Here’s What’s in Store for Ethereum (ETH) Leading Up to The Merge, According to Analyst Michaël van de Poppe

Popular crypto analyst Michaël van de Poppe is plotting a bullish scenario for Ethereum (ETH) amid the hype surrounding the smart contract platform’s incoming upgrade. The crypto strategist tells his 623,800 Twitter followers that he believes Ethereum’s current pullback from its August high of around $2,000 is likely coming to an end.
Analyst Says Bitcoin (BTC) Could Repeat Gold’s Rallies of the 1970s – But There’s a Catch

A widely followed crypto analyst says that top digital asset Bitcoin (BTC) could follow in the historical footsteps of gold and spark a massive rally. In a new video update, host of DataDash Nicholas Merten tells his 515,000 YouTube subscribers BTC could eventually reach a price tag of six figures but notes that the king crypto has further to fall first.
Solana (SOL) vs. Ethereum: Analyst Pits ETH Against One of Its Biggest Competitors

A popular crypto analyst is examining how one upstart blockchain designed for scalability compares to the leading smart contract platform. In a new video, the anonymous host of InvestAnswers provides his 444,000 YouTube subscribers with a detailed analysis comparing Ethereum (ETH) with rival Solana (SOL). The host first considers technical...
#Tech#Smart Contract#Linus Business#Business Personal Finance#Web3 Investment#Crypto Exchange#South Korean#Fsc
Bitcoin Whale Activity Wakes Up As BTC Hovers Just Above $20,000 Level: On-Chain Data

Crypto analytics firm Santiment is tracking an increase in the number of whale addresses holding Bitcoin (BTC). According to a new post, the data aggregator highlights the uptick in wallets which hold between 100 and 10,000 Bitcoin as a reassuring indicator after the markets tanked last Friday in response to Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell’s statements about the economy.
Bankrupt Crypto Broker Voyager’s Native Token VGX Skyrockets by Over 125% in 24 Hours Amid Takeover Rumors

The native token of embattled crypto broker Voyager Digital (VGX) is surging as rumors of a potential takeover continue to circulate. According to a recent company presentation, numerous firms, including AlamedaFTX, the digital assets hedge fund of crypto billionaire Sam Bankman-Fried, have shown interest in purchasing Voyager’s assets. News...
DeFi Lending Platform Compound (COMP) Launches New ‘Streamlined’ Protocol Upgrade

Decentralized lending platform Compound has launched a new “streamlined” version of its protocol called “Compound III.”. With the update, Compound (COMP), an algorithmic, autonomous interest rate protocol, is moving away from a pooled-risk model where users can borrow any asset, according to a new blog post from Robert Leshner, the founder of Compound Finance.
Crypto Strategist Issues Alerts for Bitcoin and Chainlink, Says BTC Looking Heavy

A crypto strategist known for making timely altcoin calls is warning that corrections are imminent for Bitcoin (BTC) and Chainlink (LINK). Pseudonymous analyst Altcoin Sherpa tells his 181,900 Twitter followers that Bitcoin is looking heavy after BTC retraced from about $21,800 to below $20,000 on Friday. “BTC: I think we’re...
New Competitor Carves Away at OpenSea’s Non-Fungible Token (NFT) Marketplace Supremacy

A new non-fungible token (NFT) marketplace competitor is ripping away a small percentage of market share from OpenSea, the dominant company in the space. Crypto insights firm Messari notes that the decentralized NFT marketplace SudoSwap “has started to cut into OpenSea’s stranglehold on the NFT space,” with its daily trading volume reaching 10% of OpenSea’s in less than a month.
