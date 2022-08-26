Read full article on original website
Texas Children's Hospital calls child protective services on another Katy mother after teen attempts suicideJenifer KnightonKaty, TX
Harris County Deputy Constable Omar Ursin identified as officer who was shot and killed bringing food home to his familyhoustonstringer_comHarris County, TX
Caught on dashcam: Houston Uber driver is shaken after man pulls out an assault rifle and aims it at her in the Heightshoustonstringer_comHouston, TX
Four dead after suspect sets fire to a house, shoots at firefighters, and is killed by a Houston Police Officerhoustonstringer_comHouston, TX
Climate Change Poses A Growing Threat To HoustonMatt LillywhiteHouston, TX
Barcenas Mexican Kitchen opens in League City
(Courtesy Barcenas Mexican Kitchen) Barcenas Mexican Kitchen had a grand opening in August for its new location at 2508 S. Gulf Freeway, Ste. 102, League City. The restaurant also has locations in Friendswood and La Marque. Operating since 1998, Barcenas serves Mexican staples, such as fajitas, enchiladas and tacos. Jake...
Auracle World of Crystals now open in Montrose
Auracle World of Crystals opened July 29 at 1230 Westheimer Road, Houston. (Community Impact Newspaper staff) Auracle World of Crystals opened July 29 at 1230 Westheimer Road, Houston. According to the business's website, the crystals sold in the shop can be used for meditation, chakra healing, energy protection, restful sleep...
Houston brothers win prize in H-E-B'S Quest for Texas Best
Tunisian American brothers Karim Arem and Mansour Arem founded Zwïta. Their creation landed them a second place prize in the 2022 H-E-B Quest for Texas Best.
Final days of Houston Restaurant Weeks: Maize in west Houston
Maize (14795 Memorial Dr.) is a relatively new restaurant on the Houston food scene. It's a hyper creative take on classic Mexican cuisine that is not your run-of-the-mill. Chef Fabian Saldana is plating up some of the most unique dishes in town that are worth your attention. There are also delicious cocktails, and a serious collection of Mezcal and wines to choose from. For more menus visit https://bit.ly/3QBkZHf.
Petco Love and BOBS from Skechers Host Mega Adoption Event to Find Homes for 1000+ Pets in Need
HOUSTON, TX -- Although pet acquisition soared during the pandemic, the sad truth is the need for adopting pets is acute. Petco Love, BOBS from Skechers, and several Houston, Tex.-based animal welfare organizations are teaming up for a mega adoption event, Saturday, Sept. 3, and Sunday, Sept. 4 at the George R. Brown Convention Center in Houston. The goal to increase public awareness of pet adoption comes as shelters struggle with a record number of pets in care.
Good eats, great times at all the Herrera family restaurants
The Herrera family runs four of the most popular restaurants in Cypress, but success didn't always come easy.
Houston Happens – BBQ, Bundt Cakes, and more!
HOUSTON (KIAH) – Good morning! We’re starting your week off right with Houston Happens host Maggie Flecknoe. Just in time for Labor Day Weekend, Burns Original BBQ will open their 3rd bistro in Kroger! They’re joining us LIVE to serve up deets and some delicious barbeque. Plus, Lifestyle Expert and friend of the show, Megan […]
Nails of America Pearland eyes September opening
This is not a design done by Nails of America Pearland. It is a stock photo only. (Courtesy Pexels) Nails of America Pearland is aiming to open in early September at 2110 Pearland Parkway, Ste. 164, Pearland. The salon will offer a variety of services, including pedicures, manicures, eyelash extensions,...
After 9 years of saving, Houston woman completes dream remodel of Garden Oaks home
A decade ago when Karen Lippe decided to buy a house, she found what she wanted in the first place she looked – in Garden Oaks, a neighborhood with mostly 1940s-era homes, sprawling trees and friendly neighbors. 1/23 SLIDES © French Blue Photography. After 9 years of saving,...
Houston's Sauna & Spa coming soon to Clear Lake
Houston’s Sauna & Spa will open in the coming months at 903 Bay Area Blvd., Ste. C, Houston. The owner did not provide an exact opening date. The business will allow customers to enjoy infrared spas, compression therapy, body contouring, facials and other services. Jake has been a print...
‘The Texas Bucket List’ host and creator Shane McAuliffe in Houston to spotlight a sweet local favorite
HOUSTON – A Texas summer-time favorite is checking off their bucket list!. Host and creator Shane McAuliffe and the rest of ‘The Texas Bucket List’ team are excited about meeting fans and sharing their enjoyment of the iconic brand’s sweet treats and eats. Guests can enjoy...
Viral Houston gumbo shop
Tuesday at 3:00 p.m. on Houston Life, have you heard about Supreme Gumbo on Almeda road? The food is so popular, the line wraps around the door. People visit it from across the country and it’s the newest hot spot for Houston celebrities. What makes the gumbo so good? When is the best time of the week for you to try out the food? The owners join us on set, Tuesday at 3:00 p.m. on KPRC 2.
10 businesses, renovations coming soon to Pearland, Friendswood
The following projects have been filed in the last month through the Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation. (Courtesy Canva) Curious as to what new businesses and renovations are underway or coming to Pearland and Friendswood? The following projects have been filed in the last month through the Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation. The following information may be subject to change.
Nothing Bundt Cakes celebrates 25th anniversary in Sugar Land, Katy
Nothing Bundt Cakes locations in Sugar Land and Katy will give out free bundt cakes to celebrate the company's 25th anniversary. (Courtesy Nothing Bundt Cakes) Nothing Bundt Cakes will celebrate its 25th anniversary by giving away free cakes to its first 250 customers on Sept. 1, bakery officials announced Aug. 22.
This $17.4M Houston home was completely expanded and remodeled in 2022
The two primary bathrooms are spa-like with enormous showers and soaking tubs.
10 businesses, renovations coming soon to Sugar Land, Missouri City
The following projects have been filed in the last month through the Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation. (Courtesy Canva) Curious as to what new businesses and renovations are underway or coming to Sugar Land and Missouri City? The following projects have been filed in the last month through the Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation. The following information may be subject to change.
Unwind with concerts, BBQ & more for Labor Day 2022 in Houston
Fill your Labor Day Weekend with concerts, sports, happy hours, specials, fireworks and more with our guide to Labor Day Weekend festivities and events from Friday, September 2 to Labor Day, Monday, September 5, 2022. Whether you’re looking to get out on the town, experience some live music, or enjoy...
50 Cent celebrity Houston weekend
Monday at 3:00 p.m. on Houston Life, artist 50 Cent now calls Houston home. Over the weekend his celebrity friends were in town for a party. At 3:00 p.m. you’ll hear our interview with 50 Cent from the floor of the UofH basketball court.
Brewingz closes Hwy. 290 location in Cypress
Brewingz at Mason Road and Hwy. 290 closed Aug. 24. (Courtesy Adobe Stock) Brewingz Restaurant and Bar announced the closure of its location at 28320 Hwy. 290, Cypress, on the location’s Facebook page Aug. 24. The restaurant served hot wings, chicken tenders, burgers, sandwiches and drinks in a sports bar environment. Houston-based Brewingz has 21 locations throughout the Houston metro area. www.brewingz.com.
Eat of the Week: A dumpling soup fit for a post-COVID celebration
Nepali restaurant Momo House was exactly what I needed to be myself again after quarantine.
