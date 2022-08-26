Every year it seems like there’s a pitcher who takes over the postseason from the bullpen. In 2016, Cleveland bulldozed its way into the World Series behind Andrew Miller’s dominant left arm. Two years later, Nathan Eovaldi etched his name into Red Sox lore by throwing six innings of relief in Boston’s 18-inning thriller against the Dodgers in the World Series. And who can forget Julio Urías’ dominant run for the Dodgers in 2020 that ended with him igniting Los Angeles’ championship celebration.

MLB ・ 11 HOURS AGO