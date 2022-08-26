Read full article on original website
MLB
Quietly one of MLB's best relievers, Domínguez nearing return
PHILADELPHIA -- One of the most valuable, but perhaps most underrated relief pitchers in baseball this season is Seranthony Domínguez. It is why everybody is closely watching his recovery from right triceps tendinitis. “I feel better, way better,” Domínguez said Saturday afternoon at Citizens Bank Park. “Now I’m able...
MLB
'Just a great stretch': Rays peaking at perfect time
BOSTON -- The Rays already felt pretty good about the way they handled this challenging part of their schedule. They felt even better after finishing that stretch Sunday afternoon with a convincing 12-4 win over the Red Sox at Fenway Park. • Box score. Grinding through 17 games in 17...
MLB
Rays stifled by former teammate and 'Fountain of Youth'
BOSTON -- The Rays had an awkward run-in with an old friend Saturday afternoon. Red Sox left-hander Rich Hill, who spent the first half of last season with the Rays, completely throttled a Tampa Bay lineup that had scored 31 runs in its previous four games. Unable to get anything going offensively against Hill, the Rays were done in by a rough first inning for lefty Jeffrey Springs and lost to the Red Sox, 5-1, at Fenway Park.
MLB
The best player at each position to debut in '22
There is a celebration associated with Major League debuts, because we love bright, new, shiny things and the optimism associated with freshly promoted prospects. But there is great difficulty in maintaining that celebration because -- news flash -- the big leagues are pretty darn hard. So it is only natural that many young players need time -- in some cases years -- to sharpen and hone their skills at the highest level.
MLB
D-backs to call up top prospect Corbin Carroll (source)
It turned out to be a rapid rise for outfielder Corbin Carroll after all, as the D-backs plan to call up their top prospect from Triple-A Reno for his expected big league debut Monday night against the Phillies at Chase Field, a source told MLB.com on Sunday. The club has not confirmed the move.
MLB
Angels' MVP duo powers sweep of Blue Jays
TORONTO -- In a road trip with no room for in-betweens, Shohei Ohtani and Mike Trout made sure to leave on a high note. The pair of Angels stars capped off their dominance of the Blue Jays with a pair of home runs on Sunday that propelled the Halos to an 8-3 win and an unexpected sweep at Rogers Centre.
MLB
Abreu to slumping Sox: 'We have to believe'
CHICAGO -- The message from José Abreu, delivered through the media prior to Saturday night’s contest with the D-backs at Guaranteed Rate Field, presented a beacon of light for the fading White Sox. • Box score. A little self-confidence can go a long way -- or so said...
MLB
Contreras (7 K's, 0 ER) leads strong rookie showing in shutout win
PHILADELPHIA -- Roansy Contreras does not fear the fire. Since returning from Triple-A Indianapolis, Pittsburgh’s tantalizing rookie has been tasked with navigating three of baseball’s tougher lineups. The Red Sox. The Braves. The Phillies. Multiple All-Stars. Multiple Silver Sluggers. It's a trio of teams that give veterans fits, but for a third straight time, the rookie battled and the rookie shoved.
MLB
1 big reason Mariners could be legit October threat
When you think back to recent examples of teams that rode dominant bullpens to World Series titles, the 2015 Royals, 2013 Red Sox and last year’s Braves are probably among the first teams that come to mind. The 2022 Mariners could join that list … if they manage to...
MLB
Who will be this year's bullpen X-factor? Here are 12 contenders
Every year it seems like there’s a pitcher who takes over the postseason from the bullpen. In 2016, Cleveland bulldozed its way into the World Series behind Andrew Miller’s dominant left arm. Two years later, Nathan Eovaldi etched his name into Red Sox lore by throwing six innings of relief in Boston’s 18-inning thriller against the Dodgers in the World Series. And who can forget Julio Urías’ dominant run for the Dodgers in 2020 that ended with him igniting Los Angeles’ championship celebration.
MLB
Verlander pulled after 3 IP with right calf discomfort
HOUSTON -- Astros pitcher Justin Verlander, the leading candidate for the American League Cy Young Award through the first five months of the regular season, was pulled from Sunday’s game against the Orioles at Minute Maid Park after only three innings with right calf discomfort. He threw 60 pitches in Houston's 3-1 win over Baltimore.
MLB
Padres take 'step back' after runaway loss
KANSAS CITY -- There were pitching problems galore for the Padres on Sunday. It started with Sean Manaea and ended with Josh Hader. With hopes of sealing a series sweep against Kansas City, it was an uphill climb for San Diego all day. Manaea surrendered seven hits and five runs in the first inning and the Royals went on to a 15-7 victory at Kauffman Stadium, forcing the Padres to settle for two-of-three in the weekend set.
MLB
Maeda (Tommy John) not likely to pitch this season
MINNEAPOLIS -- Throughout Kenta Maeda's recovery from Tommy John surgery, the Twins hoped that the veteran right-hander, their Opening Day starter last season, could still factor into this season's team as a bullpen option in September. That now seems unlikely, as Twins president of baseball operations Derek Falvey announced on...
MLB
Ohtani, Judge trade homers in MVP showdown
ANAHEIM -- The battle for the American League MVP Award was on full display on Monday night at Angel Stadium. The AL MVP race is essentially down to Angels two-way star Shohei Ohtani and Yankees slugger Aaron Judge with just a little more than a month remaining in the season. Both homered in the series opener at Angel Stadium, but it was Ohtani’s two-run homer in the fifth off Frankie Montas that proved to be the game-winner.
MLB
Mariners lose despite 3 HRs, stellar start from Castillo
SEATTLE -- Frustration boiled over when Ty France was ejected in the fifth inning of Saturday’s 4-3 loss to the Guardians, an all-encapsulating moment to an aggravating night in which Seattle saw a two-run lead evaporate in the eighth inning. Andrés Muñoz, who’s been among the game’s best leverage...
MLB
Fireballing reliever Duran makes history with 'splinker'
MINNEAPOLIS -- Theatrical, over-the-top reliever entrance montages are all the rage around the big leagues these days. If you hear the blare of trumpets, that means Mets closer Edwin Díaz is about to bulldoze your lineup. The sound of eerie whistling is the signal that young Orioles fireballer Félix Bautista is about to blow you away with triple-digit stuff.
MLB
White Sox 'angry' after sweep, but ready to battle
CHICAGO – Frustration. Disappointment. Disillusionment. Those are all feelings the White Sox could be experiencing after a 3-2 loss to Arizona on Sunday afternoon at Guaranteed Rate Field, marking the D-backs’ first sweep of the White Sox in franchise history. It also was a fourth straight defeat for the White Sox (63-65), who are three games behind the second-place Twins in the American League Central and five behind the division-leading Guardians.
MLB
No. 1 prospect Álvarez's status unclear (source)
NEW YORK -- Francisco Álvarez, ranked by MLB Pipeline as the top prospect in baseball, is in jeopardy of missing significant time due to a right ankle injury, according to a source briefed on the situation. A second source acknowledged the injury but called the idea of Álvarez missing the rest of the season “premature.” He will undergo testing in New York in the coming days to determine next steps.
MLB
Offense fades after outclassing 'one of the best' early
KANSAS CITY -- When the Royals jumped on Yu Darvish for three quick runs in the first inning Saturday night, not many thought the Padres starter would last deep into the game. But by the time the seventh inning rolled around, Darvish was still on the mound, using the Royals’ aggressiveness shown in the first inning against them in their 4-3 loss to the Padres at Kauffman Stadium.
MLB
Squarely in the playoff race, O's take series vs. Astros
HOUSTON -- The Orioles’ mantra this year is to prove people wrong and create “chaos” -- the word on many of the players' shirts this weekend. They weren’t able to complete the sweep after dropping the series finale, 3-1, to the Astros, but they took two of three games against the team with the best record in the American League.
