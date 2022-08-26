ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
97.3 KBCO

These Are The Top 5 Burger Joints In Denver

By Zuri Anderson
97.3 KBCO
97.3 KBCO
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=20LeQZ_0hWoSZgD00
Photo: Getty Images

If you're looking for a juicy burger in the Mile High City, Yelp can give you a good idea of where to look. We searched the website by the "burgers" category in the Denver area and filtered restaurants by the highest rating.

The burger joint that came out on top is 5280 Burger Bar !

Located in the downtown area, this restaurant has a great four-star rating with over 1,770 reviews. Here at 5280 Burger Bar, they make their own buns and use local quality beef from Colorado farms. Over a dozen burgers are available to order, and Yelpers say they rarely disappoint.

Here are four more amazing burger restaurants behind 5820 Burger Bar:

Slater's 50/50 : Yelpers seem to be talking a lot about Slater's Hi-Brow Burger, which comes with swiss, blue cheese, carmelized onions, arugula, jalapeno-bacon jam, garlic aioli, and horseradish. Yum!

Cherry Cricket : These award-winning burgers will keep you talking about them for days. Some Yelpers tried the Cricket Burger and enjoyed every bite.

Hopdaddy Burger Bar : There are some mouth-watering options at Hopdaddy, from the Buffalo Bill to the gooey Bacon Jam Double.

Lucy's Burger Bar : Yelpers can't stop talking out their signature Juicy Lucy, which is a cheese-stuffed burger that'll leave you satisfied.

Check out the full list of highly-rated burger joints .

Comments / 3

Related
OutThere Colorado

Brewery opens in former Colorado airport featuring bowling, mini golf, arcade, and more

Denver International Airport is the third-busiest airport in the world, but it wasn't always the city's biggest travel hub. Prior to 1996, Stapleton International Airport, located just 20 miles away, was the primary airport of Denver. Today, the iconic, now-defunct airport building is home to a new aviation-themed brew pub called FlyteCo Tower, operated by FlyteCo Brewing.
DENVER, CO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#Food Drink Info#Restaurant Info#Burger Joint#Hamburger#Yum#Food Drink#Restaurants#Burger Bar#Yelpers#Swiss#The Cricket Burger
Westword

Social Sightings: A New Addition Is Coming to Avanti and More Food News

Monday mornings are tough, but this series isn't. Social Sightings is your quick look at interesting food tidbits that we've spotted recently. It goes down as easy as your first cup of coffee, and should whet your appetite for the week ahead. Changes are coming soon to Avanti's Denver location....
DENVER, CO
CBS Denver

This month is on track to be one of the hottest in history on the Front Range

With three days to go, it is all but certain this month will land on the Top 5 list of warmest Augusts on record in Denver.After officially reaching 90 degrees in Denver on Saturday and 92 degrees on Sunday, the average temperature so far this month including high and low temperatures in the city is 76.2 degrees.That means if the month were to end now, this August would displace a tie for third place and be just 0.8 degrees shy of the warmest August on record.Of the 28 days completed this month, just nine of them have included a below...
DENVER, CO
K99

Colorado’s Denver Biscuit Company is a Breakfast Lover’s Dream

Whether you're a fan of breakfast, lunch, or anything in between, making a trip to Denver Biscuit Company is sure to satisfy any craving. DBC is in the business of serving up Southern-style comfort food, that blends traditional dishes with creative twists. The restaurant's mouthwatering and award-winning menu is so delicious, that Food Network's Guy Fieri even swung by to visit on an episode of Triple D.
COLORADO STATE
9NEWS

Downtown Denver restaurant opens new DIA location

DENVER — The newest restaurant at Denver International Airport (DIA) has opened its doors. Mercantile Dining & Provision held a grand opening celebration for its newest Denver location: in the center of DIA's Concourse A. James Beard Award-winning chef Alex Seidel has helped create the new café and grab-and-go...
DENVER, CO
OutThere Colorado

Pixar-themed putt-putt course coming to Denver for limited time

A Pixar-themed mini golf course is set open in Denver next month at McGregor Square downtown, according to an announcement from the pop-up golf company, Pixar Putt. The course will include 18 interactive holes that are inspired by Pixar films like Toy Story, The Incredibles, Monsters Inc., and Coco. The entire course takes roughly 1.5 to 2 hours to complete.
DENVER, CO
303magazine.com

Vail Oktoberfest Brings an Abundance of European Delight

Although the summer heat wave is yet to cease, anticipation of Colorado’s autumn events can be hard to fight. For all our fall admirers, now’s the time to hunt through your closet and squeeze on your lightly-used dirndl and lederhosen. Vail Oktoberfest is gearing up to take over our picturesque mountain villages for two weekends in September with a thrilling lineup of events, free-flowing frothy beer and Bavarian fare.
The Associated Press

Salem Media Announces the Return of Recently Retired Morning Host Peter Boyles

IRVING, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aug 29, 2022-- Salem Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: SALM) announced today that former 710 KNUS Weekday Morning Host Peter Boyles will transition in to a new weekly program on Saturdays from 9 am - 12 pm starting September 10th. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220823005860/en/ Peter Boyles (Photo: Business Wire)
DENVER, CO
sillyamerica.com

Scottish Angus Cow & Calf – Giant Cows in Denver, Colorado

I udderly adore this Denver roadside attraction: Scottish Angus Cow and Calf, the giant cows in Denver, Colorado. Officially titled Scottish Angus Cow and Calf, this big bronze sculpture is more colloquially referred to as The Giant Cows. The sculpture depicts a larger-than-life 13-foot tall Scottish angus cow and her equally oversized 10-foot tall calf taking a lazy nap on the grass.
DENVER, CO
303magazine.com

Chaos Vintage and Thrift Opens on Colfax

Chaos Vintage and Thrift opened a brick and mortar storefront earlier this month as the first punk and alternative secondhand collective in Denver. On August 7, Chaos Vintage and Thrift officially opened the doors of their new West Colfax storefront. With more than twenty vendors, the collective fosters punk/alternative culture with curated vintage and secondhand goods.
DENVER, CO
CBS Denver

More airline counters moving at Denver International Airport

More moves are on the way for airline counters at Denver International Airport. Jet Blue and Volrais will be moving their check-in counters on Tuesday night. Lasting through October, construction crews will be moving the check-in counters at DIA's Jeppesen Terminal as part of the major renovation currently happening at the airport.   Both airlines will move from the north end of Level 6 to the south end. They will also move from the west side to the east side. Other airlines, including Allegiant, American, Boutique, Denver Air Connection, Frontier, Sun County, Southern Airways Express, and all international carriers will move check-in counter locations through October. The moves are temporary and are happening to allow crews to begin construction on new security checkpoints on Level 6. 
DENVER, CO
97.3 KBCO

97.3 KBCO

Denver, CO
5K+
Followers
1K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

World Class Rock Denver/Boulder

 https://kbco.iheart.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy