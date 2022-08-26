Read full article on original website
Lewis Hamilton responds to Fernando Alonso clip blasting him for collision at F1 Belgian Grand Prix
Well, that’s certainly one way to start an F1 race. The Belgian Grand Prix featured some of the best racers in the world today. Unfortunately, one of their best talents was taken out early on. A collision between Lewis Hamilton and Fernando Alonso forced the former to bow out of the race early. It was not how fans expected the race to start, and certainly put a damper on the mood of fans.
Lewis Hamilton mocked for turning up to Belgian Grand Prix wearing a ‘tea cosy’
Lewis Hamilton is known for having a keen eye for fashion, but his latest choice saw him come in for some criticism. The seven-time champion was set to compete at the Belgian Grand Prix yesterday (28 August) when he turned up in a, let's say, interesting outfit. He arrived at...
racer.com
"Sometimes we are not doing mistakes which have been perceived as mistakes" - Binotto
Ferrari team principal Mattia Binotto says his team was brave to make a late pit stop with Charles Leclerc in the Belgian Grand Prix and that it is sometimes unfairly criticized. Leclerc was running fifth late on when Ferrari brought him in for a set of soft tires starting the...
Motor racing-Ferrari blame Verstappen visor tear-off for Leclerc penalty
SPA-FRANCORCHAMPS, Belgium, Aug 28 (Reuters) - Charles Leclerc’s pit lane speeding penalty in Sunday’s Belgian Grand Prix was due to a sensor failure caused by a tear-off visor strip discarded by Red Bull rival Max Verstappen, Ferrari team boss Mattia Binotto said.
Look: NASCAR Driver Announced His Engagement Saturday
Kyle Weatherman had a special day on Saturday. Not only did he race in the NASCAR Xfinity Series, but he also announced that he is now engaged to his girlfriend. He posted a couple of pictures to his Twitter account on Saturday night. Prior to posting this, Weatherman got 22nd...
DRIVE!: Joey Logano Makes a Surprising Confession About His NASCAR Rival Kyle Busch
Watch: NASCAR's Joey Logano Shows Us His Million Dollar Supercar. Who better to kick off E!'s new digital series DRIVE! than a NASCAR superstar?. Joey Logano chatted about all things race car driving with host Austin J. Mills on the show's Aug. 29 premiere episode. But first, he showed off one of his most "prized possessions"—his 2017 Ford GT Heritage.
Look: NASCAR World Reacts To Sunday's Massive Crash
A huge crash just went down at NASCAR's Coke Zero Sugar 400 in Daytona. Going into the first and second turns nearly half the field got caught up in a collision that allowed Austin Dillon's No. 3 car to steal the lead. The NASCAR world reacted to Sunday's wreck on...
gmauthority.com
1969 Chevy Camaro ZL-1 Races A 2018 Dodge Challenger SRT Demon: Video
GM Authority has shared countless videos from the Cars and Zebras channel on YouTube in recent years, all of which have featured stock vintage muscle cars competing in a factory drag racing series based out of Michigan. Today, we’re back with yet another clip from this American iron-obsessed channel, but this video is slightly different than the rest, showing a vintage 1969 Chevy Camaro ZL-1 racing a modern-day Dodge Challenger Demon down the 1320.
racer.com
Racing provided relief to Ricciardo after exit announcement
Daniel Ricciardo says he was at his happiest when lined up on the grid to start the Belgian Grand Prix, amid ongoing uncertainty surrounding his future. McLaren has paid Ricciardo significant compensation to terminate his contract one year early, with the eight-time grand prix winner now leaving the team at the end of the season.
racer.com
Verstappen confident of ‘at least’ a podium chance from 15th
Max Verstappen says he is aiming for at least a podium finish if not victory in the Belgian Grand Prix despite starting from 15th on the grid. Power unit penalties for a number of drivers have completely changed the grid compared to the final qualifying order, with Verstappen one of those needing to drop to the back. However, the championship leader limited the damage with a dominant qualifying performance as he set the fastest time by over 0.6s, and he thinks he has the car to climb through into the top three.
PWMania
Possible Spoiler: WWE Discussing Roman Reigns Dropping the Unified World Titles
Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns will celebrate two years as champion on this week’s episode of SmackDown, but it’s possible that his reign as champion is drawing to a close soon. According to WrestleVotes, there have reportedly been discussions about Reigns losing either one or both of...
racer.com
Alpine not 'let down' by Alonso's move to Aston Martin - Szafnauer
Team principal Otmar Szafnauer says Alpine doesn’t feel let down by Fernando Alonso despite him leaving for Aston Martin with little warning. Alonso had been in negotiations about a new deal at Alpine but wanted a longer contract than the initial one year on offer, and had not agreed terms with his existing team when leaving the Hungarian Grand Prix before the summer break. The following morning he was confirmed as an Aston Martin driver on a multi-year deal but Szafnauer says it was the Spaniard’s prerogative to look for the best terms he could get.
racer.com
Despite missing podium, Russell rates Mercedes faster than Ferrari
George Russell believes Mercedes had a quicker car than Ferrari in race trim at the Belgian Grand Prix and was disappointed to miss out on the podium as a result. Mercedes struggled during qualifying and only lined up fourth and fifth despite a number of power unit penalties, with Lewis Hamilton one place ahead of Russell. After contact with Fernando Alonso took Hamilton out of the race on the opening lap, Russell ran fourth behind the two Red Bulls and Carlos Sainz for much of Sunday afternoon, closing in rapidly on polesitter Sainz at times but ultimately falling just two seconds short.
racer.com
Aston, Mercedes on pole for IMSA GT Challenge at VIR
Ross Gunn wasn’t able to match his GTD-record pole time from 2021, but he still managed to score Heart of Racing’s first GTD PRO pole position of the IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship for Sunday’s Michelin GT Challenge at VIR with a 1m43.953s lap in the No. 23 Aston Martin Vantage. The time, good for a 113.24mph average around the 3.27-mile VIRginia International Raceway, was a relatively massive 0.714s ahead of Antonio Garcia’s best in the No. 3 Corvette.
racer.com
Hamilton accepts blame but unhappy with Alonso comments
Lewis Hamilton says the collision with Fernando Alonso in the Belgian Grand Prix was his fault, but that the Spaniard’s comments over team radio mean he won’t speak to him in person. Hamilton was trying to overtake Alonso around the outside at Les Combes on the opening lap...
racer.com
Honda's new IMSA powerplant has IndyCar roots
The numbers are anything but a coincidence. Honda Performance Development’s new 2.4-liter twin-turbo V6 NTT IndyCar Series engine will debut in 2024 as, if all goes well in testing, a hybrid powerplant that makes use an energy recovery system made by MAHLE. But for fans of IMSA’s WeatherTech SportsCar...
racer.com
PRUETT: The points picture with two to go
After a surprisingly early start to the season on February 27 at St. Petersburg, we’re now within two weeks of knowing who will be crowned as the 2022 NTT IndyCar Series champion. Sunday’s Grand Prix of Portland will likely remove a few of the seven drivers who enter the...
racer.com
Crandon International Raceway set for return of second annual Continental Tire Class 11 VW World Championship
With the biggest race weekend in its 53-year history ready to invade the tiny Midwest town of Crandon, Wisconsin, the historic off-road raceway has announced the return of a new fan favorite. Thanks to the support of Continental Tire, Gravel Kings, Rugged Radio and Mobelwagen wheels, the second annual Crandon Class 11 World Championships will again be a reality on the traditional Labor Day weekend Crandon schedule.
racer.com
Palou fastest, Ericsson crashes in Laguna Seca IndyCar test
Last year, it was an absence of IndyCar’s E85 ethanol fuel that kept teams off track for a few hours during a private test at WeatherTech Raceway Laguna Seca, and this year, it was the absence of another critical component — tires — that left 13 drivers sitting idle for most of the morning in Monterey.
racer.com
Meyer Shank Racing retains Tom Blomqvist for 2023 Acura LMDh program
Meyer Shank Racing will retain Tom Blomqvist for its IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship GTP campaign next season as it transitions to the new Acura ARX-06 LMDh platform. In addition, Blomqvist will get an opportunity to prove himself in one of MSR’s Honda-powered Indy cars after the conclusion of the IMSA season.
