Lynchburg, VA

Lynchburg, VA
Community, VA
Lynchburg, VA
WSET

Horizon teams up with Lynchburg leaders, offers REVIVE training for overdose awareness

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — Fatal drug overdose remains the leading method of unnatural death in Virginia, with recent data revealing that 76.5% of these deaths are due to fentanyl, a synthetic opioid that is up to 50 times stronger than heroin and 100 times stronger than morphine (VDH) (DEA). In response, local leaders in Lynchburg are teaming up in support of the international movement that is recognizing and responding to the rise in overdose deaths.
LYNCHBURG, VA
WSET

Poppy Peace Garden returns to National D-Day Memorial in Bedford

BEDFORD, Va. (WSET) — A floral display will be in bloom soon at the National D-Day Memorial in Bedford. The memorial shared the news to Facebook that the poppies for the Poppy Peace Garden will be placed this Friday along the Le Monument Aux Morts. They said this annual...
BEDFORD, VA
WSET

Age Seamlessly with Ridgeview Dermatology & Aesthetics

Check out this new location for dermatology and aesthetics! An anchor institution to help you age seamlessly has just landed in Bedford. We offer a wide variety of leading edge treatments for dermatology issues, from routine to complex. With the region's exclusive board-certified pediatric dermatologist, we are uniquely equipped to provide your child with exceptional care. Our highly trained surgical team will quickly remove abnormal growths and get you on the road to recovery. Turn back the clock and take control of your beauty with our full range of products from industry leaders like Botox, Mira-Dry, and Coolsculpting.
BEDFORD, VA
WSET

Firefly RISE project on track, will bring high-speed internet to Concord by 2023

CAMPBELL COUNTY, VA. (WSET) — Firefly's RISE Project is on track to bring high-speed internet to the Concord Area by the spring of 2023. Campbell County partnered with twelve other Central Virginia counties to provide matching funds for the $79 million "Commonwealth of Virginia's Telecommunication Initiative Grant" from the Virginia Department of Housing and Community Development (DHCD).
CAMPBELL COUNTY, VA
WSET

Youngkin adds Maine, Connecticut to his nationwide midterm campaign swing

ARLINGTON, Va. (7News) — In just over two months, voters will head to the polls to cast their ballots in the midterm elections. Gov. Glenn Youngkin isn’t on the ballot this year in Virginia, but he is traveling across the nation raising campaign cash and promoting Republican candidates outside of his home state. He has also campaigned for several Republican congressional candidates in Virginia including Yesli Vega, James Myles and Karina Lipsman.
VIRGINIA STATE
WSET

Virginians reminded to prepare for peak Hurricane season across the Commonwealth

RICHMOND, Va. (WSET) — In a season marked by flooding across the commonwealth, country and world, Virginians can protect themselves from catastrophic losses due to floods from future storms. September through mid-October is historically Virginia’s most active hurricane period, and the Atlantic hurricane season continues through Nov. 30. Conditions...
VIRGINIA STATE
WSET

Gas prices continue to dwindle in Virginia and nationwide

(WSET) — Although the national gas price average continues on its downward trend, the price is dwindling down at a lower speed. According to AAA, the national average is down only about a nickel at 5.1 cents. Virginia's gas prices have lowered the same amount. The prices are much...
VIRGINIA STATE
WSET

Tradesman Trucking breaks ground on Gretna facility, will create 30 new jobs

PITTSYLVANIA COUNTY, Va. (WSET) — Pittsylvania County officials and community leaders joined representatives from Tradesman Trucking in breaking ground on the company's new 22,500-square-foot facility in Gretna. This will be a growing truck and transit company, according to the county. The facility will be located in the Gretna Industrial...
GRETNA, VA

