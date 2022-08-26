ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Maine State

FWC search K-9's return to Southeastern Guide Dogs to show off new skills

PALMETTO, Fla. - Southeastern Guide Dogs welcomed back a pair of pups Monday that didn't make it as guide dogs, but found success as Florida Fish and Wildlife search dogs. FWC handlers returned to the organization's Palmetto campus with two conservation law enforcement K-9's, "Jennifer" and "Cabot," who was renamed "Havok" to match his energy.
Tampa Bay becomes financial technology hub with more startups setting down roots, innovators say

TAMPA, Fla. - financial technology startup companies are setting down roots in Tampa Bay, and innovators said they believe the area is becoming a hub for the industry. Brian Alvarez-Bailey has worked in financial technology for a little more than a decade. He said he moved to Tampa not only for the good weather but also for the area’s promise in the industry.
