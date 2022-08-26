Dr. William A. Davis, III (“Poole”) died peacefully in Atlanta, GA on August 27th after a long illness. Poole was born and grew up in Newnan, GA; his parents were the late William A. Davis, Jr. and Bessie Cole Davis. Poole attended Newnan High School, where he excelled both academically and athletically, playing basketball for the Tigers. After graduating in 1954, Poole enrolled at Emory University in Atlanta, where he majored in history and was a member of the Kappa Alpha Order (KA). Poole received his bachelor’s degree in 1958 and began his studies at the Emory University School of Medicine the following fall. During his time at Emory, he met Leonora Simpson (“Nora Ann”), and they later married in 1960.

ATLANTA, GA ・ 22 HOURS AGO