Read full article on original website
Related
A massive asteroid, discovered last month, is traveling toward Earth at 20 miles a second
The asteroid was spotted on July 26 for the first time. Four more asteroids are flying past Earth today and tomorrow. A stadium-sized asteroid will zoom past the Earth in the very early hours of Thursday, Live Science reported. Chances are that by the time you read this, the asteroid is merrily on its way towards the Sun, traveling at about 20 miles (32 km) a second.
natureworldnews.com
Impact Crater Found Beneath the North Atlantic Shows that the Asteroid that Killed the Dinosaur May Have a Collaborator
Evidence of an asteroid impact crater is under the North Atlantic Ocean. The discovery could make scientists reevaluate how the era of dinosaurs came to an end. Scientists have discovered a giant asteroid crater under the Earth's surface. The crater was created by an asteroid collision 66 million years ago.
Scientists Discover ‘Uncontaminated Extraterrestrial Materials’ In Ancient Asteroid Sample
ABSTRACT breaks down mind-bending scientific research, future tech, new discoveries, and major breakthroughs. Pebbles that were swiped from an ancient asteroid by a Japanese spacecraft are “the most uncontaminated and unfractionated extraterrestrial materials studied so far,” and contain important clues about the evolution of the solar system and the origin of life on Earth, reports a new study.
Ancient, Violent Sea Monster Discovered Alongside Its Victims
The fossilized remains of a new species ancient mosasaur, a giant marine reptile from the dinosaur age, has been discovered.
RELATED PEOPLE
Scientists discovered a beautiful ocean world 100 light-years from Earth
Scientists have discovered a beautiful ocean world that looks like it was ripped out of the Star Wars prequels. The exoplanet TOI-1452 b was discovered just 100 light-years from Earth. A new paper on the discovery says that the entire planet is covered by a thick layer of water and that it’s located far enough from its star to possibly support life.
Webb Has Snapped an Almost Perfect Einstein Ring In Distant Space
Since the first James Webb Space Telescope images were released in July, our feeds have been flooded with mind-bogglingly gorgeous photos of space – from insanely detailed images of Jupiter to the most distant known star. Now, Webb has done it again, this time capturing an almost perfect Einstein ring whose light has traveled roughly 12 billion light-years to reach us. And we can't stop staring. You can see the colorized image, which was shared by astronomy grad student Spaceguy44 on Reddit, below. As Spaceguy44 explains on Reddit, an Einstein ring occurs when a distant galaxy has been magnified and wrapped into an almost-perfect...
The 7 most terrifying things in space
Space: the final frontier. The region between our home planet and everything else in the universe is a big unknown — full of untold wonders, celestial objects so big they boggle the mind, and some truly catastrophic events. Here are seven of the most terrifying things in space. 1....
‘Like an alien obelisk’: space debris found in Snowy Mountains paddock believed to be from SpaceX mission
Astrophysicist Brad Tucker says he often gets calls from people who think they’ve found space junk but the scorched metal found by two farmers is ‘very real’
IN THIS ARTICLE
Enormous Asteroid Traveling at 72,000 mph Only Just Spotted Nearing Earth
At the upper end of its estimated size range, the asteroid would stand as tall as the Empire State Building in New York City.
Perseverance spotted a mysterious object on Mars last month. It turned out to be the rover's own space litter.
NASA suspects spaghetti-like debris captured by Perseverance's cameras in July is shredded Dacron netting from gear that landed the rover on Mars.
Because of drought, mysterious 'Spanish Stonehenge' submerged no more
The Dolmen of Guadalperal, the man-made rock formation -- dubbed "Spanish Stonehenge" because it resembles the more famous English Stonehenge -- has emerged from the Valdecanas reservoir because of drought.
The Weather Channel
Climate Change Is Making Sharks Walk on Land and Scientists Have Managed to Capture It on Tape
What if we told you that the chances of getting attacked by a shark on land would be slim, but never zero!?. It was just a regular day of observing and recording sharks for the researchers of the Florida Atlantic University on May 3. Except, as night fell, they came across something truly extraordinary: a walking shark!
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
The Weather Channel
Massive Sunspot Pointed Straight at Earth Concerns Scientists After Growing Ten-Fold in Two Days!
If you’ve never had a kid before, get ready to know what the paranoia of having one feels like! Over the past few days, the Earthlings have had a front-row seat to the Sun’s growing tantrums, as it oozed out several flares and coronal mass ejections. We know...
The Verge
Devastating global droughts are revealing warships, dino footprints, and ancient megaliths
Drought conditions around the world are so extreme this summer that rivers are drying up, exposing previously inaccessible or undiscovered relics. This week, the treasures include a bevy of Nazi ships, an entire lost island, and dinosaur tracks. A fleet of over 20 wrecked Nazi warships laden with explosives has...
Science Focus
What is on the other side of a black hole?
Not even light can escape a black hole. A black hole is defined by its ‘event horizon’, the imaginary membrane that marks the point of no return for in-falling light and matter. If the Sun were to become a black hole – which is impossible since it is not massive enough – the event horizon would only be six kilometres across.
"It is a monster!": Massive NASA moon rocket set for historic flight
Watch the CBS Reports documentary "Artemis: America's New Moonshot" in the video player above, or stream it on the CBS News app Sunday, Aug. 28 at 8 p.m., 11 p.m. & 2 a.m. ET. Five decades after the final flight of NASA's legendary Saturn 5 moon rocket, the U.S. space agency is poised to launch its most powerful rocket yet Monday for a critical, long-overdue test flight, sending an unpiloted Orion crew capsule on a 42-day voyage around the moon.Running years behind schedule and billions over budget, the first Space Launch System — SLS — rocket is finally ready for blastoff...
‘Most Ridiculously Detailed’ Picture of the Moon Released After Two-Year Process to Make It: PHOTO
People love looking at the moon. But, we haven’t ever seen it quite like this. Thanks to two astrophotographers, we have a new, highly-detailed and viral photo. This is being billed as the “most ridiculously detailed” picture of Earth’s natural satellite. While we might just think of the moon as a big white shiny rock, it’s a lot more than that. The soil composition actually means it has a number of colors and shades that we don’t normally see here on the ground.
Drought-hit rivers across the world reveal treasures — and a worrying future
Heat waves and drought are hitting communities across the world, threatening supplies of energy and food while causing rivers from Europe’s Danube to China’s Yangtze to dry up. In the United States, these receding water levels have exposed human remains and dinosaur tracks. Elsewhere, they have revealed relics...
Meteor showers and shooting stars: Formation and history
Meteor showers thrill skywatchers every year, but what causes these unforgettable night shows?. Meteor showers appear when crumbs of dust (meteoroids) from asteroids or comets enter Earth's atmosphere at very high speeds. During their journey through the atmosphere, meteors rub against air particles, creating friction and heat. The heat then vaporizes most meteors, resulting in bright streaks of light across the sky, or shooting stars.
The red planet is not all red. One of its craters is hiding strange green rocks
The Mars rover Perseverance has discovered rocks on Mars similar to those that give Hawaiian beaches their green tone. The greenish igneous rocks were spotted in Jezero, a 28-mile (45 km) wide crater that is considered home to an ancient lake on Mars. Hundreds of researchers have analyzed the data collected by Perseverance, and they claim that maybe the red planet isn’t as red as we think.
Newsweek
New York City, NY
1M+
Followers
107K+
Post
951M+
Views
ABOUT
Newsweek is a premier news magazine and website that has been bringing high-quality journalism to readers around the globe for over 80 years.https://www.newsweek.com
Comments / 1