ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cell Phones

Google Pixel Fold could have a unique camera design — here's the proof

By Malcolm McMillan
Tom's Guide
Tom's Guide
 4 days ago

Google seems to have a unique solution available for the camera on its Pixel Fold , the company's long-rumored but never-confirmed foldable device.

First reported by 91mobiles , Google just won a patent for an in-bezel camera on a foldable device. The patent, filed with the World Intellectual Property Organization (WIPO), is one of two patents published on August 25 that shed further light on features that could find their way into a Google foldable phone — if the company ever winds up making one.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2GG8zr_0hWoSkRK00

(Image credit: WIPO)

While patents don't necessarily turn into actual features, these two patents indicate a design with a vertical hinge similar to the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 , rather than the horizontal hinge featured on the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 and the Motorola Razr 2022 . This falls in line with the rumors we have seen so far regarding the device, which could also show up under the name of the Google Pixel Notepad .

In fact, there had already been rumors of a potential in-bezel camera , such as the one shown in Google’s patent. Leaker Digital Chat Station had hinted on the Chinese site Weibo that Google would ditch the notch seen on many smartphones and opt for a small, in-frame camera. While obviously nothing has been confirmed — including the existence of the Fold — this patent gives a strong indication of what Google might do with a foldable device.

Google Pixel Fold: Why ditch the camera notch?

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1shxK3_0hWoSkRK00

(Image credit: WIPO)

A big reason for Google to ditch the camera notch is that it simply has not produced great results for Google’s competitors. While the outer cameras of the Galaxy Z Fold 4 were impressive in our hands-on testing, the under-display camera was a paltry 4MP which was underwhelming for such an advanced phone.

With an in-bezel display, Google may be able to get around this issue with the Pixel Fold. Admittedly, these cameras can often be limited by their small size — after all, even selfie cameras never hold up to the significantly more powerful (and larger) rear cameras. But even a slight upgrade could give Google’s foldable an edge over the competition.

The other angle to consider is that by putting the camera on the bezel, Google could provide a phone screen with no camera cutout or notch, something that basically nobody provides. This may be a small thing — I don’t even think about the pinhole on my Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra — but it may be a selling point for certain customers.

Google Pixel Fold vs. Samsung Galaxy Z Fold

Aside from the lack of an under-display camera and the inclusion of a noticeable bezel, we have a couple of other Pixel Fold rumors that may hint at how it may ultimately compare to the just released Galaxy Z Fold 4.

Notably, the camera differences between the Galaxy Z Fold 4 and the Google Pixel Fold won’t end there. Google’s foldable is rumored to feature a 50MP camera, two 12MP cameras and an 8MP camera, likely for the wide, ultrawide, telephoto and cover cameras respectively. This could mean a slightly upgraded telephoto camera compared to the 10MP telephoto lens featured on the Galaxy Z Fold 4, but a slight downgrade from the Fold 4’s 10MP front camera.

One thing that won’t likely be a big difference maker is the inner display quality. Samsung is rumored to provide a 7.6-inch display for the Pixel Fold similar to the one found on the Galaxy Z Fold 4. However, there is a notable difference. The Pixel Fold is tipped to only feature a 5.8-inch cover screen, giving it a wider aspect ratio than the what you'll see on the Galaxy Z Fold 4.

All Future PLC brands are supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission.

Comments / 0

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Google Pixel#Design#Smart Phone#Pixel Fold#The Motorola Razr 2022#The Google Pixel Notepad#Chinese#Wipo
ABC News

Capitol riot defendant: I was following Trump's instructions

An Ohio man charged with storming the U.S. Capitol and stealing a coat rack testified that he joined thousands of protesters in ransacking the building last year on what he thought were orders from the president, Donald Trump. Dustin Byron Thompson, 38, of Columbus, Ohio, said Wednesday he took to...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Hill

Mark Meadows removed from North Carolina voter rolls

Donald Trump’s former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows has been removed from North Carolina’s voter rolls, according to the State Board of Elections. Meadows is also being investigated for allegations of voter fraud, the State Bureau of Investigation said. The decision to remove the former North...
SCALY MOUNTAIN, NC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Samsung
NewsBreak
Cell Phones
NewsBreak
Google
Country
China
The Associated Press

EXPLAINER: Why the term ‘genocide’ matters in Ukraine war

WASHINGTON (AP) — When President Joe Biden declares Russia’s Ukraine war “genocide,” it isn’t just another strong word. Calling a campaign that’s aimed at wiping out a targeted group “genocide” not only increases pressure on a country to act, it can oblige it to. That’s partly because of a genocide treaty approved by the U.N. General Assembly after World War II, signed by the United States and more than 150 other nations.
POLITICS
Tom's Guide

Tom's Guide

New York City, NY
452K+
Followers
20K+
Post
13M+
Views
ABOUT

Putting consumer goals and ambitions first, providing the information and tools to help everyone find great products easily and solving problems when they arise, Tom’s Guide is the destination for all things consumer tech and beyond.

 https://www.tomsguide.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy