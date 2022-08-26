ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Newnan, GA

Comments / 0

Related
Newnan Times-Herald

Indians explode in 3rd quarter; defeat Newnan 38-17

East Coweta searched for an identity for the first six quarters of the 2022 season. On Friday night, they got some answers right after halftime. The Indian offense drove the field three times for scores en route to a 38-17 win over their rival, the Newnan Cougars. Head Coach John...
NEWNAN, GA
Newnan Times-Herald

Northgate falls to Starr’s Mill, 19-0

The Northgate Vikings drew the unenviable task of playing the two top teams from Fayette County to start their seasons. On Friday night, they hosted the Starr's Mill Panthers after falling to Whitewater in the Coweta-Fayette Classic less than a week earlier. The Panthers used their precision, ball control offense...
NEWNAN, GA
Newnan Times-Herald

Dr. William A. Davis, III

Dr. William A. Davis, III (“Poole”) died peacefully in Atlanta, GA on August 27th after a long illness. Poole was born and grew up in Newnan, GA; his parents were the late William A. Davis, Jr. and Bessie Cole Davis. Poole attended Newnan High School, where he excelled both academically and athletically, playing basketball for the Tigers. After graduating in 1954, Poole enrolled at Emory University in Atlanta, where he majored in history and was a member of the Kappa Alpha Order (KA). Poole received his bachelor’s degree in 1958 and began his studies at the Emory University School of Medicine the following fall. During his time at Emory, he met Leonora Simpson (“Nora Ann”), and they later married in 1960.
ATLANTA, GA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Newnan, GA
Local
Georgia Sports
Newnan, GA
Sports
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

HBCU surprises Henry County students with full scholarships

HENRY COUNTY, Ga. — It’s a celebration for three metro Atlanta students because they no longer have to worry about paying to attend college. Channel 2′s Kristen Holloway was at the Dutchtown High School in Henry County on Wednesday when the school announced that Antonio Mattox Jr., Channing Wyatt, and Adrian Avery were receiving scholarships to Alabama State University.
HENRY COUNTY, GA
mhstrail.org

INTERVIEW: MHS senior at PTC Walmart when fire broke out

Editor’s note: Senior Connor Barnett has worked at the Peachtree City, Georgia Walmart for two years. In this interview with McIntosh Student Media staff member Titi Sanusi, Barnett shares his experience at work that night. What’s your role?. I work as an electronics associate. And were you at...
PEACHTREE CITY, GA
WRBL News 3

TRAFFIC ALERT: Rollover automotive crash on Harris Road

ELLERSLIE, Ga. (WRBL) — An automotive crash is causing traffic delays on Harris Road near Ellerslie. A News 3 reporter arrived on the scene at around 2:30 p.m. to find a rollover crash south of 208, close to the Waverly Hall area. The reporter says that two individuals were transported to a medical facility. There […]
ELLERSLIE, GA
Newnan Times-Herald

If you ask me: It’s a Southern thing, Part 1

Most Southerners who were not graced by God to be born in the South will tell you, "I was not born in the South, but I got here as quick as I could.”. Where else will you find fried chicken, fried okra (pronounced “okry”), fried squash and, the creme de la creme, fried green tomatoes? Add a pone of cornbread and some sweet tea (I like buttermilk with mine), and you now know what heaven will be like.
SHARPSBURG, GA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Northgate High School#Caroline Counts#The Lady Vikings
fox5atlanta.com

Police searching for missing 17-year-old Ellenwood girl

CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. - Police need your help tracking down a missing Clayton County teenager. Officials say 17-year-old Sophie Bryant was last seen in Ellenwood near her home on the 5000 block of Thurgood Court. Investigators described Bryant as being 5-foot-7-inches tall with a weight of 106 pounds. She has...
CLAYTON COUNTY, GA
11Alive

Clayton County Police looking for missing teenager

CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. — Clayton County Police need help searching for a missing 17-year-old. They posted a photo of Sophie Bryant on Facebook Saturday morning. They said they responded to the 5000 block of Thurgood Ct. in reference to a missing person. Officers learned that was the last pace...
CLAYTON COUNTY, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Police searching for missing 17-year-old Hampton girl

CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. - Clayton County police are searching for a missing Hampton teenager and are hoping the public can help them find her. Officials say 17-year-old Bianca Russell was last seen Thursday on the 1200 block of Vienna Court in Hampton, Georgia. Russell is described by investigators as 5-feet-6-inches...
HAMPTON, GA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Volleyball
NewsBreak
Sports
11Alive

Person injured in I-75 south crash by Hudson Bridge Road

HENRY COUNTY, Ga. — Traffic was at a standstill on Interstate 75 southbound in Stockbridge Friday night. The bumper-to-bumper traffic started before exit 224 by Eagles Landing Parkway near Flippen Road just before 6:30 p.m. According to Georgia Department of Transportation cameras, authorities blocked traffic after a semi appeared...
STOCKBRIDGE, GA
Newnan Times-Herald

Snapchat threat allegedly aimed at Arnall

An investigation is underway into a Snapchat post that reportedly contained threats aimed at Arnall Middle School. On the evening of Aug. 26, school administrators and local law enforcement agencies were notified of the alleged threat, which was made by “someone who is not an Arnall student,” according to a letter sent to the families of Arnall students by Principal Patrick Sullivan.
COWETA COUNTY, GA
WTVM

Mother of missing woman speaks after possible connection to Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - “My daughter vanished, my daughter is gone,” says the mother of missing woman Allahnia Lenoir. Janette Jackson pleads to the public for help finding her daughter, 24-year-old Allahnia Lenoir. Jackson says she doesn’t know what happened to her daughter, only that she went into...
ATLANTA, GA
The Georgia Sun

Homelessness isn’t just a city problem in Georgia

Though many associate homelessness with urban centers, the problem of lack of housing is more widespread, speakers said at a recent state Senate hearing on homelessness. Rising rental prices and wages that have not kept up have pushed some Georgians out of their homes, experts and local observers alike affirmed.
GEORGIA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy