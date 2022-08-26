The Youngstown Police Department is seeking a 32-old year Youngstown man for his alleged role in a break-in on the city's North Side. The police are asking for the community's help in locating Brandon Crespo. The police department issued a warrant for the arrest of Crespo following an August 23 break-in of the Prepped Wellness Cafe on Elm St. in Youngstown. According to the statement, police want to question Crespo in connection with the break-in and other crimes.

