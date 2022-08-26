Read full article on original website
Governor, lawmakers debate longer run for California nukes
LOS ANGELES (AP) — California Gov. Gavin Newsom and legislators reached a last-minute compromise to extend the lifespan of the state’s last operating nuclear plant by up to five years. But the proposal faces an uncertain future. To pass, the bill to keep the Diablo Canyon Nuclear Power Plant running needs to receive a two-thirds vote in the state Assembly and Senate, a high threshold. Even if that happens, the plan assumes operator Pacific Gas & Electric will qualify for a share of $6 billion the Biden administration has set aside to rescue nuclear plants at risk of closing. If that doesn’t happen, the state could back out later.
California lawmakers approve landmark fast food workers bill
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — California lawmakers have advanced a nation-leading measure that would give more than a half-million fast food workers more power and protections. They acted over the objections of restaurant owners who warn the legislation would drive up consumers’ costs. The Senate approved the measure Monday, sending it to the Assembly for final action before lawmakers adjourn on Wednesday. The bill would create a new 10-member Fast Food Council with equal numbers of workers’ delegates and employers’ representatives, along with two state officials. They would set minimum standards for wages, hours and working conditions in California. Minimum wage increases for fast food workers would be capped at $22 an hour next year.
DeSantis appointees replace elected school board members
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — Four school board members appointed by Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis in one of Florida's most Democratic counties have been sworn in. They replace the elected board members DeSantis suspended after a state grand jury found widespread wrongdoing in the Broward County schools. The grand jury recommended their removal. It was empaneled to investigate the 2018 massacre of 17 people at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School. Former student Nikolas Cruz is on trial to determine whether he should face the death penalty or life in prison for the shootings. The suspended chairperson says overturning the will of the voters is “un-American.”
Alabama man's execution was botched, advocacy group alleges
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) — An anti-death penalty group says Alabama corrections officials apparently botched a man's execution last month. The group cites the length of time that passed before Joe Nathan James Jr. received a lethal injection and a private autopsy indicating his arm was cut to find a vein. James was put to death July 28 at an Alabama prison for the 1994 shooting death of his former girlfriend. The execution was carried out more than three hours after the U.S. Supreme Court denied a request for a stay. State officials have acknowledged that the execution was delayed because it took them time to find a vein. They have declined to comment on the allegations.
Freedom Libraries to Open in New York Prison
NEW HAVEN, Conn. - August 30, 2022 - ( Newswire.com ) The national non-profit announced today the opening of three Freedom Libraries at Otisville Correctional Facility in southeastern New York state. Two of the libraries will be dedicated for use by incarcerated individuals and the additional library will be available to the staff. Otisville Correctional Facility will be the first New York Department of Corrections and Community Supervision (DOCCS) institution to open Freedom Libraries. DOCCS and Freedom Reads plan to open future libraries in several other facilities, including Albion, Groveland, and Mid-State Correctional Facilities, later this year.
Nebraska death row inmate who killed talkative cellmate dies
TECUMSEH, Neb. (AP) — A Nebraska death row inmate who strangled his cellmate after complaining he talked too much has died at the state prison in Tecumseh. Officials said they have not determined how 45-year-old Patrick Schroeder died. Schroeder died Monday, about four years after he was sentenced to death for the strangulation death of his prison cellmate, Terry Berry. Schroeder admitted to killing Berry in 2017, saying his cellmate was too talkative. After Berry’s death, the state paid his family $479,000 to settle a lawsuit that alleged the state was responsible for Berry’s death because they put in him a cell with Schroeder, who had been convicted of murder in the 2006 killing of a 75-year-old farmer from Pawnee City.
