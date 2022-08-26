Read full article on original website
fox13news.com
FWC search K-9's return to Southeastern Guide Dogs to show off new skills
PALMETTO, Fla. - Southeastern Guide Dogs welcomed back a pair of pups Monday that didn't make it as guide dogs, but found success as Florida Fish and Wildlife search dogs. FWC handlers returned to the organization's Palmetto campus with two conservation law enforcement K-9's, "Jennifer" and "Cabot," who was renamed "Havok" to match his energy.
fox13news.com
Watch: Bull runs into rodeo crowd after escaping from pen at Florida State Fairgrounds
TAMPA, Fla. - A crowd at a rodeo at the Florida State Fairgrounds got a lot closer to the action than they bargained for this weekend. Christopher Thornton, who was attending his very first rodeo, said a bull had just been moved into a chute when it broke through the side and leaped toward the audience in the stands.
fox13news.com
Florida gas prices rise for first time in over 2 months, AAA says
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. - Gasoline prices in Florida have risen for the first time in 10 weeks, with the average price of a gallon of regular unleaded increasing by 8 cents during the past week, according to the AAA auto club. The average price Monday was $3.61 a gallon, up from...
fox13news.com
What's Right with Tampa Bay: Marine veteran to lead Alive Ride
Marine veteran Mike Delancey's life changed forever when he was injured overseas while serving in his second deployment. It's the reason he celebrates his “alive day” each year on September 1, the day he survived.
fox13news.com
Video shows Courtney Clenney abusing boyfriend weeks before he was murdered, prosecutors say
Florida prosecutors say Instagram and OnlyFans model Courtney Clenney, who goes by Courtney Tailor online, regularly abused 27-year-old Christian Obumseli before reportedly stabbing him to death in April. (Credit: Miami-Dade State Attorney's office)
fox13news.com
New book captures connection between baseball and St. Pete
Rick Vaughn has a lifetime of baseball memories, 30 of which he has spent in Tampa Bay. It led him to author a book titled "100 years of Baseball on St. Petersburg's Waterfront."
fox13news.com
Tampa Bay becomes financial technology hub with more startups setting down roots, innovators say
TAMPA, Fla. - financial technology startup companies are setting down roots in Tampa Bay, and innovators said they believe the area is becoming a hub for the industry. Brian Alvarez-Bailey has worked in financial technology for a little more than a decade. He said he moved to Tampa not only for the good weather but also for the area’s promise in the industry.
