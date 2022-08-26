Read full article on original website
What’s happening on the SR 167 Completion Project
Washington State Department of Transportation announcement. When traveling on either surface streets or I-5 through the City of Fife this summer, you will likely notice construction activities for the SR 167 Completion Project have started once again. On July 8, project partners met for a groundbreaking ceremony to celebrate the...
Work Now Underway on Western Washington’s Largest Pavement Repair Project…Including I-90 in North Bend!
After a spring and summer of slowdowns, lane closures, and bumpy roads, the Northwest Region Emergency Pavement Repair project is underway in King, Snohomish, Skagit and Whatcom counties. The $7 million effort began in January with Gov. Jay Inslee’s Emergency Proclamation during a winter of heavy snow and cold that...
Pierce Transit Runner will now serve Spanaway, Parkland and Midland
Pierce Transit press release. On August 29, Pierce Transit launches Spanaway Runner, bringing on-demand transportation service to Spanaway, Parkland and Midland. Spanaway Runner provides a link to fixed route transit and a quick and car-free way to access work, appointments and resources. This service will be especially valuable to seniors and those with special needs who cannot easily access fixed route transit.
SDOT removing illegally placed concrete blocks, building protected bike lanes
The Seattle Department of Transportation will build protected bike lanes in the Delridge district after many streets were recently obstructed by illegal concrete blocks used to deter people living in RVs from parking. The blocks were initially placed along Southwest Andover Street in June after the city of Seattle removed...
Seattle-area light rail extensions delayed by myriad problems
A slew of issues have delayed construction on the $10 billion Sound Transit expansion project, which will eventually extend light rail service from Seattle to western Washington state. The problems include a monthslong local concrete workers strike, pandemic-related delays, a collapsed embankment and issues with track supports that the contractors,...
New footage shows Washington ferry crash that caused millions of dollars in damages
SEATTLE — New footage from Washington State Ferries (WSF) shows the moment of impact when the Cathlamet crashed into a terminal in west Seattle. The state ferry that was damaged during a "hard landing" at the Fauntleroy Ferry Terminal on July 24 could be out of service for the rest of the year.
Sweep of encampment near I-5 gets mixed reaction from community
This weekend the Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT ) cleaned out a large encampment at 10th and Dearborn near I-5 and I-90 in Seattle. WSDOT posted a notice that the authorized crews would be working in the area beginning this past Friday, Aug. 26, and most of the residents were gone when the removal began.
Carpool lane project completed after 22 years
At long last, high-occupancy vehicle lanes will extend uninterrupted between Gig Harbor and Seattle. On Friday morning, the state Department of Transportation opened a new section of the southbound I-5 carpool lane from the Port of Tacoma Road to the westbound Highway 16 HOV lane. On Friday evening, crews removed the temporary barrier on northbound I-5 and opened the HOV lane from the Highway 16 interchange, across the Puyallup River into King County.
Labor Day weekend: Here's what to expect for traffic in western Washington
SEATTLE — Do you plan to visit family or take a vacation before the summer ends this Labor Day weekend? Here are the best and worst times to hit the road in western Washington, according to the Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT), as traffic is expected to be higher than usual.
Area once filled with RVs, homeless encampment to become bike lane in West Seattle, SDOT says
An area once filled with RVs and a homeless encampment in West Seattle is set to become a bike lane, the Seattle Department of Transportation says. SDOT has already started paving the path on Southwest Andover Street between 26th Avenue Southwest and 28th Avenue Southwest. The path will fill a gap in the West Seattle bike network, connecting the neighborhood greenway on 26th Avenue Southwest to bike lanes on Southwest Avalon Way.
WSDOT begins removal of large encampment underneath I-5, I-90 junction in Seattle
SEATTLE - Washington State Department of Transportation begins the removal of a large homeless encampment underneath the I-5 and I-90 junction in Seattle. In preparation of the cleanup, Friday, crews gathered near the intersection of 10th Avenue South and South Dearbborn Street. WSDOT closed one lane of the I-5 North...
KIRO Newsradio Headlines: Seattle Fire Department logs record overtime during pandemic
Severe staffing shortages and the pandemic get the bulk of the blame for record overtime at the Seattle Fire Department last year. The nearly $38 million Seattle Fire shelled out last year was an approximately 50% jump from 2019 and the most ever in department history. A Seattle Times analysis found when ranked by the number of hours paid to work – the top 30 city employees were all firefighters.
KIRO Newsradio Headlines: 1 dead in Tacoma officer-involved shooting
The Pierce County Force Investigation Team is investigating an officer-involved shooting that left one person dead Sunday in South Tacoma. Officers received calls about an assault involving an uncle and his nephew in the 6700 block of South Monroe Street around 12:30 p.m., according to the Tacoma Police Department (TPD) in a statement to KIRO 7 TV.
Missing Indigenous Person Alert: Monica Johnson
Washington State Patrol have issued a Missing Indigenous Person alert for 25-year-old Monica Johnson. She is believed to be having a mental health crisis and is at-risk. She was last seen in the Skyway area of King County. Her hair is extremely short (about 1/2 long, which is different than what is pictured). If you see her, call 911.
Proposed $2M in federal funding would supply King County Sheriff officers with body cameras
(The Center Square) – The King County Sheriff’s Office could implement body cameras and co-response support with $2 million in proposed federal funding. Washington State Congresswoman Kim Schrier discussed the implementation of body cameras and increasing funds for co-response support with King County officials and law enforcement last Friday.
Sewage monitor OKs Lake Washington beaches for swimming
King County has reopened beaches between Madrona Beach and Howell Park along Lake Washington. Last week, a malfunctioning waste treatment pump spilled sewage, closing the beaches. The East Pine Street Pump Station malfunctioned after a utility power outage, causing equipment shutdown and an overflow of sewage into Lake Washington, contaminating...
Everett homeowner pleads with city to stop noisy, speeding drivers
EVERETT, Wash. — An Everett homeowner says noisy cars speeding through his neighborhood is ruining the quality of life for himself and his neighbors. Now, he's calling on the city to do something about it. Luis Burbano is building a food forest in his backyard to feed his family.
Cowlitz River Bridge Work Expected to Cause Significant Delays on Southbound Interstate 5 Aug. 26 to Sept. 16
People living and driving near Toledo and Vader in Lewis County will need to plan for extended delays on southbound Interstate 5 between Monday, Aug. 29, and Friday, Sept. 16, the state Department of Transportation announced on Friday. Southbound I-5 near the Cowlitz River Bridge will be reduced from two...
Two Thrown From Motorcycle in Grays Harbor County Injury Crash
Two Lakewood residents were thrown from their motorcycle and injured after failing to round a highway off-ramp in Grays Harbor County early Saturday morning, according to the Washington State Patrol. Driver Dominick S. Jackson and passenger Cayla A. Jackson, both 29, were exiting westbound State Route 8 at Mox Chehalis...
Seattle and Renton Land Use Plans Win State ‘Smart Communities’ Awards
Seattle and Renton were among a handful of Washington cities to win awards this month for municipal planning projects intended to improve quality of life in the state. Seattle was recognized for new land-use policies to ease affordable housing development on religious land, which City planners describe as another way to help curb displacement of Seattle’s historical BIPOC communities. Renton, meanwhile, was awarded for its transit-centric subarea plan around the Rainier/Grady Junction, which judges said “will create a true transit hub for the South King County region.”
