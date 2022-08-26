Read full article on original website
Related
MilitaryTimes
First Arctic unit now training with modernized US Army networking gear
ABERDEEN PROVING GROUND, Md. — The U.S. Army said it dispatched upgraded networking equipment to soldiers in Alaska, marking the first time an Arctic unit was provided Capability Set 21 kit, amid increased military investment in the northern region. The 2nd Infantry Brigade Combat Team, 11th Airborne Division, this...
MilitaryTimes
For women allies left behind in Afghanistan, life is hell
Narges Hussaini and her family traveled to Herat, Afghanistan, on August 13, 2021. As a former female employee with the Ministry of the Interior, she knew she could face retribution when her country fell to the Taliban. Her plan was to take her family with a group of smugglers across the border into Iran. However, a friend instead told her that they would have better luck escaping on the planes flying out of Hamid Karzai International Airport.
MilitaryTimes
Marine Reserve wants more officer diversity from new enlisted program
MARINE CORPS BASE QUANTICO, Virginia ― More than eight decades ago, the Marine Corps had a special kind of diversity problem. The English language and even the best codes devised by military thinkers could be broken by adversaries such as the Japanese military conquering the Pacific. War was on...
MilitaryTimes
Biden calls Afghan war vets ahead of withdrawal anniversary
President Joe Biden on Monday called the leaders of two U.S. veterans groups assisting Afghans who have fled from the country on the eve of the one-year anniversary of the U.S. withdrawal from Afghanistan. Biden spoke to the leaders of the veterans-led #AfghanEvac and Honor the Promise groups to express...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
MilitaryTimes
Fewer troops in CENTCOM? No problem, says 3-star air boss
The U.S. military’s budding “partnerships over posture” mantra in the Middle East, fueled by technological advances and policy proposals, could head off a need to regrow the American footprint in the region, the head of American air forces there told reporters Sunday. “The real coin of the...
Comments / 0