Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
stoughtonnews.com
Home Talent League: Stoughton falls to Sun Prairie in first round of Championship Series
The Stoughton Merchants fell 7-4 to the Sun Prairie Red Birds in the first round of the Home Talent League’s Championship Series on Sunday, Aug. 28, in Marshall. The loss snaps the Merchants’ four-game winning streak. Stoughton will host Middleton in the second round of the Championship Series...
stoughtonnews.com
Boys cross country: Brayden Hemenway leads Stoughton’s three medalists at Glenn Herold Invitational
Brayden Hemenway led the Vikings’ three-man-medalist effort at the Stoughton boys cross country team’s season-opening meet at the Glenn Herold Invitational on Saturday, Aug. 27, at Watertown High School. Photos: Stoughton at Glenn Herold Invitational. Hemenway finished 13th in the 243-runner field, which also included junior varsity racers....
athleticbusiness.com
Stadium Renovation Reflects Evolving Fan Experience Desires
“Tired of Bleachers?” asks the subject line of a July 11 University of Wisconsin athletic department email to its football fan base. By then, the answer among a certain subset of ticket-buyers had already been a resounding “Yes!”. As of late July, just over a month before the...
stoughtonnews.com
Girls cross country: Stoughton’s Mallory Reiser finishes fourth at Glenn Herold Invitational
Running with one of the state’s top runners can be as much of a mental challenge as it is a physical one. Mallory Reiser found that out firsthand during the Stoughton girls cross country team’s season-opening meet at the Glenn Herold Invitational on Saturday, Aug. 27, at Watertown High School.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
TMZ.com
Ex-USF Women's Basketball Player Neena Pacholke Found Dead At 27
Neena Pacholke -- a former point guard for the USF women's basketball team -- was found dead this weekend after reportedly making suicidal statements ... police tell TMZ Sports. She was just 27 years old. A spokesperson for the Wausau Police Department tells us officers were dispatched to a home...
What is Wisconsin-Style Pizza?
As a purveyor of all things pizza, it's strange for me to admit that I've never heard of a specific type of pie. I mean, sure and of course, I've had Chicago-style pizza, and even Detroit style and better yet, the Quad Cities' very own style of pizza but this is a new one even to me.
Quality Midwest Roadside: Wisconsin’s Famous Pinkie the Elephant
Next time you're in Madison, Wisconsin, take a 25-minute drive north to DeForest, WI to see the world's largest pink elephant, Pinkie!. How do you find this stuff, James? I'm a long-time fan of Ferris Beuller, that's how! LOL. Most of the time I just luck into it. Like Pinkie, I was doing a story about a guy that fell into a cement mixer in a small town north of Madison, and, lo and behold, just a stone's throw away, was a GIANT PINK ELEPHANT!
spectrumnews1.com
Strong storms sweep across the state this evening
The Spectrum News1 weather team is closely monitoring two potential episodes of strong to severe thunderstorms for the next 24 hours. The first round arrives this afternoon and evening with an advancing warm front. Then, the second round arrives overnight into early Monday morning ahead of our next cold front.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Wausau news anchor dies at 27
If you or someone you know is in crisis, call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-8255 or text HOME to the Crisis Text Line at 741741. Neena Pacholke, a Tampa, Fla. native who anchored the WAOW-TV morning show in Wausau, died Saturday, according to the news station. She was 27.
tonemadison.com
Outdoor blowouts on both Monona and Mendota
Plus more events we recommend checking out in Madison, August 29 through September 4 edition. We’re partnering with the wonderful independent email newsletter Madison Minutes to bring you event recommendations every week. As of this summer, we’re dipping our toe back in with a few actual write-ups, some of which will appear in Madison Minutes‘ weekly event email, and all of which will appear here.
Wausau area obituaries August 26, 2022
The wind came for Yasha to be free on June 27, 2022. He passed away unexpectedly at age 76, after several hospitalizations at the Aspirus Hospital in Wausau, Wisconsin. Some family and friends were able to say goodbye. Wherever he was, whatever he was doing, he animated the world with his intelligence, curiosity, energy and humor.
captimes.com
Madison’s only remaining skating center, Fast Forward, to close
Madison’s last standing skating rink, Fast Forward Skate Center, will close permanently this year. A proposal, set to go before the Plan Commission on Monday, would transform the space into an affordable housing complex with four floors and 70 apartments. The commission meeting is scheduled for 5:30 p.m., and...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
stoughtonnews.com
Eggleson named to Stoughton Hall of Fame
The City of Stoughton will induct long-time community leader and Syttende Mai caretaker Walter H. Eggleson in the Stoughton Hall of Fame during a ceremony at the Gazebo Musikk event at Rotary Park (324 Sixth St.) at 5:45 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 1. Known in his day as one of Stoughton’s...
archive.org
The Stevens Point/Plover Swat Team and the Portage County SRT Team Training.
The Stevens Point/Plover Swat Team and the Portage County SRT Team Training. The Stevens Point/Plover Swat Team and the Portage County SRT Team participated in a joint training just outside of Stevens Point. The building we used was going to be torn down and our teams were given the go ahead to use some of the equipment we have, that we rarely get to train with in practical situations.
nbc15.com
Crash on East Washington Ave. reroutes traffic
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Dane County dispatch confirmed a crash on East Washington Ave. near Lien Road Sunday afternoon. The call for the crash came in just after 5 p.m., Dane County dispatch reported. Two vehicles were involved in the crash, and traffic in the area was rerouted while crews...
stoughtonnews.com
Guest column: Join in the Anderson Complex grand opening Sept. 10
For the last three years community leaders, businesses, alumni, families, our school district, along with dozens of groups in support of our kids, athletics, and our community helped raise $2.2 million for the new Anderson Complex at Collins Field at the Stoughton High School. Saturday, Sept. 10 from 11 a.m....
msn.com
A Girlfriends' Getaway to Milton, WI
Milton, Wisconsin is a small town that neighbors Janesville. At one time, it was a booming town with the highway running right through it, until the bypass came along. Years later, Milton is a charming destination that is off-the-beaten-path with several neat things to see and do. I found it just perfect for a road trip with my frequent travel companion and friend, Sara of Travel with Sara. Here is your guide to a girlfriends’ getaway to Milton, WI, including what to see and do while you are there.
nbc15.com
Two dogs from Houston are looking for new homes in Madison
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) -Two furry friends want to find their forever homes—hopefully together. The doggy duo--Corey and Matthew were found in a ditch in Texas and were taken in by Wisconsin organization Lola’s Lucky Day. Matthew was injured and found in a puddle of water in a ditch...
stoughtonnews.com
Kenneth A. “Kenny” Comstock
Kenneth A. “Kenny” Comstock, age 67, of Wisconsin Dells, passed away from natural causes, on Wednesday, Aug. 24, 2022. He was born on March 19, 1955, in Chicago, Illinois, the son of Kenneth Comstock and Marguerite (Rundio) Clark. Ken graduated from Stoughton High School in 1973, where he participated in track and field and cross county. Ken married Yia Thao on Aug. 11, 2001, in Stoughton.
stoughtonnews.com
Zachary T. “Zakk” Fetter
Zachary T. “Zakk” Fetter, age 31, of Stoughton, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, Aug. 16, 2022, at Meriter Hospital, surrounded by his family. He was born on Aug. 19, 1990, in Fairfax, Virginia, the son of David and Kimberly (Allen) Fetter. Zakk attended Stoughton High School and loved...
Comments / 0