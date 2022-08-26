ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alton, TX

$25,000 Winning Lottery Ticket Sold In Texas. Are You A Winner?

By Dani Medina
KHKS 106.1 KISS FM
KHKS 106.1 KISS FM
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Uy3JB_0hWoSac400
Photo: Getty Images

One lucky Texas resident could be $25,000 richer! All they need to do is claim their lottery ticket.

Wednesday (August 24) night's Cash Five drawing gave way to a $25,000 winner, according to KDAF . The winning Quick Pick ticket matched all five winning numbers (1-13-16-25-32).

It was sold at Pic N Pac Drive Inn Grocery on South Alton Boulevard in Alton. The claimant has 180 days from the drawing date to claim the ticket.

In total, there were about 23,000 winners across Texas who won at least $2.

In more Texas lottery news, another $25,000 winning lottery ticket was sold in Dallas from Monday (August 22) night's Cash Five drawing.

Furthermore, a $12,072 winning ticket was sold somewhere in Texas from the August 20 Lotto Texas drawing. The winning ticket matched five of six winning numbers (2-13-20-33-42-45). The Lotto Texas jackpot will keep rolling. The estimated jackpot is now $12.25 million.

Two more winning tickets still haven't been claimed yet. A $50,000 Powerball ticket was sold in Texas. Earlier this week, a Mission and Groves resident each claimed $1 million lottery prizes.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
Local
Texas Lifestyle
City
Dallas, TX
Dallas, TX
Lifestyle
City
Alton, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Texas Lottery#Powerball
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Hobbies
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Lottery
KHKS 106.1 KISS FM

KHKS 106.1 KISS FM

Dallas, TX
7K+
Followers
1K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Dallas / Fort Worth hit music

 https://1061kissfm.iheart.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy