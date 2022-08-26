Read full article on original website
Heidelberg coach removed after fight at game
WAYNE COUNTY, Miss. (WHLT) – A Heidelberg head football coach was removed from the stadium after a fight broke out during a Wayne County-Quitman game on Thursday, August 25. The Laurel Leader Call reported coach Jim Nowell was attending the game as a spectator and to scout Quitman for the Oilers’ September 2 matchup. The […]
Southern Miss players deliver hilarious spot-on impressions of their head coach: 'I know I talk country'
Will Hall has one of the best Southern accents in college football, and his players know it, and apparently love it. The Southern Miss coach admits to everything about his accent, and how it comes across, and he’s OK with it, and shared that sentiment with Taylor Curet, the Sports Director at WDAM in Hattiesburg, Mississippi.
Turnovers bite the Wildcats in season opener Between the Bricks
LAUREL, Miss. (WTOK) - The Meridian Wildcats opened the season against number ninth ranked Laurel Saturday night. Late in the first quarter the Wildcats pull a double end around and find Quinndarrius Jones open in the endzone to score first and lead quick. The second quarter trouble would come for...
Tartars hang tough early, but fall to 3A Magee in season opener
For a half, it appeared an upset was on the horizon as 1A Taylorsville kept the pressure on 3A Magee, however, a third-quarter fireworks show gave Magee the momentum needed to get past the Tartars 35-12 in the season opener. “I think we were a little out of shape on...
Two arrested after Jones County man shot in foot
JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WHLT) – Two people were arrested after a man was shot in the foot on Monday, August 29. Officials with the Jones County Sheriff’s Department (JCSD) said the victim told investigators that he was purposefully shot in his left foot at a home in the Rustin community. The victim left the scene […]
GRAPHIC: Richton man recovering at home after brutal dog attack
RICHTON, Miss. (WDAM) - A Richton man is back at home recovering from injuries suffered in a dog attack earlier this month. Timothy Scarbrough needed around 150 stitches and almost lost both ears after the attack in early August, close to the family’s home near Sycamore Avenue. “I was...
Person dies in rollover crash on I-59 in Jones County
JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WHLT) – A person died in a car crash that happened on Interstate 59 in Jones County on Monday, August 29. Officials with the Jones County Fire Council said crews responded to the scene around 6:28 a.m. near the airport exit at the 76 mile marker. Crews found that a person had […]
Jones Co, MS - Three Injured in Single-Vehicle Crash on Houston Rd
Jones Co, MS (August 28, 2022) - A one-car accident that took place in Jones County on Thursday, August 25th left three people with injuries. Deputies from the Jones County Sheriff’s Office reported to the scene on Houston Road at about 9:30 p.m. Upon their arrival, fire crews located a single damaged vehicle off of the roadway with three passengers inside.
Hattiesburg, MS - First Responders Find One Dead, One Injured After Crash on Beat Four Shubuta Rd
Hattiesburg, MS (August 27, 2022) - One person died and another was injured following a two-vehicle crash on Monday, August 22nd in Wayne County. The collision took place at about 8:00 p.m. on Beat Four Shubuta Road in Hattiesburg. The Wayne County Sheriff’s Office reported that a teenager driving on...
Hattiesburg police seek missing person
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Hattiesburg police are asking for the public’s help in locating a missing person. According to the Hattiesburg Police Department’s Facebook page, Alexander James Kremer, 23, of Tennessee, was last seen in the 7100 block of U.S. 49, after being dropped off by friends near Tractor Supply.
Hub City man charged for weekend domestic incident on North 25th Avenue
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - A man was arrested over the weekend following a domestic assault incident in Hattiesburg. According to the Hattiesburg Police Department, officers responded to a report of a domestic disturbance in the 200 block of North 25th Avenue on Saturday, Aug. 27. The suspect, 40-year-old Daniel Hayden,...
Meridian, MS - Injuries, Property Damage Ensue When Driver Crashes Through College Park Bank
Meridian, MS (August 27, 2022) - A surprising accident took place on Friday, August 26th at a local bank in Meridian. The incident occurred in the 600th block of Highway 19 North in the College Park area when, for reasons still under police investigation, a vehicle crashed through the front doors of Trustmark Bank.
Forrest Co. School District responds to threatening social media post
FORREST COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - Concerned parents of students at the North Forrest Elementary School in Forrest County are aware of a threatening social media post circulating online. According to Forrest County School District Superintendent Brain Freeman, a student made a post on social media over the weekend. The student...
Man injured in shooting at Hattiesburg Raising Cane’s
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WHLT) – A man was injured in a shooting that happened at a Raising Cane’s restaurant in Hattiesburg on Friday, August 26. Officials with the Hattiesburg Police Department (HPD) said officers responded to the scene around 1:30 a.m. in the restaurant’s parking lot. HPD officials said a man had suffered a minor wound […]
Alligator captured at Mississippi Popeyes restaurant
An alligator must really love that chicken from Popeyes!
Two wanted for credit card fraud in Hattiesburg
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WHLT) – Two men are wanted in connection to a credit card fraud case in Hattiesburg. Officials with the Hattiesburg Police Department (HPD) said the two suspects made unauthorized purchases of more than $500 at Academy Sports and Outdoors on U.S. 98 on Thursday, August 11. They left the store in a white […]
Rain causes flash flooding in Hattiesburg
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WHLT) – The Pine Belt is experiencing another day of heavy rain, which caused flooding in Hattiesburg. The National Weather Service (NWS) in Jackson issued a Flash Flood Watch for all of Forrest County until 1:00 a.m. on Thursday. All of Forrest County is under an elevated threat for flash flooding, which means […]
Man accused of exposing himself at Forrest County Dollar General
FORREST COUNTY, Miss. (WHLT) – A man is facing an aggravated stalking charge after an incident that involved minors on Tuesday, August 23. According to witnesses, Justin Michael Riche, 33, exposed himself to minors inside a Dollar General store in Brooklyn. He was charged with aggravated stalking. Officials with the Forrest County Sheriff’s Office said […]
Man dies in afternoon accident
MARION, Miss. (WTOK) - An 82-year-old man has died after a wreck Monday afternoon in Marion. The crash happened around 2:30 p.m. Marion Police Chief Randall Davis said the victim was turning left onto Dale Drive from Marion Drive when he was hit by another car heading north. Davis said...
Four suspects jailed, charged with multiple counts of armed robbery
ST. MARTIN, Mississippi -- Four suspects, one a Vancleave resident, have been charged with robbing six people in the parking lot of a St. Martin motel Monday night. According to Jackson County Sheriff Mike Ezell, deputies responded to a report of shots fired in the parking lot of the Motel 6 just north of Interstate 10 and the Ocean Springs exit 50 around 9:30 p.m. Monday night.
