The NZD/USD currency pair’s daily chart is rather interesting. Prices have tried to break up, but the strength of the US dollar has stopped this from happening. Mixed data from the US and worries about the market before the Federal Reserve’s Jackson Hole retreat keep pair bears on edge. July US Durable Goods Orders dropped to 0.0%, lower than the 0.6% expected and 2.2% seen in June. Orders for non-defence capital goods (excluding aircraft) went up from 0.9% to 0.4%. In July, pending home sales were -1.0% MoM, less than the -4.0% expected and the -8.9% in June (which was changed from -8.6%). The annual drop in pending home sales was 19.9%, down from 20%.

CURRENCIES ・ 5 DAYS AGO