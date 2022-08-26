Read full article on original website
wevv.com
Funeral arrangements made for man killed in shooting at Henderson men's shelter
wevv.com
Murder investigation on Ravenswood Drive continues
The Evansville Police Department is investigating a murder after they were called to the 1500 block of Ravenswood Drive on Saturday night. The Vanderburgh County Coroner's Office has identified the victim as 27-year-old Trey Lashaune McGillicuddy of Evansville. Investigators say the suspect went to the home late Saturday night, kicked...
wevv.com
Harbor House still recovering from last week's shooting
wevv.com
One hospitalized in overnight Evansville shooting
One person was sent to the hospital with injuries after a shooting that happened in Evansville early Tuesday. Officers were dispatched to a shooting in the area of Lincoln Avenue and South Rotherwood Avenue just before 2 a.m. Tuesday. When first responders arrived at the scene, they found a man...
14news.com
Man taken to hospital after Tues. morning shooting
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - A man was taken to the hospital with a gunshot wound in Evansville overnight. Police say a woman called 911 around 2 Tuesday morning, saying a man in her SUV was shot. Officers found them at the gas station on the corner of Lincoln and Rotherwood...
Deceased man identified in Ravenswood Drive shooting
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – The Vanderburgh County Coroner’s Office has identified Trey Lashaune McGillicuddy, 27, of Evansville, as the person who died in an August 27 shooting. The coroner’s office says McGillicuddy died in a shooting at the 1500 block of Ravenswood Drive. Evansville Police Department (EPD) received a report of a man who had […]
wevv.com
EPD: Man on dirt bike arrested after fleeing from officer, crashing
An Evansville man was arrested after police say he tried to flee from an officer on a dirt bike before crashing. An officer with the Evansville Police Department said he was going west down Virginia Street towards Highway 41 late Monday around 9:30 p.m. when he saw a dirt bike motorcycle driving east past him on Virginia.
Evansville Police investigating overnight stabbing
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — The Evansville Police Department is investigating an overnight stabbing on the city’s south side. Just before 3:00 a.m. Monday morning, officers were called to the 1900 block of Plantation Court for someone who had been stabbed. Eyewitness News is waiting to learn more details from Evansville Police.
14news.com
Henderson Police arrest man on drug trafficking charges
HENDERSON, Ky. (WFIE) - The Henderson Police Department arrested a man Saturday night after finding marijuana during a traffic stop. According to a press release, officers pulled over 29-year-old Kevaial Beasley around 11:32 p.m. on Fifth Street and North Green Street. During the stop, officers say they found one pound...
wevv.com
Bond set at $500,000 for Henderson double-murder suspect
The man accused of killing two people and injuring two others in a shooting in Henderson, Kentucky, is appeared in court on Tuesday. 37-year-old Kenneth Gibbs appeared in Henderson County on Tuesday morning at 10 a.m. During his appearance Tuesday, the judge said that he would remain held on a...
Man killed in Harbor House shooting to be laid to rest
104.1 WIKY
Murder Suspect Still On The Run
Evansville Police Officers were dispatched to the 1500 block of Ravenswood Drive Saturday night around 10:50 for a male that had been shot. Once on scene officers located 27 year old Trey Mcgillicuddy inside the home with a gunshot wound to his chest. Medical aid was given to the victim,...
wevv.com
Coroner identifies man killed in Evansville shooting
wamwamfm.com
Wife Allegedly Shoots Husband in Mt. Vernon
Posey County – Friday night, August 26, at approximately 8:42, Posey County 911 Dispatch received a call from a residence located at 160 SR 62 West in Mt. Vernon, referencing a man and a woman who had been shot. Moments later, Mt. Vernon Police arrived and located Herbert Wade, 58, on the living room floor with a gunshot wound. Melissa Wade, 48, was found in a rear bedroom with a gunshot wound. A male juvenile relative was also inside the residence during the shooting, but he was not injured.
HPD held a conference over the Harbor House shooting
wevv.com
'He may be reloading': 911 calls released after double fatal shooting at Henderson shelter
Panic can be heard in the voices of 911 callers at the scene of a fatal active shooter incident that happened in Henderson, Kentucky on Thursday night. One man who called 911 from the scene of the shooting pleaded for a speedy response from authorities. "He's still here... Please hurry,"...
935thelloyd.com
Man Taken To Jail For Beating Ex-girlfriend
Evansville Police were dispatched to the 1300 block of Shanklin Avenue Sunday morning around 5:00 for a female that was just assaulted and bleeding. The victim told police her ex-boyfriend had strangled her until she lost consciousness. Later, while the male was walking the victim to the hospital, he told...
Webster Co. Sheriff has first court hearing since indictment
Nearly a month after a Webster County grand jury indicted him, Sheriff Donald Jones has one of his first court hearings.
wevv.com
Woman's car shot multiple times in Evansville
Police are investigating a shooting that happened in Evansville on Sunday, damaging a woman's car. Officers with the Evansville Police Department were sent to a shooting in the area of East Riverside Drive and Culver Drive early Sunday morning around 2:15 a.m. Police talked to the victim, who said it...
wevv.com
2 dead, 2 injured in Henderson shooting, police say
Two people are dead and two are injured following a shooting at the Harbor House Christian Center in Henderson. According to a spokesperson for the Henderson Police Department, police have arrested the suspect, Kenneth Gibbs of Henderson. Officers were called to the scene just before 8 p.m. for an active...
