Halifax Co. schools launch 'Back to Basics' campaign ahead of return to the classroom
HALIFAX COUNTY, Va. (WSET) — Halifax County Public Schools return for the new school year on Monday morning. Dr. Amy Huskin is the new superintendent for the district this year. She said this is the first year since COVID that they'll be returning to have a normal school year.
Pre-K through high school aged children invited to DPD's 'Catwalk in Costumes'
DANVILLE, Va. (WSET) — The Danville Police Department is replacing their annual fall fashion show with a brand new event. On Friday, October 14 at 6 p.m., DPD is hosting "Catwalk in Costumes with Police. " The event will be held in the Multipurpose room at the new DPD...
Life is for Everyone hosts 7th annual Back to School Event in Halifax Co.
HALIFAX COUNTY, Va. (WSET) — The non-profit group Life is for Everyone, had its annual back-to-school event Sunday where they gave away free school supplies to kids. It's the seventh year that they've hosted the event. Taquan Logan is the President and Founder of the organization. He said it's...
Liberty University sending 2 teams to serve communities after Kentucky disasters
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — Liberty University is sending disaster relief teams to Kentucky. The university is sending two teams this semester to help the communities that were hit hard by the floods and tornado damage over the past year. The school said that the teams of students and advisers...
Advocates in Roanoke show support for greenhouse gas initiative Youngkin wants to remove
ROANOKE, Va. (WSET) — Advocates in Roanoke will rally to show support for Virginia's participation in the Regional Greenhouse Gas Initiative. This is a program that provides millions of dollars for energy efficiency and flood prevention programs that are providing benefits to Virginians. Gov. Youngkin said he wants to...
Horizon teams up with Lynchburg leaders, offers REVIVE training for overdose awareness
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — Fatal drug overdose remains the leading method of unnatural death in Virginia, with recent data revealing that 76.5% of these deaths are due to fentanyl, a synthetic opioid that is up to 50 times stronger than heroin and 100 times stronger than morphine (VDH) (DEA). In response, local leaders in Lynchburg are teaming up in support of the international movement that is recognizing and responding to the rise in overdose deaths.
Student brings BB-pistol resembling handgun to Amherst Co. school: Police
AMHERST COUNTY, Va. (WSET) — On Monday, Amherst County Public Schools staff said they received a report that a student was in possession of a weapon at Amherst Education Center. The report was investigated by Amherst County Public Schools administration and the Amherst County Sheriff’s Office and a student...
'I filed two formal complaints:' Where you can get help with CenturyLink issues
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — ABC 13 has new information for those of you who have said you're having problems with CenturyLink. Belinda Pillow is just one of the latest people to reach out. “Our service has been completely out since July 26th," Pillow said. Like others, CenturyLink keeps changing...
CenturyLink customers react to restored service following weeks of interruptions
HALIFAX COUNTY, Va. (WSET) — As Rogers Martin's phone rang in her home, she was reminded that just a few days ago, that wasn't possible. "My services was out for 20 days," Martin said. She wasn't the only person in Halifax County to experience the same issues with CenturyLink.
West Virginia State Police swears in largest cadet class in nearly 30 years
KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WCHS) — West Virginia State Police swore in the agency’s largest cadet class in nearly 30 years. The new class of 63 cadets was sworn in Monday at the State Police Academy in Dunbar. Video of the cadets being sworn in can be viewed below...
Blue Ridge food bank joins Feeding America to inspire people on helping the community
VERONA, Va. (WSET) — The Blue Ridge Area Food Bank will be joining Feeding America to inspire people to help make sure their neighbors have enough to eat. The food bank said they are doing this for "Hunger Action Month" this September. The food bank said on average its...
Poppy Peace Garden returns to National D-Day Memorial in Bedford
BEDFORD, Va. (WSET) — A floral display will be in bloom soon at the National D-Day Memorial in Bedford. The memorial shared the news to Facebook that the poppies for the Poppy Peace Garden will be placed this Friday along the Le Monument Aux Morts. They said this annual...
Lynchburg Humane Society & hospitals work to keep 25 dogs alive from illness
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — The Lynchburg Humane Society has received twenty-five dogs from a single home and these dogs are very ill with Canine Parvovirus. "Parvo" can very serious and deadly if it is left untreated for just a few days, the society said. The society said their staff...
Firefly RISE project on track, will bring high-speed internet to Concord by 2023
CAMPBELL COUNTY, VA. (WSET) — Firefly's RISE Project is on track to bring high-speed internet to the Concord Area by the spring of 2023. Campbell County partnered with twelve other Central Virginia counties to provide matching funds for the $79 million "Commonwealth of Virginia's Telecommunication Initiative Grant" from the Virginia Department of Housing and Community Development (DHCD).
Youngkin adds Maine, Connecticut to his nationwide midterm campaign swing
ARLINGTON, Va. (7News) — In just over two months, voters will head to the polls to cast their ballots in the midterm elections. Gov. Glenn Youngkin isn’t on the ballot this year in Virginia, but he is traveling across the nation raising campaign cash and promoting Republican candidates outside of his home state. He has also campaigned for several Republican congressional candidates in Virginia including Yesli Vega, James Myles and Karina Lipsman.
Virginians reminded to prepare for peak Hurricane season across the Commonwealth
RICHMOND, Va. (WSET) — In a season marked by flooding across the commonwealth, country and world, Virginians can protect themselves from catastrophic losses due to floods from future storms. September through mid-October is historically Virginia’s most active hurricane period, and the Atlantic hurricane season continues through Nov. 30. Conditions...
Gas prices continue to dwindle in Virginia and nationwide
(WSET) — Although the national gas price average continues on its downward trend, the price is dwindling down at a lower speed. According to AAA, the national average is down only about a nickel at 5.1 cents. Virginia's gas prices have lowered the same amount. The prices are much...
Tradesman Trucking breaks ground on Gretna facility, will create 30 new jobs
PITTSYLVANIA COUNTY, Va. (WSET) — Pittsylvania County officials and community leaders joined representatives from Tradesman Trucking in breaking ground on the company's new 22,500-square-foot facility in Gretna. This will be a growing truck and transit company, according to the county. The facility will be located in the Gretna Industrial...
Working to determine cause of Fifth St. fire, LFD sends samples to crime lab for testing
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — Lynchburg Fire Department investigators are working to figure out what caused a fire on Fifth Street over the weekend. "Look how much damage is done," said Franklin Smith, property owner of the well-known spot where the blaze broke out. Destruction and burnt debris are all...
