Read full article on original website
Related
cbs19news
Working to improve access to health care in rural Virginia
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- The University of Virginia Health System is working to make it easier for rural patients to access the care they need. According to a release, the hospital is teaming up with six community health organizations to provide at-home monitoring. This project is being funded by...
WSLS
In Your Town: Lynchburg is special thanks to people making positive impacts
LYNCHBURG, Va. – We are kicking off this year’s In Your Town series, where we highlight different areas of our region and what they have to offer. Our first stop is in Lynchburg!. Besides enjoying outdoor activities and small businesses, what makes the Hill City so special are...
cbs19news
Officials release updates on the redevelopment of Friendship Court
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- Sunshine Mathon, the executive director of the Piedmont Housing Alliance, said that although construction has been delayed, the project is still on schedule to finish phase one by 2023. The redevelopment of Friendship Court is a six-year-long plan in the making. These updates include new...
cbs19news
RAM needs volunteers for the Fishersville free health care clinic
FISHERSVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- Remote Area Medical is a nonprofit provider of pop-up clinics delivering accessible dental, vision, and medical care to those in need. It is in need of volunteers in the fields of medical, dental, and vision as well as general support staff for a clinic that will take place Nov. 19 and 20.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
cbs19news
Local Business Spotlight: Tremblay & Smith
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- In Charlottesville, there are few law firms that can say they have more than 150 years of combined legal experience the way Tremblay and Smith does. “One thing that distinguishes us from some of the other firms in Charlottesville is that every attorney here is...
cbs19news
Registration open for annual Charlottesville Turkey Trot
ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- The annual Charlottesville Turkey Trot is coming up on Thanksgiving, but people who want to sign up for the cheapest price are running out of time. Up until Aug. 31, people can register for the in-person 5K or the virtual option for $30. Beginning...
Augusta Free Press
Christian, wife, mother, friend: Anne Seaton honored in Waynesboro’s Constitution Park
Join Our Telegram channel to stay up to date on breaking news coverage. A large gathering of friends and community met at Constitution Park in Waynesboro Sunday afternoon. A bench with a view of the river was dedicated in honor of Anne Seaton. “The irony of dedicating a park bench...
cbs19news
Preparing for Hunger Action Month
VERONA, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- The Blue Ridge Area Food Bank is getting ready for Hunger Action Month, which takes place in September. According to a release, the food bank is teaming up with Feeding America to inspire people to help ensure their neighbors have enough to eat. On average,...
IN THIS ARTICLE
cbs19news
Hundreds attend event with resources for veterans
ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- On Sunday at Walnut Creek Park, more than 300 people gathered for the Seas the Day event. It offered entertainment, delicious food, and resources for veteran families, as well as active duty members. This was the sixth annual event, and with each year it...
cbs19news
Partnership working to clean up bacterial contamination in waterways
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- The Virginia Department of Environmental Quality states that it has identified excessive levels of bacteria in waterways such as Rivanna River, and Meadow Creek. The city of Charlottesville has partnered with the Rivanna Conservation Alliance to perform certified biological and bacteria monitoring of streams throughout...
Inside Nova
Highest and lowest paying education jobs in Lynchburg
Stacker compiled the highest paying education jobs in Lynchburg, VA using data from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
Augusta Free Press
‘Talk about the city we want:’ Brad Arrowood runs for Staunton City Council
Join Our Telegram channel to stay up to date on breaking news coverage. Three seats are open on Staunton City Council in the November election. One of six candidates hoping for a seat is Brad Arrowood. Arrowood grew up in Minnesota and graduated from the College of Charleston in South...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
UV Cavalier Daily
University Democrats and the Democratic Party of Virginia call for Ellis’ resignation or removal
University Democrats and the Democratic Party of Virginia released a joint statement denouncing Governor Glenn Youngkin’s appointment of College and Darden Alumnus Bert Ellis to the Board of Visitors Monday evening. The statement characterizes the appointment as insulting to students and organizations who have worked to make the University and Charlottesville more equitable.
cbs19news
VDOT issues update on two Nelson County roads closed by flood damage
NELSON COUNTY, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- The Virginia Department of Transportation is working on two Nelson County roads that were damaged by flooding earlier this month. According to a release, Rock Spring Road, near where it meets Rockfish River Road, is currently being repaired. VDOT expects the road to reopen...
msn.com
Students fail to receive P-EBT benefits on time due to VDSS delay: LCS
According to the Virginia Department of Social Services, the release date for Summer P-EBT Benefits was set for Thursday, Aug. 25. All school-age children who attended a school approved to participate in the Community Eligibility Provision or were eligible to receive free or reduced-price meals during the 2021 - 2022 school year were expected to receive a one-time summer benefit of $391. According to VDSS, this funding was supposed to be deposited onto their previously issued P-EBT or SNAP EBT card.
WDBJ7.com
45th Annual Rockbridge Community Festival returns to Lexington
ROCKBRIDGE COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - The 45th Annual Rockbridge Community Festival will be in downtown Lexington Saturday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. More than 150 venders will be in attendance ranging from artists to local businesses. Live music will also be playing in the downtown court house area. Organizers...
With just six bus drivers, more than 3,000 Charlottesville City Schools children are making their own ways to school this year
A group of girls holding brand new sneakers in their hands, giggled and chatted as they walked up Cherry Avenue toward Buford Middle School on Wednesday morning. A crossing guard held up a stream of cars, many of them waiting to drop off students, to allow the girls to cross Tenth Street NW onto the school grounds. As the girls approached school doors they were surrounded by children streaming out of cars, or arriving on foot and bicycles.
WSET
Botetourt Co. firefighters remind public on the importance of smoke detectors
BOTETOURT COUNTY, Va. (WSET) — The Botetourt County Department of Fire & EMS responded to a report of a fire at a home on Friday afternoon. The smoke detector alerted the resident to a fire in the bathroom, according to the department. When units arrived all residents were outside...
wina.com
Killer of two Virginia Tech students still sought 13 years later
BLACKSBURG (WINA) – It’s now been 13 years since Virginia Tech students Heidi Childs and David Metzler were found dead in the parking lot of Caldwell Fields… in the Jefferson National Forest just a few miles outside Blacksburg. The two had gone on a date the evening of August 26, 2009 to the picturesque spot the picturesque spot with Metzler’s guitar in tow. Their bodies were found the next morning, both shot to death… and Heidi’s father, Don Childs, in a video done by The Aware Foundation, wants to prevent this happening to another student.
NBC 29 News
Central Virginia Auto Auction closing down
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - After 34 years in business, Central Virginia Auto Auction is closing its doors. The auction place says it had a loyal group of customers ranging from used car dealers, sellers, buyers, and car lovers. The once weekly auction was scaled down to twice monthly. “We did...
Comments / 0