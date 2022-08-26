Read full article on original website
wcn247.com
DeSantis appointees replace elected school board members
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — Four school board members appointed by Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis in one of Florida's most Democratic counties have been sworn in. They replace the elected board members DeSantis suspended after a state grand jury found widespread wrongdoing in the Broward County schools. The grand jury recommended their removal. It was empaneled to investigate the 2018 massacre of 17 people at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School. Former student Nikolas Cruz is on trial to determine whether he should face the death penalty or life in prison for the shootings. The suspended chairperson says overturning the will of the voters is “un-American.”
wcn247.com
Alabama man's execution was botched, advocacy group alleges
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) — An anti-death penalty group says Alabama corrections officials apparently botched a man's execution last month. The group cites the length of time that passed before Joe Nathan James Jr. received a lethal injection and a private autopsy indicating his arm was cut to find a vein. James was put to death July 28 at an Alabama prison for the 1994 shooting death of his former girlfriend. The execution was carried out more than three hours after the U.S. Supreme Court denied a request for a stay. State officials have acknowledged that the execution was delayed because it took them time to find a vein. They have declined to comment on the allegations.
wcn247.com
Religious schools shun state funding despite Maine victory
PORTLAND, Maine (AP) — Parents of children enrolled in Maine religious schools fought all the way to the U.S. Supreme Court for the state to treat tuition reimbursements the same as other private schools. But only one religious school has signed up to participate so far. Religious schools have been in no rush to apply after the state attorney general said they’d have to abide by the same state antidiscrimination laws as other schools. Maine Attorney General Aaron Frey said the two schools involved in the lawsuit have policies that discriminate on a basis of sexual orientation or gender identity.
wcn247.com
Freedom Libraries to Open in New York Prison
NEW HAVEN, Conn. - August 30, 2022 - ( Newswire.com ) The national non-profit announced today the opening of three Freedom Libraries at Otisville Correctional Facility in southeastern New York state. Two of the libraries will be dedicated for use by incarcerated individuals and the additional library will be available to the staff. Otisville Correctional Facility will be the first New York Department of Corrections and Community Supervision (DOCCS) institution to open Freedom Libraries. DOCCS and Freedom Reads plan to open future libraries in several other facilities, including Albion, Groveland, and Mid-State Correctional Facilities, later this year.
wcn247.com
Arizona governor to focus on semiconductors in Taiwan visit
TAIPEI, Taiwan (AP) — Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey has arrived in Taiwan for a visit focused on semiconductors, the critical chips that are used in everyday electronics and have become a battleground in the technology competition between the U.S. and China. His visit is the latest in a recent string by U.S. politicians that have angered China, which claims the self-governing island off its coast as part of its territory and says the visits encourage Taiwan independence forces. Ducey is on a mission to woo suppliers for the new $12 billion Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Corp. (TSMC) plant being built in his state. American states are competing to attract investment in chip factories.
wcn247.com
Flooding exacerbates water crisis in Mississippi capital
JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — In Mississippi’s capital, emergency officials are going to distribute bottled water to residents, a local university is using temporary restrooms for students and people who do have water are boiling it to wash dishes. Gov. Tate Reeves says he's declaring a state of emergency as the city's longstanding water problems have been exacerbated by recent flooding. The problems have created low-water pressure across the city where residents for the last month have already been advised to boil their water before using it because of health concerns. The low pressure raised concerns about firefighting and about people’s ability to take showers or flush toilets.
