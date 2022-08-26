Read full article on original website
Related
Byrne Dairy Plans to Develop a Fourth Broome County Store
Syracuse-based Byrne Dairy is continuing its expansion into the Binghamton area with a move to open a fourth convenience store in Broome County. Byrne opened its first local shop on East Main Street in Endicott in late May. The company previously revealed plans for additional stores in Endwell and Whitney Point.
Lower Levels of Binghamton Garage to Close for LUMA Preparations
Some people who live, work or shop in downtown Binghamton may have to find an alternate place to park for several days because of the upcoming LUMA Projection Arts Festival. The two lowest floors of the State Street parking garage - Levels C and D - have been closed since last week.
Broome Residents Rush to Beat New York Gun Permit Law Changes
The Broome County Sheriff's Office has been a crowded place in recent days as people apply for concealed weapon permits before new regulations take effect. New York residents who want to avoid the additional requirements must apply for a concealed carry license before Thursday. Sheriff David Harder said there's been...
School Buses Are Back – What’s The Law In New York State?
It's that time again. Back to school for all the kiddies. I'm glad that's no longer the case for me. It's been a few years. Well okay, a lot of years since my school years ended. The New York State school year begins the week of September 5th (day dependent...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Take a Look Around Binghamton’s 2022 Porchfest
I've been to a lot of events since I moved to Binghamton a few months ago, but Porchfest was without a doubt my favorite one yet. I mean no disrespect to Spiediefest or any of the various town and county fairs I've gotten to attend, but this event checked every box that I have. There was great food, great music, beautiful weather and I got to walk around meeting the fine people of the Binghamton community in their own community.
‘The Anti-Rent War': When Delaware County, New York Was The Epicenter Of Land Conflict
The COVID-19 Pandemic caused many problems for so many people. One of the unintended consequences (I think) was the Covid-19 Eviction Protection For Tenants in New York State. It protected tenants from being evicted if they didn't pay their rent, if they suffered a financial hardship because of COVID-19. The only way that a tenant could be lawfully evicted is if the owner brought a court proceeding and obtained a judgement of possession from the court.
Mixed-Use Housing Development Coming to Binghamton Stadium District
In a press conference on Tuesday, City of Binghamton Mayor Jared Kraham announced plans for the $24 million "Stadium Lofts" housing project at 180 Henry Street near Mirabito Stadium. The project will include 70 units, many of which will be workforce housing units with up to half of the units...
Binghamton Shoppers Await Construction of New Parking Garage
Now that the old city-owned parking facility on Water Street has been torn down, people who shop, work and live in downtown Binghamton are looking forward to the new garage. Workers from Gorick Construction began the massive demolition project at site next to Boscov's department store a couple of days after Christmas.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Binghamton Post Office Parking Spaces Blocked by New Curb
Access to a few parking spaces at a neighborhood post office in Binghamton now is affected by a newly-installed curb. The spaces are located on the east side of the Southview Station post office at Vestal Avenue and Mary Street. Nearby residents have wondered whether the construction of the curb...
Syracuse Pair Arrested Following Chase Through Binghamton & Vestal in Stolen Car
A couple of Syracuse residents are facing numerous charges in Broome County after Sheriff’s Deputies say they led authorities on a pursuit in a stolen vehicle through the City of Binghamton, Town of Vestal and back into Binghamton. The wild ride began when a Sergeant of the Broome County...
Susquehanna County ATV Crash Leaves New Jersey Man Seriously Hurt
Pennsylvania State Police say a New Jersey man is hospitalized with serious injuries after crashing an all-terrain vehicle in Susquehanna County Friday evening, August 26. Troopers say 61-year-old Robert Macon of Bayonne was driving the ATV south on Lester Road at the intersection with Hamlin Road in Forest Lake Township at around quarter of 7 when he failed to negotiate a turn and lost control.
Employees at Vestal Parkway Starbucks Location Vote to Unionize
Workers at one Broome County Starbucks coffee shop have voted in favor of being represented by a union. Alexandra Yeager, who had successfully organized a Starbucks location in Albany, said the shop at 2540 Vestal Parkway East where she currently works at "is now a union store." The employee vote...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
The 2022 Sock Out Cancer Benefit Concert To Feature Classic Rock Voices
We live in a community that is very generous when it comes to helping others. It could be a benefit for those in need, to help with medical bills, and support the many area charities in the Southern Tier of New York. One of those events is the Sock Out...
SUNY Broome Begins Fall Semester
While students at Binghamton University are all moved in and have begun the fall semester, their compatriots to the north and east are just getting back to work. It’s Welcome Week for students at SUNY Broome Community College. It’s been less than ten years since on-campus housing became available...
Concrete Risers Installed for Union-Endicott Stadium Makeover Job
The reconstruction project of Ty Cobb Stadium at Union-Endicott High School is moving forward, but plenty of work remains to be done over the next month. Demolition work of the existing bleachers behind the school on East Main Street in Endicott began just after graduation ceremonies were held in the stadium in late June.
Syracuse Man Admits Stealing Vestal Elks ATM
A Syracuse man admits he broke into the Vestal Elks Lodge and stole an automatic teller machine almost a year ago. According to the office of Broome County District Attorney, Michael Korchak, 40-year-old Phillip Jackson pleaded guilty in Broome County Court to felony Burglary in the Third Degree and will be sentenced in December.
This Nichols Inn Is Trying For Title Of Most Haunted Hotel In The USA
Have you heard about the Fainting Goat Island Inn in Nichols, New York? It's considered one of the most haunted hotels in the USA. I first heard about the Goat in 2019 when it finished second behind Mizpah Hotel in Nevada in the USA Today Readers Choice Awards. Because of...
Tompkins County Dog Bite Raises Rabies Concerns
A recent incident in the Finger Lakes region is reminding residents of the dangers of rabies exposure even when it comes to someone's pet. The Tompkins County Health Department was looking for a dog that bit a person in the Mulholland Wildflower Preserve in Ithaca. Officials say the dog bit...
Suspicious Activity in Vehicle in Union Brings Drug Charges
Broome County Sheriff’s officials say an Endwell man was found with quantities of Fentanyl and Methamphetamine when they investigated a report of suspicious activity in a vehicle on East Main Street in the Town of Union Wednesday, August 24. According to the Sheriff’s office, authorities received a report at...
This Sherburne Firefighter Is A Hero; But To Him It’s Just His Job
Here's a young hero who is dedicated to serving and protecting his community, in much more ways than just one. As a fire fighter, secretary, farmer, and family man, Ed has always put others ahead of himself. Eddy has been a member of the Sherburne Fire Department for years, starting...
The Whale 99.1 FM
Binghamton, NY
8K+
Followers
11K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
The Whale 99.1 FM plays the best classic rock and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Binghamton, New York. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0