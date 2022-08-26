Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
WFMJ.com
Hubbard woman sentenced for running over, killing her partner
A Hubbard woman who pleaded guilty to charges filed in connection with the death of her partner has been sentenced to up to three years in prison. Twenty-seven-year-old Alexandria Morales appeared in Trumbull County Common Pleas Court on Tuesday and was handed a sentence of two to three years behind bars.
WFMJ.com
Austintown woman jailed after overdosing with kids at home
An Austintown woman whose life may have been saved from a drug overdose by children has started serving a jail sentence for child endangering. Erin Acklin, 35, reported to the Mahoning County jail on Monday to begin a six-month sentence for a conviction on two counts of child endangering. According...
WFMJ.com
Suspect jailed for break-in at Youngstown restaurant
The same day Youngstown police asked the public to help them find a man wanted in connection with a break-in at a city business, the suspect was arrested. Brandon Crespo, 32, was booked into the Mahoning County Jail on Monday, just hours after police sent out an alert seeking help locating him.
WFMJ.com
Coroner IDs man murdered at Youngstown gas station
The Mahoning County Coroner's Office has identified a shooting victim at a Youngstown gas station. Cameron Dyer, 36, was shot at the Logan Gas Mart on Logan Avenue late Friday, then driven to Youngstown Police Headquarters downtown by 45-year-old Jacques Peterman-Oliver, according to police. In spite of efforts to revive...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WFMJ.com
Police asking for help to locate suspect in break-in
The Youngstown Police Department is seeking a 32-old year Youngstown man for his alleged role in a break-in on the city's North Side. The police are asking for the community's help in locating Brandon Crespo. The police department issued a warrant for the arrest of Crespo following an August 23 break-in of the Prepped Wellness Cafe on Elm St. in Youngstown. According to the statement, police want to question Crespo in connection with the break-in and other crimes.
WFMJ.com
YSU issues alert for wanted police escapee
Youngstown State University has informed members of the campus community to be on the watch for a man wanted by police. The university sent out a text alert on Sunday saying at a man being treated at Mercy Hospital escaped from police custody. Police identify the suspect as 23-year-old Mohammed...
WFMJ.com
Court hearing set Monday for murder at Youngstown gas station
Youngstown Police say a video arraignment is set for Monday for the suspect accused of shooting a man at a North Side gas station before driving him to police headquarters late Friday. Jacques Peterman-Oliver, 45, of Youngstown remains in the Mahoning County jail on a murder charge. He was arrested...
WFMJ.com
Police issue plea for info 9 years after disappearance of New Castle man
Although police say all credible leads have been exhausted in a nearly decade-old investigation, detectives say the cold case involving the disappearance of a New Castle man remains open. According to a post on the police department’s Facebook page, it was August 11, 2013, when Christopher Story was reported missing...
IN THIS ARTICLE
WFMJ.com
Hearing delayed for trucker accused of crashing into Columbiana offices
The Florida man accused of driving his truck over the Columbiana traffic circle and into offices on South Main Street has been granted permission from a judge to delay a court hearing scheduled for Monday afternoon. The attorney for 24-year-old Christopher Reynolds filed a motion to continue the preliminary hearing,...
WFMJ.com
Lisbon man killed in E-bicycle crash, alcohol suspected
State Troopers say they suspect alcohol use played a part in a fatal bicycle crash in Columbiana County. According to the Ohio State Highway Patrol, 33-year-old Ernest Wengerd of Lisbon was thrown from his bicycle when it overturned along Depot Road in Center Township just after midnight Sunday. Troopers say...
WFMJ.com
Two-year-old killed in multi-vehicle Ohio Turnpike crash
State troopers are investigating a four-vehicle crash on the Ohio Turnpike in Mahoning County that claimed the life of a two-year-old girl and injured two other people. The patrol says the accident happened just after noon Sunday along the westbound lanes entering the Ohio Turnpike in Springfield township. Troopers say...
WFMJ.com
Years Ago | August 29th
Vindicator file photo / August 30, 1994 | Veteran Struthers band member Robbie Baber, 15, gives some words of encouragement to 1st year member Ryan Coffey, 13, before the band takes the field at Canfield’s Band Night 28 years ago. August 29. 1997: A "significant" number of employees at...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WFMJ.com
Hagan for state senate sign burned in Youngstown, Rulli claims it was an inside job
A political sign in support of a candidate for an Ohio Senate seat was vandalized Sunday. Democratic candidate Bob Hagan posted a picture of the burning sign on Twitter. He said the picture of the sign was sent to him by someone that lives nearby and put the fire out.
WFMJ.com
Driver life-flighted after truck crashes on Route 11
One man was flown by medical helicopter to Mercy Hospital in Youngstown after his pickup truck crashed along Route 11 north of Cortland. Rescue squads from three communities responded to a report of a pickup truck crash on Route 11 in Trumbull County Monday morning. A 9-1-1 caller reported seeing...
WFMJ.com
Pedestrian hospitalized after being struck by SUV
A pedestrian was struck by an SUV Saturday morning on State Route 46 at milepost 18 in Mecca Township. 33-year-old Robert Petrus of Broadview Heights was walking northbound on the southbound berm on SR 46. He walked into the roadway and was struck by a 2008 Lexis SUV operated by...
WFMJ.com
2022 Panerathon sees one of the largest turnouts ever
More than 10,000 people filled the streets of downtown Youngstown Sunday morning for the 13th annual Panerathon. Everyone involved is calling it a great success. This year's turnout was one of the biggest in the event's history. People from all corners of the Valley came together to help fund the Joanie Abdu Comprehensive Breast Care Center.
WFMJ.com
Power outages reported in Boardman, across Valley
Power outages are being reported across the Valley Monday, Aug. 29. While 2,200 Ohio Edison customers were without power in Mahoning County at 1 p.m. Monday, power is being restored, and current outages are down to 662, mostly in Boardman and Austintown townships. Initially, more than 1,500 Ohio Edison customers...
WFMJ.com
Multi-vehicle crash slows traffic on Route 224 in Canfield
The Mahoning County Sheriff is investigating a three-vehicle crash along a busy highway in Canfield. Dispatchers got a call about the accident along the westbound lanes of Route 224 west of Tippecanoe Road shortly after 8:30 a.m. Monday. The caller reported that airbags were deployed. Traffic in the area had...
WFMJ.com
Canfield city manager submits resignation amid investigation
Canfield City Manager Wade Calhoun has submitted his resignation as City Manager to City Council according to Mayor Don Dragish. The resignation will be accepted by City Council at its next meeting, according to the mayor. Acting City Manager and Police Chief Chuck Colucci revealed last week that Calhoun had...
WFMJ.com
Roads in Niles temporarily without water
Two roads in Niles are temporarily without water. An advisory sent out Saturday morning by the city of Niles says part of Robbins and Hartzell Avenues will be without water until further notice. It is unclear when the water will be back on.
Comments / 0