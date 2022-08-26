ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Music

Anitta Adds Missy Elliott, Maluma Collabs to ‘Versions of Me’ Deluxe Edition

By Jon Blistein
Rolling Stone
Rolling Stone
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ygMv8_0hWoVxmA00

Brazilian pop star Anitta has added five new songs to the deluxe edition of Versions of Me , which arrives today, Aug. 26.

The five new tracks include some of the all-star collaborations Anitta has released over the past few weeks, including “El Que Espera” with Maluma and “Lobby” with Missy Elliott. The new tracklist also features collaborations with A$AP Ferg and Harv (“Practice”), as well as L7nnon and Maffio (“Yo No Se”). Anitta, Pedro Sampaio, and Dadju’s “Dançarina Remix” with Nicky Jam and MC Pedrinho, is also included.

The deluxe edition of Versions of Me arrives ahead of Anitta’s debut performance at the MTV Video Music Awards this Sunday, Aug. 28. She’s also up for one award , Best Latin” for “Envolver,” becoming the first Brazilian artist to be nominated for a solo project in VMA history.

Anitta dropped Versions of Me back in April, marking her first album in three years following 2019’s Kisses . In an interview with Rolling Stone , she spoke about her trilingual effort and her efforts to incorporate sounds and collaborators from around the world. “I love mixing cultures,” she said. “I think it’s so important… [It] makes people get more into the culture of different places and get to learn different things.”

More from Rolling Stone
Best of Rolling Stone

Comments / 3

Related
Rolling Stone

Beyoncé Has Her Beyhive Buzzing After Dropping Surprise ‘I’m That Girl’ Teaser

The Renaissance visuals are coming — for real, for real. After dropping her LP with only a few stills to give fans the chance to “be limitless in their expansive listening journey,” Beyoncé is ready to give her Beyhive the colorful glam, looks, and visual art that they’ve come to expect from their Queen Bey. On Friday, Beyoncé released what she titled ” I’M THAT GIRL (Official Teaser)” — a teaser for what will be either the long-form visual to accompany the album or a music video for “I’m That Girl.” Or, perhaps the visual for Renaissance is called “I’m That Girl?” We’re...
CELEBRITIES
Rolling Stone

Rosalía Is a Free Beach Baby in the Video for ‘Despechá’

Click here to read the full article. Rosalía brings mambo, merengue, and her carefree energy to the beaches of Spain in the video for her recent single, “Despechá.” On Wednesday, the Spanish singer released the sunnyside visuals for her track, which she says was inspired by the music of the Dominican Republic. “Baby, no me llames/Que yo estoy ocupá’ olvidando tus males,” she coos on the mambo-backed track. “Ya decidí que esta noche se sale/Con todas mis Motomamis/Con todas mis yales.” (“Baby, don’t call me up/’Cause I’m busy forgetting all your wrongs/I’ve already decided I’m going out tonight/With all my Motomamis/With...
MUSIC
Rolling Stone

Villano Antillano Is Making History: ‘We Have to Be Proud and Stand Tall’

Click here to read the full article. On a quiet day in Santurce, Puerto Rico, Villano Antillano sips her margarita and smiles. “It tastes so good!” she teases as a sky full of cotton-candy clouds glows pink and purple over the San Juan Smokehouse. Antillano, 27, is one of the most compelling MCs in Spanish-language rap today, making memorable appearances on Argentinean producer Bizarrap’s celebrated freestyle video series, an onstage tribute to Ivy Queen, and a surprise cameo during Bad Bunny’s Un Verano Sin Ti tour at the Coliseo de Puerto Rico that made noise across the island. She’s a prolific lyricist...
HIP HOP
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Taylor Swift
Person
Maluma
Person
Anitta
Person
Missy Elliott
Person
Nicky Jam
HollywoodLife

Nicki Minaj Makes Rihanna Reference On New Song ‘Super Freaky Girl’: Listen

Nicki Minaj is back – again! Months after dropping a pair of songs with Lil Baby, Nicki restarted her comeback with her new song, “Super Freaky Girl.” The track features some racy lyrics, and the second verse ends with a reference to Rihanna. “Get me rocky ASAP, n****a, word to Rih,” Nicki sings. Interestingly, both Nicki and Rihanna have been romantically linked to Drake in the past.
CELEBRITIES
survivornet.com

Rita Wilson, 65, Wife Of Tom Hanks, 66, And Mom Of Troubled Rapper ‘Chet Haze,’ 32, Releases Her ‘Dream’ Country Music Album: She’s Thriving After Beating Cancer

Actress and singer Rita Wilson overcomes breast cancer with new music. Releases 5th Album, ‘Rita Wilson Now & Forever: Duets.’ a collection of timeless songs from the 70’s. Wilson has been married to Oscar winner Tom Hanks, 66, since 1988, and has two adult children and a...
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Celebrities#Entertain#Collab#Deluxe#Brazilian#Vma#Rolling Stone Anitta#New Nmd Sneaker Anitta
hotnewhiphop.com

Beyoncè, Jay-Z & Kids Enjoy Family Fun On a $200 Million Mega Yacht

Beyoncè is taking a pause from running the world to spend quality time with her husband, Jay-Z and their three children on a $200 million mega yacht. According to reports, the couple kicked off their vacation on the coast of Croatia via a luxury yacht named Faith. The famous boat was designed with the rich and famous in mind and charters for prices starting at $1.3 million a week in the summer and $1.5 million a week in the winter.
MUSIC
StyleCaster

Here’s What Marc Really Thinks of J-Lo & Ben Getting Married Again & if They Ever Had ‘Bad Blood’

What her ex-husband thinks. Marc Anthony’s response to Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck’s wedding reveals what he really thinks of his ex-wife’s fourth marriage. J-Lo and Ben married for a second time at his estate in Savannah, Georgia, on August 20, 2022. The wedding—which was attended by J-Lo’s 14-year-old twins, Max and Emme, and Ben’s children, Violet, 16, Seraphina, 13, and Samuel, 10—came after the couple married for the first time in at the Little White Wedding Chapel in Las Vegas in July 2022. But what does J-Lo’s ex-husband, Marc Anthony, think? A source told Entertainment Tonight on August 22, 2022,...
SAVANNAH, GA
Rolling Stone

Saucy Santana Shakes His Thing With ‘Booty’ Performance on ‘Fallon’

Click here to read the full article. Saucy Santana made his late-night television debut on The Tonight Show with a performance of “Booty.” Joined by a DJ and a group of dancers, the Florida rapper went all in, dancing around in an outfit with the song’s titled emblazoned over his rear end. Santana, known for his 2020 hit “Material Girl,” released “Booty” in June after teasing it on social media. The upbeat single samples the same song as Beyoncé’s momentous 2003 hit “Crazy in Love”: the Chi-Lites “Are You My Woman? (Tell Me So).” The recorded version includes an appearance by...
TV & VIDEOS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Music
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Variety

The Best and Worst Moments of the 2022 MTV VMAs: From Taylor Swift’s Surprise to Johnny Depp’s Confusing Cameo

That’s a wrap on the 2022 MTV Video Music Awards! Sunday night’s show kicked off with a bang as co-host Jack Harlow surprised audiences with Fergie as the night’s first performer, and ended just as big with Taylor Swift announcing a new album on the way. In between, the night offered plenty of meme-orable moments including Lizzo’s video for good acceptance speech which included the standout one-liner: “Bitch, I’m winning hoe!” Cheech and Chong also provided audiences with some laughs as they struggled to read the Teleprompters while introducing Global Icon Award recipients Red Hot Chili Peppers. Anitta, who gave...
CELEBRITIES
Daily Mail

Antonio Banderas, 61, cuts dapper figure alongside girlfriend Nicole Kemple, 40, who is beautiful in blue sequin gown at Starlite Porcelanosa gala in Marbella

Antonio Banderas and girlfriend Nicole Kemple were among the high-profile people to attend the Starlite Porcelanosa gala in Marbella, Spain on Sunday. The acclaimed film star has chaired the annual charitable event along with Sandra Garcia Sanjuan, according to the Andara Villas website. The gala brings together people from across...
CELEBRITIES
Rolling Stone

Snoop Dogg Smokes a Giant Joint Onstage With Eminem as They Venture Into the Metaverse at VMAs

Over two decades after first collaborating, hip-hop trailblazers Snoop Dogg and Eminem joined forces on the MTV Video Music Awards stage Sunday to showcase their latest single, “From the D 2 the LBC.” The heavily censored performance — produced in conjunction with Yuga Labs, the company behind the viral Bored Apes NFT project — opened with the rappers sitting on a couch as Snoop smoked a comically large joint. The contact high sends Slim Shady deep into the metaverse, transforming Slim Shady and the Doggfather into both cartoon and Bored Ape versions of themselves before ultimately snapping back to reality. Snoop...
CELEBRITIES
Rolling Stone

‘Did You Think I Wasn’t Going to Shake My Ass?’: Anitta Gets Sexy With Performance of ‘Envolver’ at the 2022 VMAs

Well, we all know which version of Anitta hit the MTV Video Music Awards stage Sunday evening: the sexiest one. The Brazilian singer performed her hit “Envolver,” which spawned a massive TikTok trend over the past year and topped Spotify’s global charts back in March. Dressed in a revealing red catsuit, Anitta twerked and strutted across the stage with her backup dancers before asking the crowd, “Did you think I wasn’t going to shake my ass?” The Versions of Me hitmaker then delivered as promised, showing off her assets backed by “Bola Rebola,” her collaboration with J Balvin and...
CELEBRITIES
Rolling Stone

Rolling Stone

76K+
Followers
21K+
Post
26M+
Views
ABOUT

The latest news and more from Rolling Stone magazine.

 https://www.rollingstone.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy