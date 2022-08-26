BOSTON -- It did not look good when Ty Montgomery had to be carted off the field during Friday night's Patriots preseason finale. But head coach Bill Belichick offered a promising update on the injured running back on Monday morning.Montgomery suffered an ankle injury in the first half of Friday night's game and had to be helped off the field. He eventually required a cart to make it back to the New England locker room in Las Vegas, and was ruled out for the rest of the contest after halftime.It seemed like the kind of injury that would sideline a...

NFL ・ 1 DAY AGO