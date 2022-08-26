ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wayne County, MS

WJTV 12

Heidelberg coach removed after fight at game

WAYNE COUNTY, Miss. (WHLT) – A Heidelberg head football coach was removed from the stadium after a fight broke out during a Wayne County-Quitman game on Thursday, August 25. The Laurel Leader Call reported coach Jim Nowell was attending the game as a spectator and to scout Quitman for the Oilers’ September 2 matchup. The […]
HEIDELBERG, MS
WTOK-TV

Turnovers bite the Wildcats in season opener Between the Bricks

LAUREL, Miss. (WTOK) - The Meridian Wildcats opened the season against number ninth ranked Laurel Saturday night. Late in the first quarter the Wildcats pull a double end around and find Quinndarrius Jones open in the endzone to score first and lead quick. The second quarter trouble would come for...
MERIDIAN, MS
impact601.com

Tartars hang tough early, but fall to 3A Magee in season opener

For a half, it appeared an upset was on the horizon as 1A Taylorsville kept the pressure on 3A Magee, however, a third-quarter fireworks show gave Magee the momentum needed to get past the Tartars 35-12 in the season opener. “I think we were a little out of shape on...
MAGEE, MS
City
Quitman, MS
County
Wayne County, MS
Local
Mississippi Crime & Safety
City
Heidelberg, MS
WJTV 12

Two arrested after Jones County man shot in foot

JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WHLT) – Two people were arrested after a man was shot in the foot on Monday, August 29. Officials with the Jones County Sheriff’s Department (JCSD) said the victim told investigators that he was purposefully shot in his left foot at a home in the Rustin community. The victim left the scene […]
JONES COUNTY, MS
WDAM-TV

GRAPHIC: Richton man recovering at home after brutal dog attack

RICHTON, Miss. (WDAM) - A Richton man is back at home recovering from injuries suffered in a dog attack earlier this month. Timothy Scarbrough needed around 150 stitches and almost lost both ears after the attack in early August, close to the family’s home near Sycamore Avenue. “I was...
RICHTON, MS
WJTV 12

Person dies in rollover crash on I-59 in Jones County

JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WHLT) – A person died in a car crash that happened on Interstate 59 in Jones County on Monday, August 29. Officials with the Jones County Fire Council said crews responded to the scene around 6:28 a.m. near the airport exit at the 76 mile marker. Crews found that a person had […]
JONES COUNTY, MS
bobgermanylaw.com

Jones Co, MS - Three Injured in Single-Vehicle Crash on Houston Rd

Jones Co, MS (August 28, 2022) - A one-car accident that took place in Jones County on Thursday, August 25th left three people with injuries. Deputies from the Jones County Sheriff’s Office reported to the scene on Houston Road at about 9:30 p.m. Upon their arrival, fire crews located a single damaged vehicle off of the roadway with three passengers inside.
JONES COUNTY, MS
WDAM-TV

Hattiesburg police seek missing person

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Hattiesburg police are asking for the public’s help in locating a missing person. According to the Hattiesburg Police Department’s Facebook page, Alexander James Kremer, 23, of Tennessee, was last seen in the 7100 block of U.S. 49, after being dropped off by friends near Tractor Supply.
HATTIESBURG, MS
WDAM-TV

Hub City man charged for weekend domestic incident on North 25th Avenue

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - A man was arrested over the weekend following a domestic assault incident in Hattiesburg. According to the Hattiesburg Police Department, officers responded to a report of a domestic disturbance in the 200 block of North 25th Avenue on Saturday, Aug. 27. The suspect, 40-year-old Daniel Hayden,...
HATTIESBURG, MS
WDAM-TV

Forrest Co. School District responds to threatening social media post

FORREST COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - Concerned parents of students at the North Forrest Elementary School in Forrest County are aware of a threatening social media post circulating online. According to Forrest County School District Superintendent Brain Freeman, a student made a post on social media over the weekend. The student...
FORREST COUNTY, MS
WJTV 12

Man injured in shooting at Hattiesburg Raising Cane’s

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WHLT) – A man was injured in a shooting that happened at a Raising Cane’s restaurant in Hattiesburg on Friday, August 26. Officials with the Hattiesburg Police Department (HPD) said officers responded to the scene around 1:30 a.m. in the restaurant’s parking lot. HPD officials said a man had suffered a minor wound […]
HATTIESBURG, MS
WJTV 12

Two wanted for credit card fraud in Hattiesburg

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WHLT) – Two men are wanted in connection to a credit card fraud case in Hattiesburg. Officials with the Hattiesburg Police Department (HPD) said the two suspects made unauthorized purchases of more than $500 at Academy Sports and Outdoors on U.S. 98 on Thursday, August 11. They left the store in a white […]
HATTIESBURG, MS
WJTV 12

Rain causes flash flooding in Hattiesburg

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WHLT) – The Pine Belt is experiencing another day of heavy rain, which caused flooding in Hattiesburg. The National Weather Service (NWS) in Jackson issued a Flash Flood Watch for all of Forrest County until 1:00 a.m. on Thursday. All of Forrest County is under an elevated threat for flash flooding, which means […]
HATTIESBURG, MS
WJTV 12

Man accused of exposing himself at Forrest County Dollar General

FORREST COUNTY, Miss. (WHLT) – A man is facing an aggravated stalking charge after an incident that involved minors on Tuesday, August 23. According to witnesses, Justin Michael Riche, 33, exposed himself to minors inside a Dollar General store in Brooklyn. He was charged with aggravated stalking. Officials with the Forrest County Sheriff’s Office said […]
FORREST COUNTY, MS
WTOK-TV

Man dies in afternoon accident

MARION, Miss. (WTOK) - An 82-year-old man has died after a wreck Monday afternoon in Marion. The crash happened around 2:30 p.m. Marion Police Chief Randall Davis said the victim was turning left onto Dale Drive from Marion Drive when he was hit by another car heading north. Davis said...
MARION, MS
Mississippi Press

Four suspects jailed, charged with multiple counts of armed robbery

ST. MARTIN, Mississippi -- Four suspects, one a Vancleave resident, have been charged with robbing six people in the parking lot of a St. Martin motel Monday night. According to Jackson County Sheriff Mike Ezell, deputies responded to a report of shots fired in the parking lot of the Motel 6 just north of Interstate 10 and the Ocean Springs exit 50 around 9:30 p.m. Monday night.
VANCLEAVE, MS

