Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
WHIZ
Tashia Ann Parrill
Tashia Ann Parrill, 49 of Zanesville died unexpectedly at her residence following a sudden illness. She was born June 24, 1973 in Zanesville, Ohio, where she continued to live and grow up. Tashia graduated from Maysville High School, was definitely a character and despite her struggles with addiction, she loved her kids.
WHIZ
Arthur E. Conn
Arthur E. Conn, 81, of Kimbolton, Ohio, passed away peacefully on August 16, 2022 after a yearlong battle with cancer. Arthur was born in Canton, Ohio on October 9, 1940. He is the son of the late Arthur Conn and Ruth (Hess) Furney. He is preceded in death by his foster parents Josephine and Charles McCauley, two brothers, William Conn and Thomas Conn and his two sisters, Patricia Bradford and Saundra Mossman.
WHIZ
Edward Barker
Edward G. Barker, 76, of Hebron, died at 1:00 A.M. on Saturday, August 27, 2022 at Mt. Carmel East, Columbus. He was born January 4, 1946, in Zanesville, a son of the late James William and Anne I. Beach Barker. Edward loved to hunt, and he enjoyed being outside in the garden and flower beds. He also loved to mow his grass, but mostly he just liked to ride and talk to people. He was a country and blue grass music fan, and he really liked passing the time by going for rides and going out to eat.
WHIZ
Paul Kenneth Harper
Paul Kenneth Harper, 77, of East Fultonham/Zanesville, passed away in the comfort of his son’s home with both sons present on August 26, 2022. He was born on March 21, 1945, in Zanesville, a son of the late Kenneth and Alice (Crawford) Harper. Paul was a member of Central...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WHIZ
James “Jim” Smith
James “Jim” Russel Smith, 77, of Zanesville passed away on Thursday, August 25, 2022 at Brookdale Memory Care. Jim was born Nov 29, 1944 in McConnelsville, Ohio to Rollie John Smith and Wava Naomi (Mendel) Smith. After graduating from M&M High School in 1962, he married the love of his life Lue Ann (Carrel) Smith April 9, 1965. Jim was a man of faith with a selfless devotion to serve others. In 1986, he attained his A.A. in Engineering from Muskingum Technical College. He worked at Taylor Woodcraft and upon completion of his education he was hired at Malta Windows as an Industrial Engineer where he worked for 14 years until making a career move to Miba Bearings where he remained employed until he retired in 2010. Early on, he volunteered with M&M Fire Department and after serving 30 years, he retired with the rank of Captain. Jim was also a long-standing member of Grace United Methodist church where he sung in the choir. He entertained members of the community for decades as a drummer in the Rube Band. He was admired for his work ethic, determination, and woodworking / handyman skills. He used his many talents around the house with his children’s homes as well.
WHIZ
Zanesville Concert Association Kicks Off Their 2022-2023 Season
ZANESVILLE, OH- Get ready to listen to Horns and Flutes and Barbershop Quartets and Pianos, oh my, cause the Zanesville Concert Association is delivering world-class performances for an inexpensive price at Secrest Auditorium in Zanesville, Ohio. Tickets are $55, but for just $10 more, you can purchase an adult membership that includes admission to all of there concerts, plus additional concerts in Mt. Vernon, all while supporting the performing arts.
WHIZ
Meet Titan, the K-9 Adoption Center Dog of the Week
ZANESVILLE, Ohio – The Muskingum County K-9 Adoption Center handles a number of lost dogs that carry a demeanor of being raised in a loving home and being ready to fit right in with their next family. This week, K-9 Adoption Center Volunteer Doug McQuaid introduced us to Titan, an adult, terrier-mix that looks like a Titan but behaves like a friend.
WHIZ
Former Golden Corral Property to be Repurposed into a Carwash
ZANESVILLE, Ohio – The former Golden Corral restaurant has been sold with the intent to repurpose the property as a carwash. The property on Northpointe Drive has access to both Muskingum County and city of Zanesville water, with an existing tap to the county’s water line but none to the city’s.
IN THIS ARTICLE
WHIZ
Ohio Jobs and Family Services Update
ZANESVILLE, Oh – The Ohio Jobs and Family Services provided an update in a meeting at the Zanesville-Muskingum County Chamber of Commerce Tuesday morning. Along with the ODJFS director, members of the Zanesville and Muskingum County government discussed the labor market and unemployment numbers, among other things. Business and...
WHIZ
Pedestrian Killed in White Cottage
The Zanesville Post of the State Highway Patrol is investigating a pedestrian versus vehicle crash that took place in White Cottage this weekend. The accident happened around 1:25pm Saturday on County Road 652, Limestone Valley Road near Township Road 128 Foxfire Drive. The patrol said 19-year-old Colton Buck was westbound...
WHIZ
Mag. Literacy
ZANESVILLE, OH- The Muskingum County Literacy Council and Christ Table started to unpack crates of Magazines for Mag. Literacy. Mag. Literacy is an event where they take magazines that are no longer on the shelves and distribute them to homebound children and adults. They picked up over 300 bundles of reading material to give away to people who want to do some reading.
WHIZ
Schaffer announces state funding for several area projects
COLUMBUS – State Senator Tim Schaffer (R-Lancaster) Monday announced that the state’s Controlling Board approved over $6 million in funding for numerous projects throughout Fairfield, Guernsey, and Muskingum Counties. “I applaud the State of Ohio’s efforts to support and fund these critical capital projects throughout the 20th Senate...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WHIZ
Little Free Library at Westview Community Park
ZANESVILLE, Ohio – Take a book. Share a book. Now you can now do both at Westview Community Park!. A brand new Little Free library can now be found within the park which was once home to Westview Elementary School. The book-sharing box, part of a global network of...
WHIZ
WHIZ Radio week three football broadcast schedule
ZANESVILLE, Ohio – It’s week three of the high school football season. And WHIZ Radio will once again have three live broadcasts for you. On Z92 Radio it’s an MVL cross-over matchup between Philo and Morgan. The Raiders are 2-0 for the first time since 2007. Philo comes into the game 1-1. David Kinder and Jeff Nezbeth will have the call from Sam Hatfield Stadium.
WHIZ
Habitat for Humanity and Muskingum County Commissioners Discuss ARPA Funding
ZANESVILLE, Ohio – Habitat for Humanity of Southeastern Ohio is a nonprofit that assists low income households with housing issues ranging from making repairs to providing cost efficient homes. Habitat for Humanity of Southeastern Ohio Executive Director Ken Oehlers explained how the nonprofit uses American Rescue Plan Act funding, provided to local governments by the federal government, to assist homeowners in need.
WHIZ
Game of the Week MVP
New Lexington defeated Maysville last Friday at our Community Bank Game of the Week. The final score was 38-18. That was partly due to this week’s Game-of-the-Week MVP presented by Genesis Orthopedic Sports Medicine, Lukas Ratliff. The 6’4”, 190lbs Senior was the Quarterback for the New Lexington Panthers Friday...
WHIZ
Licking Road closure
MUSKINGUM COUNTY, Ohio–The Muskingum County Engineer’s Office is alerting motorists of an upcoming road closure. Licking Road will be closed on Tuesday, August 30, between Rehl Road and Dillon Falls Roadd from 8:30am – 2:30pm. Crews will be removing trees along roadway.
Comments / 0