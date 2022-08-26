ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pennsylvania State

The Dems’ 2022 momentum just shifted. GOP overreach on abortion helped power it

By John L. Micek
Colorado Newsline
Colorado Newsline
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0xhPYa_0hWoWEX200

Pennsylvania state Rep. Joanna McClinton speaks with the press. Gov. Tom Wolf hosted a press conference with the first lady, members of Planned Parenthood and other public officials discussing the potential dismantling of the landmark Roe v. Wade decision to protect access to abortion and reaffirmed his stance to protect abortion access in Pennsylvania, on May 4, 2022 in Philadelphia. (Commonwealth Media Services)

This commentary originally appeared in the Pennsylvania Capital-Star .

Has the right’s electoral gamble on abortion failed? With the midterms a little less than three months away, there’s some reason for encouragement.

Consider these three developments alone:

The results of a recount in Kansas this week reaffirmed that voters overwhelmingly rejected a constitutional amendment that would have stripped residents of the Sunflower State of the constitutional right to an abortion, the Kansas Reflector reported. As Axios further reported , voters rejected the Republican-crafted amendment by about 165,000 votes, with 922,000 ballots cast. That means that even GOP voters opposed it .

GET THE MORNING HEADLINES DELIVERED TO YOUR INBOX

In a bellwether congressional district in upstate New York, voters in Tuesday’s primary chose a pro-abortion rights Democrat over an anti-abortion Republican. As the Washington Post reports , the race between Democrat Pat Ryan and Republican Marc Molinaro was seen as a key early test of the pro-abortion rights messaging that Democrats have leaned heavily into since the U.S. Supreme Court toppled Roe v. Wade in June. The district went for former President Donald Trump in 2016. President Joe Biden flipped it in 2020, according to the Post.

In must-win Pennsylvania, Republican gubernatorial nominee Doug Mastriano, an anti-abortion hardliner who has called abortion “a national catastrophe,” and is backing a six-week abortion ban, without exceptions, has gone silent on the issue . As the Pennsylvania Capital-Star reported this week, a coalition of physicians is pressing him to break that silence so that Keystone State voters have no misconceptions about where he stands. The Philadelphia Inquirer also reported this week that women are outpacing men in voter registration . And of those who have registered since the high court’s decision, there are four Democrats for every Republican, the newspaper reported.

People were feeling helpless after Roe ... The Republicans just gave them something to do.

– Mustafa Rashed, of Bellevue Strategies

“People were feeling helpless after Roe,” Mustafa Rashed, the president and CEO of Philadelphia-based Bellevue Strategies, told me in July after Pennsylvania’s Republican-controlled General Assembly pushed through a constitutional amendment package that includes language declaring there’s neither a constitutional right to abortion nor a right to public funding for the procedure in the state’s foundational document.

“The Republicans just gave them something to do,” Rashed said.

If anything, the electoral ground has become even more favorable since, with Politico asserting that Democratic momentum has increased since Tuesday’s round of primary contests.

I will stipulate that Election Day is a long way away — and anything can, and likely will, happen before the votes are counted. But there is no doubt that the fight over abortion has energized Democrats. And it has, as New York Magazine’s Intelligencer observed , had a transformational impact on a midterm election in which President Joe Biden’s party was widely expected to take a drubbing.

But aware of the opportunity presented them, Democrats have shifted their messaging accordingly . In the weeks since the Supreme Court’s ruling, Democrats spent nearly eight times as much as Republicans on abortion-related ads in key contests, the New York Times reported . And in “the closest Senate and governors’ contests, Republicans have spent virtually nothing countering the Democratic offensive,” according to the Times.

“Rarely has an issue been handed on a silver platter to Democrats that is so clear-cut,” Democratic pollster Anna Greenberg told the Times. “It took an election that was going to be mostly about inflation and immigration and made it also about abortion.”

Further enhancing the Democrats’ chances is research showing that abortion access could (and, indeed, has) swing persuadable Republicans to the Democratic column . Swing voters were critical to the Democrats’ chances in 2018. Support for abortion access remains strong among Black and Latino voters — also key to the Democratic coalition, as Intelligencer’s Ed Kilgore wrote this week.

Indeed, new polling data by the advocacy organizations Mi Familia Vota and UnidosUS show that 73 percent of Pennsylvania Latinos believe abortion should remain legal, no matter their personal beliefs on the issue. The finding punctures the traditional view that heavily Catholic Latinos would come down against abortion access, pollster Gary Segura observed.

As is the case with any midterm contest, turnout will be determinative.

And right now — and unless something changes — the momentum is swinging the Democrats’ way. While it’s entirely possible Republicans could still prevail, prognosticators are already dialing back predictions of a so-called “red wave” in November.

That’s the good news. But there’s still plenty of work left to do.

“If you support the right to choose, this is a golden opportunity,” Rashed told me in July. And so far, it looks like Democrats have seized it.

SUPPORT NEWS YOU TRUST.

The post The Dems’ 2022 momentum just shifted. GOP overreach on abortion helped power it appeared first on Colorado Newsline .

Comments / 590

Mark Connel
3d ago

All of this talk about women's rights by the same people who set women back decades and stole scholarships, placements for females by allowing men to compete against women

Reply(22)
69
Jerry Smith
3d ago

Democrats too priority. while inflation is record high spending is out of control energy prices skyrocketing 1 in 8 households can't afford there electric bill that will only get worse when winter sets in and all there worried a out is murdering the unborn up to 9 months.

Reply(48)
70
MCic(Me)
3d ago

So the Democrats are running on abortion rights? Are you paying attention to the fact that our country is collapsing right before our eyes? Millions of illegals, inflation, lawlessness in our streets, food shortages, wars breaking out, and a total lack of leadership to name a few things. All the Democrats can talk about is abortion 🙄

Reply(11)
53
Related
Colorado Newsline

How election-denying GOP governors could tilt the 2024 presidential election

Republican candidates who claim that the 2020 election was stolen from Donald Trump have been nominated for governor in four critical swing states, raising concerns that if elected they could try to sway election results in 2024 and beyond.  In Arizona, Pennsylvania, Michigan and Wisconsin, Republican primary voters elected a candidate who has denied the […] The post How election-denying GOP governors could tilt the 2024 presidential election appeared first on Colorado Newsline.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Colorado Newsline

How Pennsylvania is fanning the flames of the next insurrection

This commentary originally appeared in the Pennsylvania Capital-Star. Here we go again. In the last week, two men from Pennsylvania each made headlines for attempting or threatening violence against the FBI after it executed a search warrant at the Florida residence of former President Donald Trump. One of the men, Adam Bies, 46, of Mercer, […] The post How Pennsylvania is fanning the flames of the next insurrection appeared first on Colorado Newsline.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
The Independent

Voices: Republicans already know who to blame for their looming Senate disaster

If you had a bad week, just take comfort in knowing it likely wasn’t as terrible as Florida Senator Rick Scott’s.Campaign committee chairmen rarely make headlines as they go about their largely thankless work. They generally exist to raise money, recruit candidates and determine which races to support. Yet Scott, chair of the National Republican Senatorial Committee, has become Democrats’ latest punching bag, and Republicans seem ready to let him take the blame. By comparison, Scott’s Democratic Senate counterpart Gary Peters of Michigan is rarely heard from. Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee Chairman Sean Patrick Maloney caused a stir among his...
FLORIDA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Pennsylvania State
Local
Pennsylvania Government
Local
Pennsylvania Health
The Independent

GOP candidate for Illinois governor said Holocaust ‘doesn’t even compare’ to abortion in resurfaced 2017 video

The Republican nominee for governor of Illinois is under fire after a 2017 video resurfaced of him saying that the Holocaust “doesn’t even compare” to the issue of abortion. In the video published on Facebook, current Illinois state senator Darren Bailey said that “the attempted extermination of the Jews of World War II doesn’t even compare on a shadow of the life that has been lost with abortion”.Mr Bailey, who won the Republican nomination for governor in a landslide in June with former President Donald Trump’s backing, has long positioned himself as a staunch opponent of abortion rights — even...
ILLINOIS STATE
The Independent

Surprise Senate vote would overturn Biden environmental rule

In a surprise victory for Republicans, the Senate on Thursday voted to overturn a Biden administration rule requiring rigorous environmental review of major infrastructure projects such as highways, pipelines and oil wells — a victory enabled in part by Democratic Sen. Joe Manchin of West Virginia.Manchin, a key player on energy and climate issues and a swing vote in the closely divided Senate, joined with Republicans to support the measure, which was approved 50-47. The vote comes as Manchin has proposed a separate list of legislative measures to speed up environmental permitting for major projects in return for his...
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Marc Molinaro
Fox News

MSNBC's Claire McCaskill: Republicans want 'dogs sniffing women at airports' to stop out-of-state abortions

MSNBC analyst Claire McCaskill attacked Republicans supporting "extreme" bans on abortion while appearing on "Chris Jansing Reports" on Tuesday. The former Missouri senator rebuked recent efforts from the GOP in certain states enacting abortion bans following the overturning of Roe v. Wade in June. With her state enacting strict abortion laws and several states' primary elections underway, McCaskill suggested that this could be a turning point for voting.
MISSOURI STATE
The Independent

Michigan Republicans cancel primary night watch party after female staffer threatened

Republicans in Michigan cancelled a primary watch party in Lansing on Tuesday after a woman said she had received threats at the party’s headquarters. “This week, the Michigan GOP experienced several death threats which escalated earlier today when our building received several threats from a bystander who not only verbally assaulted a longtime female staffer but also indicated he was planning on shooting up the building and burning it down,” said Gustavo Portela, Michigan Republican Party deputy chief of staff and communications director.“It’s unfortunate that members of the opposite party would seize on this and joke about the situation,...
MICHIGAN STATE
Washington Examiner

'Squad' member Rep. Cori Bush crushes Missouri Democratic primary challenger

Far-left Rep. Cori Bush routed a centrist primary challenger on Tuesday, easily securing the Democratic nomination for Missouri's 1st Congressional District and likely another term in Congress representing the deep-blue St. Louis-area seat. Bush dispatched Steve Roberts, a prominent state senator and former state representative who sought to portray the...
MISSOURI STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Abortion Rights#Abortion Issues#Democrats#Dems#Constitutional Amendment#Politics State#Politics Governor#Gop#Planned Parenthood#The Kansas Reflector#Republican#Washington Post
The Independent

Voices: Mitch McConnell is facing even more bad news for Republicans

Mitch McConnell is known in Washington and Kentucky for never saying more than he feels is necessary to get his message across. And yesterday, he essentially waved a white flag, all but admitting that Republicans might not be able to flip the Senate this cycle.“I think there’s probably a greater likelihood the House flips than the Senate. Senate races are just different — they’re statewide, candidate quality has a lot to do with the outcome,” NBC News’s Frank Thorp quoted him saying.This a bit of a shift for the Minority Leader. A few weeks back, McConnell told Fox News that...
CONGRESS & COURTS
HuffPost

Mitch McConnell Seems Afraid To Defend Wife Elaine Chao After Trump Calls Her ‘Crazy’

Mitch McConnell is the latest Republican politician to let Donald Trump get away with insulting a family member. In a post on Truth Social on Saturday, the former president called the Senate minority leader a “broken down hack” for not fighting for Trump’s flailing Senate candidates and also called McConnell’s wife, former Transportation Secretary Elaine Chao, “crazy.”
POTUS
The Independent

The Supreme Court ‘practically dared’ Americans to show up for abortion rights. Kansas voters overwhelmingly did

It was not what anti-abortion lobbyists, Republican legislators and a multi-million dollar effort to end legal abortion care expected.A confusingly worded ballot question in Kansas, tucked into a midterm primary without any statewide Democratic elections, was supposed to cruise to victory in a “red state” that went for Donald Trump in 2020, joining the nationwide campaign to end legal abortion after the decades-long movement to gut Roe v Wade got what it wanted.Instead, a record number of Kansas voters turned out for an election to reject a Republican-drafted amendment that would strip abortion rights from the state’s constitution, which...
KANSAS STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Republican Party
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Constitution
NewsBreak
Women's Health
NewsBreak
Democratic Party
Washington Examiner

Red wave crashing: Democrats on course to win midterms after shock poll result

Democrats are gaining ground on Republicans in the polls after months of predictions of a "red wave" in the midterms. The latest data, separately tracked by FiveThirtyEight and Real Clear Politics, have raised the question: can President Joe Biden's party defy expectations and deliver a middle-of-the-road outcome in November? The answer is not clear, as two months is an eternity in politics and much can change. Democrats recent political gains are still noteworthy, nonetheless, and make for a less clear outcome in the fall.
ELECTIONS
Colorado Newsline

Colorado Newsline

2K+
Followers
1K+
Post
442K+
Views
ABOUT

Colorado Newsline is a nonprofit, nonpartisan, independent source of online news. It launched in July 2020. It provides fair and accurate reporting on politics, policy and other stories of interest to Colorado readers. Newsline is based in Denver, and coverage of activities at the Capitol are central to its mission, but its reporters are devoted to providing reliable information about the environment, health care, education, the economy, the justice system, the functioning of state government, and other topics that concern readers in all parts of the state, from Lamar to Dinosaur, from Durango to Sterling. All Newsline content is free to view.

 https://coloradonewsline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy