9/11 Memorial Ride scheduled
— The Morehead City-Beaufort Elks Lodge 1710 and the Pet Adoption & Welfare Society (PAWS) of Carteret County are planning their annual 9/11 Memorial Ride on Saturday, Sept 10. Organizer Kent Neal said the event is “to honor first responders and wounded warriors and remind everyone not to forget 9/11,”...
Sandra Herman, 66; service September 10
Sandra “Sandy” Carroll Herman, 66, passed away on Friday, August 26, 2022, at Carteret Health Care. Her service will be held at 11 a.m., Saturday, September 10th, at First Baptist Church in Morehead City, officiated by Dr. Nate Leonard. Sandra (Sandy) Carroll Herman was born in Lodi, Ohio,...
Bogue Banks beaches in good shape, no nourishment needed right away
EMERALD ISLE — Bogue Banks beaches are in good shape, nowhere near erosion levels that would “trigger” the need for beach nourishment. Nicole Vanderbecke, with the county’s beach engineering firm Moffitt & Nichol, presented the good news about the county’s key economic engine during the Carteret County Beach Commission’s monthly meeting Monday in Emerald Isle.
Weldon Fulcher Jr., 91; service August 31
Weldon Earl Fulcher Jr., 91, of Davis, passed away on Friday, August 26, 2022, at his home. His graveside service will be held at 1 p.m., Wednesday, August 31st at Bayview Cemetery in Morehead City, officiated by Rev. Daniel Melton. The family will receive friends from 6 p.m. until 8 p.m., Tuesday, August 30th at Munden Funeral Home.
Margaret Dixon,80; service September 2
Margaret Lilly Dixon, 80, of Mill Creek, passed away Sunday, August 28, 2022, at her home. Her funeral service will be held at 11:00 am Friday, September 2, 2022, at Graham Memorial Pentecostal Holiness Church, officiated by Rev. Bill Hooper, Rev. James Chadwick and Rev. Chad Graham. Interment will follow at the Lilly Family Cemetery.
Fay Neal, 97; service September 3
Fay Smith Neal, 97, of Cape Carteret, formerly of Eden, died Sunday August 28, 2022, at the home of her daughter in Randolph County, N.C. Funeral services will be Saturday, September 3 at 3:00 pm at First Presbyterian Church, Eden, N.C. with Pastor Eric Bartel officiating. Burial will follow in Roselawn Memorial Gardens. The family will receive friends from 1:00 until 2:45 pm Saturday, September 3rd at First Presbyterian Church and beginning Friday, September 2nd at her former home at 707 Moncure Street, Eden.
Monnie Norman, 64; no service
Monnie Evans Norman, 65, of South River, passed away Sunday, August 21, 2022, at Transitions Life Care of Raleigh. Monnie was born on May 21, 1957, in Morehead City, to the late Doris and Dartha Norman. He was a member of the Edwards Chapel Free Will Baptist Church. Monnie spent most of his life on the water, making his living as a commercial fisherman. If you wanted a good laugh, he was your man. One of his favorite past times was playing basketball and he enjoyed listening to music. Monnie will be treasured as a loving father and grandfather.
Cristy Gore, 51; incomplete
Cristy Gore, 51, of Newport, died Saturday, August 27, 2022, at her home. Arrangements will be announced by Noe-Brooks Funeral Home, Morehead City, NC. Condolences and life tributes may be sent to the family at www.noebrooks.net.
Morris Hines, 57; incomplete
Morris Hines, 57, of Newport, died Sunday, August 28, 2022, at his home. Arrangements will be announced by Noe-Brooks Funeral Home, Morehead City, NC. Condolences and life tributes may be sent to the family at www.noebrooks.net.
Area Death Notices - August 28, 29 & 30
Morris Hines, 57, of Newport passed away Sunday August 28, 2022, at his home. Arrangements are pending and will be announced later. Condolences and life tributes may be sent to the family at www.noebrooks.net Arrangements by Noe-Brooks Funeral Home, Morehead City, NC. Robert Hancock, Harkers Island. Robert William Hancock, Sr.--85,...
Carteret County residents spot waterspout on Monday
MOREHEAD CITY, N.C. (WNCT) — You wouldn’t have expected it looking outside where you live, but it’s been a somewhat active Monday morning with the weather. A waterspout was spotted in the Morehead City area along the beach on Monday. Several viewers sent us photos and even a video of the water spout. There was […]
New Bern road closed as crews repair asphalt
NEW BERN, N.C. (WITN) -Drivers in one Eastern Carolina city may have to alter their routes Tuesday. According to city officials, the 300 block of Bern Street will be closed from 7:45 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. Tuesday. The closure comes as crews repair the asphalt following a water sewer cut.
Three local sites fail latest water-quality standard
WASHINGTON, N.C. — Two sites on the Lower Neuse and one on the Tar-Pamlico failed the Swim Guide test this week. On the Lower Neuse, two sites failed to meet recreational water-quality standards: Upper Broad Creek at Black Beard Sailing Club and Pierce Creek in Oriental; on the Tar-Pamlico, Sunset Park in Rocky Mount failed. […]
Cape Carteret Police Chief Bill McKinney looks back and reflects as retirement nears
CAPE CARTERET — Cape Carteret Police Chief Bill McKinney, who is retiring at the end of September, said Monday he believes he’s leaving the department in good shape and the town in good hands. “I just want to say thank you to the citizens of Cape Carteret, whom...
Registration open for Emerald Isle’s annual fishing tournament
EMERALD ISLE — The fourth annual Emerald Isle Fall Fishing Tournament is set for Saturday, Sept. 17 and registration is open. As usual there will be three separate divisions: king mackerel, Spanish mackerel and surf fishing. The event will be based at the Emerald Isle Wildlife Resources Commission boating access facility in Bogue Sound off Highway 58 east of the town government complex.
Beaufort Hotel named 'Best Boutique Hotel' in America
BEAUFORT — The Beaufort Hotel has landed top honors with USA Today's 10 Best Readers' Choice Awards as "Best Boutique Hotel" in America. An initial list of 20 nominees was chosen by a combination of editors from USA Today, 10Best.com and other “relevant expert contributors.” The Beaufort Hotel was the only hotel in North Carolina nominated for this national recognition. The top 10 winners were determined by a nationwide vote.
Phase 1 plans detailed for Sugarloaf restoration
- Details concerning Sugarloaf Island's restoration were shared earlier in August during a commissioners' meeting in Morehead City. Separated from the town's waterfront by Harbor Channel, the barrier island was purchased for conservation near the turn of the century for $500,000. Since then, Sugarloaf's seaward facings have been rapidly eroding with every passing storm.
Robert Hancock Sr., 85; service September 1
Robert William Hancock, Sr., 85, passed away peacefully, surrounded by his family, on Sunday, August 28, 2022, at his home on Harkers Island, NC. A public viewing will be held at 1:00 pm on Thursday, September 1, 2022. A memorial service will follow the viewing at 2:00 pm with Bishop James Morris officiating. Both the viewing and the memorial service will be at the Harkers Island Ward Meetinghouse of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. Interment will follow at Vergie Mae Cemetery.
Sherry Edwards, 66; service September 3
Sherry Edwards, 66, of Bogue, passed away on Saturday, August 27, 2022, at her home. Her memorial service will be held at 2:00 p.m., Saturday, September 3, 2022, at Emerald Isle Baptist Church, officiated by Rev. Freddie Braswell. The family will receive friends following the service. She will be laid to rest at Gethsemane Memorial Park. For those unable to attend, the service can be viewed through her obituary page on Munden Funeral Home’s website. The service will remain on the Funeral Home website for 90 days.
CCC to host 9/11 ceremony Sept. 8
— Carteret Community College will hold a 9/11 commemoration ceremony 8:45 to 9 a.m. Sept. 8 on the front lawn of the Historic Camp Glenn Building on the CCC campus. The public is invited. CCC officials said they want to hold the ceremony in advance of the actual date during...
