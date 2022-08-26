Severe staffing shortages and the pandemic get the bulk of the blame for record overtime at the Seattle Fire Department last year. The nearly $38 million Seattle Fire shelled out last year was an approximately 50% jump from 2019 and the most ever in department history. A Seattle Times analysis found when ranked by the number of hours paid to work – the top 30 city employees were all firefighters.

SEATTLE, WA ・ 18 HOURS AGO