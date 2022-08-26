ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Astronomy

Interesting Engineering

A massive asteroid, discovered last month, is traveling toward Earth at 20 miles a second

The asteroid was spotted on July 26 for the first time. Four more asteroids are flying past Earth today and tomorrow. A stadium-sized asteroid will zoom past the Earth in the very early hours of Thursday, Live Science reported. Chances are that by the time you read this, the asteroid is merrily on its way towards the Sun, traveling at about 20 miles (32 km) a second.
Vice

Scientists Discover ‘Uncontaminated Extraterrestrial Materials’ In Ancient Asteroid Sample

ABSTRACT breaks down mind-bending scientific research, future tech, new discoveries, and major breakthroughs. Pebbles that were swiped from an ancient asteroid by a Japanese spacecraft are “the most uncontaminated and unfractionated extraterrestrial materials studied so far,” and contain important clues about the evolution of the solar system and the origin of life on Earth, reports a new study.
BGR.com

Scientists discovered a beautiful ocean world 100 light-years from Earth

Scientists have discovered a beautiful ocean world that looks like it was ripped out of the Star Wars prequels. The exoplanet TOI-1452 b was discovered just 100 light-years from Earth. A new paper on the discovery says that the entire planet is covered by a thick layer of water and that it’s located far enough from its star to possibly support life.
ScienceAlert

Webb Has Snapped an Almost Perfect Einstein Ring In Distant Space

Since the first James Webb Space Telescope images were released in July, our feeds have been flooded with mind-bogglingly gorgeous photos of space – from insanely detailed images of Jupiter to the most distant known star. Now, Webb has done it again, this time capturing an almost perfect Einstein ring whose light has traveled roughly 12 billion light-years to reach us. And we can't stop staring. You can see the colorized image, which was shared by astronomy grad student Spaceguy44 on Reddit, below. As Spaceguy44 explains on Reddit, an Einstein ring occurs when a distant galaxy has been magnified and wrapped into an almost-perfect...
LiveScience

The 7 most terrifying things in space

Space: the final frontier. The region between our home planet and everything else in the universe is a big unknown — full of untold wonders, celestial objects so big they boggle the mind, and some truly catastrophic events. Here are seven of the most terrifying things in space. 1....
Science Focus

What is on the other side of a black hole?

Not even light can escape a black hole. A black hole is defined by its ‘event horizon’, the imaginary membrane that marks the point of no return for in-falling light and matter. If the Sun were to become a black hole – which is impossible since it is not massive enough – the event horizon would only be six kilometres across.
CBS Minnesota

"It is a monster!": Massive NASA moon rocket set for historic flight

Watch the CBS Reports documentary "Artemis: America's New Moonshot" in the video player above, or stream it on the CBS News app Sunday, Aug. 28 at 8 p.m., 11 p.m. & 2 a.m. ET. Five decades after the final flight of NASA's legendary Saturn 5 moon rocket, the U.S. space agency is poised to launch its most powerful rocket yet Monday for a critical, long-overdue test flight, sending an unpiloted Orion crew capsule on a 42-day voyage around the moon.Running years behind schedule and billions over budget, the first Space Launch System — SLS — rocket is finally ready for blastoff...
Outsider.com

‘Most Ridiculously Detailed’ Picture of the Moon Released After Two-Year Process to Make It: PHOTO

People love looking at the moon. But, we haven’t ever seen it quite like this. Thanks to two astrophotographers, we have a new, highly-detailed and viral photo. This is being billed as the “most ridiculously detailed” picture of Earth’s natural satellite. While we might just think of the moon as a big white shiny rock, it’s a lot more than that. The soil composition actually means it has a number of colors and shades that we don’t normally see here on the ground.
Space.com

Meteor showers and shooting stars: Formation and history

Meteor showers thrill skywatchers every year, but what causes these unforgettable night shows?. Meteor showers appear when crumbs of dust (meteoroids) from asteroids or comets enter Earth's atmosphere at very high speeds. During their journey through the atmosphere, meteors rub against air particles, creating friction and heat. The heat then vaporizes most meteors, resulting in bright streaks of light across the sky, or shooting stars.
Interesting Engineering

The red planet is not all red. One of its craters is hiding strange green rocks

The Mars rover Perseverance has discovered rocks on Mars similar to those that give Hawaiian beaches their green tone. The greenish igneous rocks were spotted in Jezero, a 28-mile (45 km) wide crater that is considered home to an ancient lake on Mars. Hundreds of researchers have analyzed the data collected by Perseverance, and they claim that maybe the red planet isn’t as red as we think.
