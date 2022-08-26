ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston, TX

Community Impact Houston

Barcenas Mexican Kitchen opens in League City

(Courtesy Barcenas Mexican Kitchen) Barcenas Mexican Kitchen had a grand opening in August for its new location at 2508 S. Gulf Freeway, Ste. 102, League City. The restaurant also has locations in Friendswood and La Marque. Operating since 1998, Barcenas serves Mexican staples, such as fajitas, enchiladas and tacos. Jake...
LEAGUE CITY, TX
Community Impact Houston

Auracle World of Crystals now open in Montrose

Auracle World of Crystals opened July 29 at 1230 Westheimer Road, Houston. (Community Impact Newspaper staff) Auracle World of Crystals opened July 29 at 1230 Westheimer Road, Houston. According to the business's website, the crystals sold in the shop can be used for meditation, chakra healing, energy protection, restful sleep...
HOUSTON, TX
fox26houston.com

Final days of Houston Restaurant Weeks: Maize in west Houston

Maize (14795 Memorial Dr.) is a relatively new restaurant on the Houston food scene. It's a hyper creative take on classic Mexican cuisine that is not your run-of-the-mill. Chef Fabian Saldana is plating up some of the most unique dishes in town that are worth your attention. There are also delicious cocktails, and a serious collection of Mezcal and wines to choose from. For more menus visit https://bit.ly/3QBkZHf.
HOUSTON, TX
Woodlands Online& LLC

Petco Love and BOBS from Skechers Host Mega Adoption Event to Find Homes for 1000+ Pets in Need

HOUSTON, TX -- Although pet acquisition soared during the pandemic, the sad truth is the need for adopting pets is acute. Petco Love, BOBS from Skechers, and several Houston, Tex.-based animal welfare organizations are teaming up for a mega adoption event, Saturday, Sept. 3, and Sunday, Sept. 4 at the George R. Brown Convention Center in Houston. The goal to increase public awareness of pet adoption comes as shelters struggle with a record number of pets in care.
HOUSTON, TX
KIAH

Houston Happens – BBQ, Bundt Cakes, and more!

HOUSTON (KIAH) – Good morning! We’re starting your week off right with Houston Happens host Maggie Flecknoe. Just in time for Labor Day Weekend, Burns Original BBQ will open their 3rd bistro in Kroger! They’re joining us LIVE to serve up deets and some delicious barbeque. Plus, Lifestyle Expert and friend of the show, Megan […]
HOUSTON, TX
Click2Houston.com

Viral Houston gumbo shop

Tuesday at 3:00 p.m. on Houston Life, have you heard about Supreme Gumbo on Almeda road? The food is so popular, the line wraps around the door. People visit it from across the country and it’s the newest hot spot for Houston celebrities. What makes the gumbo so good? When is the best time of the week for you to try out the food? The owners join us on set, Tuesday at 3:00 p.m. on KPRC 2.
HOUSTON, TX
Community Impact Houston

10 businesses, renovations coming soon to Pearland, Friendswood

The following projects have been filed in the last month through the Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation. (Courtesy Canva) Curious as to what new businesses and renovations are underway or coming to Pearland and Friendswood? The following projects have been filed in the last month through the Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation. The following information may be subject to change.
PEARLAND, TX
Community Impact Houston

10 businesses, renovations coming soon to Sugar Land, Missouri City

The following projects have been filed in the last month through the Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation. (Courtesy Canva) Curious as to what new businesses and renovations are underway or coming to Sugar Land and Missouri City? The following projects have been filed in the last month through the Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation. The following information may be subject to change.
MISSOURI CITY, TX
365thingsinhouston.com

Unwind with concerts, BBQ & more for Labor Day 2022 in Houston

Fill your Labor Day Weekend with concerts, sports, happy hours, specials, fireworks and more with our guide to Labor Day Weekend festivities and events from Friday, September 2 to Labor Day, Monday, September 5, 2022. Whether you’re looking to get out on the town, experience some live music, or enjoy...
HOUSTON, TX
Click2Houston.com

50 Cent celebrity Houston weekend

Monday at 3:00 p.m. on Houston Life, artist 50 Cent now calls Houston home. Over the weekend his celebrity friends were in town for a party. At 3:00 p.m. you’ll hear our interview with 50 Cent from the floor of the UofH basketball court.
HOUSTON, TX
Community Impact Houston

Brewingz closes Hwy. 290 location in Cypress

Brewingz at Mason Road and Hwy. 290 closed Aug. 24. (Courtesy Adobe Stock) Brewingz Restaurant and Bar announced the closure of its location at 28320 Hwy. 290, Cypress, on the location’s Facebook page Aug. 24. The restaurant served hot wings, chicken tenders, burgers, sandwiches and drinks in a sports bar environment. Houston-based Brewingz has 21 locations throughout the Houston metro area. www.brewingz.com.
CYPRESS, TX
Community Impact Houston

Community Impact Houston

