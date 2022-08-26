Read full article on original website
USD/CAD Surges Above 1.3100 As Markets Tank Amid Strong Jobs Data
The US dollar soared against its Canadian counterpart on Tuesday as investors sought refuge from tumbling financial markets. Despite strong jobs data, stocks were sliding amid expectations that the Federal Reserve will keep interest rates higher for longer. According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS), the number of job...
Gold Price Finds Solid Trendline Support After Pullback
The gold price on Friday found strong trendline support at about $1,734 after pulling back from a session high of $1,755. The price of the yellow metaverse continues to trade within a sharply descending channel in the 60-min chart. The gold price now appears to have plummeted to trade below...
NZD/USD Hovers on a Six-Week Low Ahead of NFP, Consumer Confidence
The NZD/USD currency pair is stuck around 0.6140 as traders wait for Tuesday’s Asian session. It has risen from a six-week low and fallen from 0.6168. Until the price stays above 0.6100, it won’t go down from where it is now. A negative trend line that has been...
Forex Technical Cross Pairs Analysis | August 23, 2022
EUR/JPY looks trading sideways between 135.00 – 137.40 and inside a triangle pattern. Traders will wait for the pair to break out from the range to confirm the next direction. At the current time, traders will continue to apply range trading strategies until a breakout happens. Today’s critical levels...
USD/CAD Completes Channel Breakout to Trade at 1.3025
The USD/CAD currency pair on Friday spiked to complete an upward breakout from a descending channel formation. The currency pair now appears to have advanced to trade above the 100-hour moving average line in the 60-min chart. However, the pair still remains below this week’s highs of about 1.3060 despite...
Stimulus update 2022: Exact date huge $3,200 direct check payment will be sent out revealed
The first batch of massive $3,200 direct payments is set to go out to eligible Alaska residents next month.
EUR/USD Reclaims Parity After Bouncing Off 100-Hour MA
The EUR/USD currency pair on Friday bounced off the 100-hour moving average line to trade above 1.000. However, the currency pair failed to retest the current weekly highs of about 1.0035 after the rebound. The pair continues to trade within a gently ascending channel formation in the 60-min chart. Friday’s...
EUR/AUD Bearish Correction to 1.4600
EURAUD is trading below a descending trend line connecting the highs since the start of the month. Price looks ready for another test of the resistance, which happens to line up with other inflection points. The trend line coincides with the 61.8% Fibonacci retracement level that’s near the 1.4600 major...
AUD/USD Pulls Back Below 100-Hour MA After US Data
The AUD/USD currency pair on Friday pulled back to trade below the 100-hour moving average line after the latest round of US data. The currency pair appears to have completed a downward breakout from an ascending channel formation. The pair has now fallen to trade closer to the oversold conditions...
GBP/JPY Declines to 161.00, Though Bears Are Far Away
Following a fresh monthly high, the GBP/JPY exchange rate has declined over the past two days. Before Wednesday’s European session, it reached a high of 161.08. China’s growth-oriented agenda made investors wary, so they bought dollars. Even before the release of the Fed minutes, the UK’s employment data and market standing were mixed, strengthening cable. In June, the unemployment rate in the United Kingdom dropped to 3.8%, its lowest level in 47 years. The decrease of 10.5k in July jobless claims was better than expected (-32K). The average weekly wage in June was +4.7% 3Mo/YoY, up from +4.3% in May and the projected +4.5%.
EUR/JPY Short-Term Reversal Pattern Confirmation?
EURJPY could be in for a selloff, as the pair formed a double top pattern on its hourly time frame. Price is about to test the neckline around the 136.00 major psychological level. A break below this could confirm that a downtrend of the same height as the chart formation...
Bitcoin Crashes to New 4-Week Lows of $20,661 After Pullback
The bitcoin price on Friday plummeted to a new 4-week low of about $20,661 following its latest pullback. The pioneer cryptocurrency has now fallen to trade below the 100-hour moving average line in the 60-min chart. The BTC/USD also seems to have completed a downward breakout from a gently ascending...
AUD/USD Suffers as DXY Becomes Unstable Before US NFP.
There is a lot of pressure on the AUD/USD currency pair around the 0.6900 level during the Asian trading session. Given the first volatility in the US dollar index (DXY), the asset exhibits erratic behaviour close to the critical level of 0.6900. After a sharp upward climb from Monday’s low near 0.6840, the support displays sideways movement in a 0.6883-0.6926 range.
NZDJPY Headed for Range Support at 84.50
NZDJPY has been trading sideways, moving inside a range with support at the 84.50 minor psychological mark and resistance around 85.20. Price recently bounced off the top of the range and might be on its way to test the bottom again. However, the dynamic support around the moving averages and area of interest at the middle of the range might keep losses in check.
US Stock Market Technical Analysis | August 29, 2022
U.S stock futures rising after yesterday’s bearish close. The stock market is set to open higher today after suffering two days of bearish closes. Despite the current bullish build-up, traders will stay cautious as the market will focus on the Fed interest-rate decision next month. We might see a temporary halt in the bearish pressure several days forward but prepare for a full-blown bearish continuation before the Fed FOMC meeting.
AUD/USD Slides Below 0.7000 As Investors Eye Showdown at Jackson Hole
The AUD/USD currency pair returned to its daily low and lost half of its weekly gains. A horizontal pullback and a bearish MAX crossover are good signs for sellers. Bears are drawn to the 61.8% Fibonacci retracement level; buyers need to cross 0.7050. Since the bearish moving average crossover happened...
NZD/USD Bulls Return as Market Focuses on US Data, RBNZ
The NZD/USD currency pair’s daily chart is rather interesting. Prices have tried to break up, but the strength of the US dollar has stopped this from happening. Mixed data from the US and worries about the market before the Federal Reserve’s Jackson Hole retreat keep pair bears on edge. July US Durable Goods Orders dropped to 0.0%, lower than the 0.6% expected and 2.2% seen in June. Orders for non-defence capital goods (excluding aircraft) went up from 0.9% to 0.4%. In July, pending home sales were -1.0% MoM, less than the -4.0% expected and the -8.9% in June (which was changed from -8.6%). The annual drop in pending home sales was 19.9%, down from 20%.
WTI Crude Oil Price Analysis for Aug. 25, 2022
WTI crude oil is closing above the neckline of its double bottom pattern on the 4-hour time frame, confirming that a reversal from the downtrend will follow. The commodity price could climb by the same height as the chart pattern, which spans around $88 to $95 per barrel. Price is also closing above the 200 SMA as additional confirmation of a pickup in bullish pressure.
GBP/JPY Rises Above the 162.00 Threshold
The GBP/JPY currency pair is trading above 162.00 in the early part of the US session, after falling for the last five days. Even though the UK has a summer holiday and there isn’t much on the macroeconomic calendar, the financial markets are still very unstable. The Resolution Foundation,...
Natural Gas (NATGAS/USD) Price Technical Analysis for Aug. 25, 2022
Natural gas fell through the rising trend line on its hourly time frame, indicating that a reversal from the uptrend might follow. Price is stalling just above $9.000 and might be in for a retest of the former support. The Fibonacci retracement tool shows that the 50% level is closest...
