL insider Chris Mortensen, longtime offensive coach Ernie Zampese died earlier this morning. "Ernie Zampese passed away this morning at the age of 86, one of the most influential offensive coaches in NFL history,"...
NFL
Larry Brown Sports

Lions cut former 1st-round pick

Jarrad Davis will be looking for a new team. The Detroit Lions are cutting Davis, NFL Media’s Ian Rapoport reported on Monday. Davis was the No. 21 overall pick by Detroit in 2017. The Florida product did not live up this billing as a first-round pick during his four seasons with the Lions from 2017-2020. They declined to pick up his fifth-year option, so he signed with the Jets for the 2021 season.
DETROIT, MI
Yardbarker

Broncos Releasing Six Players

CB Donnie Lewis (waived/injured) Martin, 32, is a former fifth-round pick of the Lions out of Appalachian State back in 2013. He was in the final year of his four-year rookie contract when he signed a four-year, $13.6 million extension with the Lions in 2016. He finished his contract before...
DENVER, CO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
Yardbarker

Ravens QB Lamar Jackson tweets about status of contract talks

Time is running out for Lamar Jackson and the Baltimore Ravens to agree to a long-term contract before the start of the regular season. On Monday, the quarterback dropped a bit of a hint about where talks stand right now. In a tweet, Jackson suggested that the Ravens’ best offer...
BALTIMORE, MD
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ryan
Person
Carson Wentz
Yardbarker

Nebraska football gets roasted by Big Sky Conference after loss

The Nebraska Cornhuskers once again lost a winnable game to open their 2022 season, and many were eager to take shots at the low-hanging fruit. Nebraska lost 31-28 to Northwestern, allowing 14 unanswered points and falling victim to a bizarre onside kick decision while up 28-17 in the third quarter. The defeat dropped coach Scott Frost to 5-21 in one-score games and raised enormous questions over the progress — or lack thereof — during his tenure.
LINCOLN, NE
Yardbarker

Former Badgers star injured in pre-season shows LaFleur was right

To play or not to play your starters in pre-season is the age old question. It happens every year, it seems, that a star player gets banged up during meaningless games. This season it happened to be a former Wisconsin Badgers star. He also happens to be the reigning Defensive Player of The Year. TJ Watt of the Pittsburgh Steelers seemed to suffer an injury during the team’s final pre-season game.
MADISON, WI
Yardbarker

Broncos QB Russell Wilson named 'overrated' player ahead of 2022 NFL season

Russell Wilson is on the cusp of beginning his first season as the starting quarterback of the Denver Broncos following a blockbuster offseason trade from the Seattle Seahawks that caught many by surprise. On paper, Wilson is one of the truly elite signal-callers in the game today. Per Pro-Football-Reference numbers,...
DENVER, CO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Eagles#Panthers#Buccaneers#Giants#American Football#Nfc Power Rankings#Afc#Dl
Yardbarker

Lane Kiffin responds to Tennessee minor league team’s brutal promo

Tennessee fans are still raging at Lane Kiffin on a semi-regular basis. At some point, they may have to accept that it will never actually bother him. On Saturday, the Tennessee Smokies, the Double-A affiliate of the Chicago Cubs, had kids throw mustard at a skeleton with Kiffin’s face pasted on it. This was in reference to Kiffin’s infamous return to Tennessee’s Neyland Stadium last season, when the Ole Miss coach had a whole host of bizarre items thrown at him by fans.
KNOXVILLE, TN
Yardbarker

The Titans Might Have A QB Controversy On Their Hands

The Tennessee Titans went out on a limb and selected Malik Willis in the third round of the 2022 NFL Draft. This was a surprise pick, mostly because Willis was not expected to fall that far. Despite having Ryan Tannehill the Titans gave Willis a chance. Now, they might have...
NASHVILLE, TN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
NFL Teams
Dallas Cowboys
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NFL Teams
Carolina Panthers
NewsBreak
Sports
NFL Teams
Philadelphia Eagles
NFL Teams
Seattle Seahawks
NFL Teams
Chicago Bears
NFL Teams
Atlanta Falcons
NFL Teams
Detroit Lions
NFL Teams
Los Angeles Rams
Yardbarker

Broncos LT Makes A Bold AFC West Prediction

The AFC of 2022 is the strongest conference the NFL has had in recent memory, and it could turn out to be the strongest conference the league has ever had in its history. Headlining the conference is the AFC West, which boasts four teams that are all thought to be Super Bowl contenders.
DENVER, CO
Yardbarker

Steelers Continue Making Final Roster Cuts

Ealy signed with the team with two weeks left in the preseason. He was a long shot to make the roster, but the team was hoping something stuck as they continued to search for offensive line help. Mondeaux is a top practice squad candidate for the Steelers after spending the...
PITTSBURGH, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy