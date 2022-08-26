After two years of exclusively virtual screenings, the Sundance Film Festival says it will be back in-person in 2023. The celebration of the best of indie filmmaking, which unfolds from Jan. 19-Jan. 29, isn’t abandoning its digital component. It will maintain a hybrid presence, allowing film fans who are unable to make the trek up the mountain to Park City, Utah, to participate in the event. But remote cinephiles won’t get to access to the newest arthouse films until the later in the festival. Beginning on Tuesday, Jan. 24, the festival will allow ticket-buyers to view select films online. The...

