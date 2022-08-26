ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
College Sports

247Sports

Kentucky basketball collects first-place votes in college basketball coach survey

Kentucky enters the 2022-23 season as a likely top five team with a chance to add to the Wildcats’ national championship count. And while Kentucky isn’t necessarily a national title favorite at this point, the Wildcats finished fourth in CBS Sports’ survey of roughly 100 coaches when asked to name the best team in college basketball. Kentucky received 5% of the votes.
LEXINGTON, KY
247Sports

What Notre Dame's Marcus Freeman said about Ohio State to start game week

It won't take long for the 2022 college football season to find its groove in Columbus, Ohio or South Bend, Indiana. On Saturday night, Ohio State welcomes Notre Dame to Ohio Stadium. This game isn't only between two top-five teams -- the Buckeyes at No. 2 in the AP Poll while the Fighting Irish are No. 5 -- but it's also two of the most historic programs in the sport meeting in the regular season for the first time since 1996.
COLUMBUS, OH
247Sports

Class of 2024 point guard Daquan Davis talks visits, updates recruitment

Class of 2024 combo guard Daquan Davis has begun to take unofficial visits and is hearing from new schools ahead of his junior season at St. John’s College high school. “My recruitment has been good, a lot of coaches have been reaching out to me trying to get in contact, he said. They’re also trying to get me out to their schools for visits. Maryland, VCU, St. Joes, Indiana, and Butler are some of the schools I’m hearing from.”
COLLEGE SPORTS
247Sports

Report Card: Another embarrassment for Nebraska

For the fourth time in five seasons Nebraska football is 0-1 to start a year. The Huskers have nowhere else to look but internally as the team was unable to hold multiple double-digit leads and struggled in almost every phase of the game. One critical decision will be dissected but...
LINCOLN, NE
247Sports

Louisville Football: Commitment Update

There's a lot of excitement surrounding the University of Louisville football Class of 2023. The prospects on social media are called #FlyVille23 and the current listing of 14 commitments is not only ranked among the top 20 recruiting classes in the country but is on pace to be the best recruiting class in U of L school history.
LOUISVILLE, KY
247Sports

Tunnel Vision: Tunnel Vision: Trojans pick up new four-star commit plus BLVD officially launches (replay)

Tunnel Vision returns with USCFootball.com publisher Ryan Abraham, reporters Chris Trevino and Shotgun Spratling and intern Jack Smith talking about the latest commitment for the Trojans class of 2023, Red Mountain (Ariz.) four-star wide receiver Ja'Kobi Lane. The 6-foot-4, 175-pound Lane is rated the No. 374 overall prospect and the No. 49 wide receiver, according to the 247Sports Composite and picked USC over Oregon.
LOS ANGELES, CA
247Sports

Georgia vs. Oregon football: Kirby Smart knows whom Ducks will start at QB, but it 'doesn't impact anything'

The Oregon Ducks still have yet to officially name a firm starter at quarterback for the 2022 season, but Georgia head football coach Kirby Smart is not concerned as his team prepares to face them. During his Monday press conference ahead of this weekend’s Oregon game, Smart said he knows who Oregon will be starting and he is not concerned about the ongoing battle.
EUGENE, OR
247Sports

Daily Delivery: Dear Nebraska fans … maybe your issues aren’t because of one former player

GoPowercat publisher Tim Fitzgerald delivers his thoughts on the day's notable headlines from Kansas State athletics and the sports world. Here is what is on today's agenda:. A loud segment of Nebraska fans have chosen to use former quarterback Adrian Martinez as the scapegoat for their program's current issues, but Saturday's season-opening 31-28 loss to Northwestern in Ireland proves Coach Scott Frost's program is the issue. And as Fitz explains, part of the problem is Nebraska's ill-advised move to the Big Ten, which has proven disastrous for the storied Nebraska program.
MANHATTAN, KS
247Sports

'24 big man Gabe Grant will visit Louisville this week

University of Louisville basketball coach Kenny Payne will have a Class of 2024 visitor on campus this week. 247Sports national analyst Travis Branham has confirmed that Brewster Academy big man Gabe Grant will make an unofficial visit to campus on Thursday. Adam Zagoria was the first to report the visit earlier on Tuesday.
LOUISVILLE, KY
247Sports

Updated betting odds for No. 11 Oregon vs. No 3 Georgia

For the second season in a row, Oregon is traveling to take on a top-5 opponent. Last season, the Ducks were victorious in Columbus, Ohio, defeating the No. 3 Ohio State Buckeyes, 35-28, in one of the best true road wins in program history. This year, Oregon travels to Atlanta,...
ATLANTA, GA
247Sports

South Carolina football recruiting: Gamecocks in 'best spot' for 5-star Nyckoles Harbor

South Carolina has previously been mentioned as the "hot school to watch" for 2023 five-star Nyckoles Harbor, and now the Gamecocks may be leading for the nation's top-ranked athlete. South Carolina's recruiting momentum continued following Monday's commitment from four-star edge Desmond Umeozulu, leading 247Sports national recruiting analyst Brian Dohn to mention the Gamecocks' pursuit of Harbor.
COLUMBIA, SC
247Sports

Florida - Utah pregame notes

The Florida Gators open the Billy Napier era this coming Saturday with a tough test against No. 7 Utah in The Swamp. There is a lot of hype surrounding this game, as it's the first power-five season opener for Florida since 2019 when they played Miami in Orlando (not counting Ole Miss in 2020 during an all SEC schedule). The Gators enter the game as a 2.5 point underdog, and look to start things off with a new coaching staff with a win. Here are the pregame notes.
GAINESVILLE, FL
