Newnan Times-Herald
Indians explode in 3rd quarter; defeat Newnan 38-17
East Coweta searched for an identity for the first six quarters of the 2022 season. On Friday night, they got some answers right after halftime. The Indian offense drove the field three times for scores en route to a 38-17 win over their rival, the Newnan Cougars. Head Coach John...
Newnan Times-Herald
Northgate falls to Starr’s Mill, 19-0
The Northgate Vikings drew the unenviable task of playing the two top teams from Fayette County to start their seasons. On Friday night, they hosted the Starr's Mill Panthers after falling to Whitewater in the Coweta-Fayette Classic less than a week earlier. The Panthers used their precision, ball control offense...
‘There shouldn’t be a gap:’ Shaquille O’Neal wants better relationship between community and police
HENRY COUNTY, Ga. — On Thursday, Channel 2 got new insight into what a local sheriff’s office is doing to improve the relationship between the community and law enforcement. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. NBA legend Shaquille O’Neal is the director of community...
Newnan Times-Herald
Dr. William A. Davis, III
Dr. William A. Davis, III (“Poole”) died peacefully in Atlanta, GA on August 27th after a long illness. Poole was born and grew up in Newnan, GA; his parents were the late William A. Davis, Jr. and Bessie Cole Davis. Poole attended Newnan High School, where he excelled both academically and athletically, playing basketball for the Tigers. After graduating in 1954, Poole enrolled at Emory University in Atlanta, where he majored in history and was a member of the Kappa Alpha Order (KA). Poole received his bachelor’s degree in 1958 and began his studies at the Emory University School of Medicine the following fall. During his time at Emory, he met Leonora Simpson (“Nora Ann”), and they later married in 1960.
HBCU surprises Henry County students with full scholarships
HENRY COUNTY, Ga. — It’s a celebration for three metro Atlanta students because they no longer have to worry about paying to attend college. Channel 2′s Kristen Holloway was at the Dutchtown High School in Henry County on Wednesday when the school announced that Antonio Mattox Jr., Channing Wyatt, and Adrian Avery were receiving scholarships to Alabama State University.
mhstrail.org
INTERVIEW: MHS senior at PTC Walmart when fire broke out
Editor’s note: Senior Connor Barnett has worked at the Peachtree City, Georgia Walmart for two years. In this interview with McIntosh Student Media staff member Titi Sanusi, Barnett shares his experience at work that night. What’s your role?. I work as an electronics associate. And were you at...
TRAFFIC ALERT: Rollover automotive crash on Harris Road
ELLERSLIE, Ga. (WRBL) — An automotive crash is causing traffic delays on Harris Road near Ellerslie. A News 3 reporter arrived on the scene at around 2:30 p.m. to find a rollover crash south of 208, close to the Waverly Hall area. The reporter says that two individuals were transported to a medical facility. There […]
Newnan Times-Herald
If you ask me: It’s a Southern thing, Part 1
Most Southerners who were not graced by God to be born in the South will tell you, "I was not born in the South, but I got here as quick as I could.”. Where else will you find fried chicken, fried okra (pronounced “okry”), fried squash and, the creme de la creme, fried green tomatoes? Add a pone of cornbread and some sweet tea (I like buttermilk with mine), and you now know what heaven will be like.
1 Person Injured In A Motor Vehicle Crash On I-75 (Henry County, GA)
Police are investigating a motor vehicle crash on Interstate 75 southbound in Stockbridge Friday night. According to the Georgia Department of Transportation cameras, a semi-truck crashed into a vehicle.
fox5atlanta.com
Police searching for missing 17-year-old Ellenwood girl
CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. - Police need your help tracking down a missing Clayton County teenager. Officials say 17-year-old Sophie Bryant was last seen in Ellenwood near her home on the 5000 block of Thurgood Court. Investigators described Bryant as being 5-foot-7-inches tall with a weight of 106 pounds. She has...
Clayton County Police looking for missing teenager
CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. — Clayton County Police need help searching for a missing 17-year-old. They posted a photo of Sophie Bryant on Facebook Saturday morning. They said they responded to the 5000 block of Thurgood Ct. in reference to a missing person. Officers learned that was the last pace...
fox5atlanta.com
Police searching for missing 17-year-old Hampton girl
CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. - Clayton County police are searching for a missing Hampton teenager and are hoping the public can help them find her. Officials say 17-year-old Bianca Russell was last seen Thursday on the 1200 block of Vienna Court in Hampton, Georgia. Russell is described by investigators as 5-feet-6-inches...
wrbl.com
Troup County School System considers new safety measures for secondary schools across the district
TROUP COUNTY, Ga. (WRBL) – The Troup County School System could be headed towards a controversial vote as they are considering placing weapon mitigation systems in all secondary schools. According to Steve Heaton, the School Safety Coordinator and Director for TCSS, the board is planning to vote on the systems at the end of the year.
Person injured in I-75 south crash by Hudson Bridge Road
HENRY COUNTY, Ga. — Traffic was at a standstill on Interstate 75 southbound in Stockbridge Friday night. The bumper-to-bumper traffic started before exit 224 by Eagles Landing Parkway near Flippen Road just before 6:30 p.m. According to Georgia Department of Transportation cameras, authorities blocked traffic after a semi appeared...
FOX Carolina
‘I freaked out,’ Atlanta man wins lottery while visiting friends in Upstate
SPARTANBURG, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The South Carolina Education Lottery announced that someone recently won $300,000 while visiting friends in the Upstate. The winner said he stopped at the Lil Cricket on Chesnee Highway in Spartanburg to buy a bottle of water and a $10 lottery ticket. According to the...
Newnan Times-Herald
Snapchat threat allegedly aimed at Arnall
An investigation is underway into a Snapchat post that reportedly contained threats aimed at Arnall Middle School. On the evening of Aug. 26, school administrators and local law enforcement agencies were notified of the alleged threat, which was made by “someone who is not an Arnall student,” according to a letter sent to the families of Arnall students by Principal Patrick Sullivan.
WTVM
Mother of missing woman speaks after possible connection to Columbus
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - “My daughter vanished, my daughter is gone,” says the mother of missing woman Allahnia Lenoir. Janette Jackson pleads to the public for help finding her daughter, 24-year-old Allahnia Lenoir. Jackson says she doesn’t know what happened to her daughter, only that she went into...
1 Driver Arrested Following A Three-Car Crash In Henry County (Riverdale, GA)
According to the Georgia Department of Public Safety, a driver caused a three-car crash and led state troopers on a high-speed chase that ended in another crash. Henry County authorities attempted to pull over a 2013 Honda Accord for [..]
Homelessness isn’t just a city problem in Georgia
Though many associate homelessness with urban centers, the problem of lack of housing is more widespread, speakers said at a recent state Senate hearing on homelessness. Rising rental prices and wages that have not kept up have pushed some Georgians out of their homes, experts and local observers alike affirmed.
msn.com
Atlanta rapper Pastor Troy hosted a ‘high energy’ rap battle in Atlanta Sunday
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - A “high energy” rap battle was hosted by Atlanta rap pioneer Pastor Troy in southwest Atlanta on Sunday afternoon. Dozens of attendees enjoyed an intense, back-and-forth rap battle, food and other entertainment at the 6IX Restaurant and Lounge on Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Drive SW.
