Read full article on original website
Related
walls102.com
Nebraska authorities baffled by missing canal water mystery
FURNAS COUNTY, Neb. (AP) — Authorities in Nebraska are trying to determine who released 16 million gallons of water by opening a dam on an irrigation channel one night this month — and why. The head of the irrigation district that runs the nearly 48-mile-long Cambridge Canal discovered the problem on Aug. 14 when a gauge on his computer showed the flow of water in the canal had dropped by half overnight. He scrambled to notify farmers and replenish the canal from a reservoir upstream before calling the sheriff. He estimates the missing water was worth about $2,600. Furnas County Sheriff Doug Brown says he’s trying to figure out why someone would release the water and what to charge them with if he finds them.
iheart.com
Nebraska Named 3rd-Hardest Working State In The U.S.
(Omaha, NE) -- Nebraska has some of the hardest workers in the country. That's according to WalletHub, which says Nebraska is the 3rd-hardest working state in the U.S. WalletHub's rankings are based on 10 factors including average hours spent working and number of workers with multiple jobs. WalletHub says the hardest-working state is Alaska and the least-hard working state is New Mexico. A full list of states is available here.
klkntv.com
Money comes ‘a little too late’ to save some Nebraska senior living facilities
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – Senior living facilities continue to struggle even as funding to raise Medicaid provider rates starts to trickle in. “Unfortunately, there were several facilities that were already very close to the edge or even still are, that that funding is just a little too late,” said Jalene Carpenter of the Nebraska Health Care Association.
msn.com
The Strolling Piano a hit at Nebraska State Fair
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - There are several new things to see at the Nebraska State Fair, including a new attraction that’s leaving people scratching their heads. No one knows where, and no one knows when, but each day fair-goers are greeted by a strolling piano man. He’s Josh...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
1011now.com
Nebraska designates this week as raising awareness of drug overdoses
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - This week has been designated as Drug Overdose Awareness Week by Gov. Pete Ricketts. It comes as overdose deaths continue to rise across the country and here at home. In 2021, there were more than 107,000 overdose deaths in the United States, an increase of about...
klkntv.com
$10,000 reward offered as search for Nebraska homicide suspect intensifies
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — The search for a fugitive is intensifying in Nebraska following a major announcement from the U.S. Marshals Service. Its Metro Fugitive Task Force in Omaha is now offering up to $10,000 for information that leads to the arrest of Romeo Chambers. The 25-year-old is wanted...
Midwest Man Grows Pumpkin that Sets a New World Record
As people start gearing up for the cooler, fall weather, there are others trying to soak up the last bit of summer with their favorite activities. But as we start to head into September, people are going to start trading in their boating adventures for an afternoon at the pumpkin patch.
RELATED PEOPLE
klkntv.com
Nebraska group focusing on successes as fights over public schools grow
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — Fights over everything from masks to sex education have dominated headlines and school board meetings for years now, but one group is looking to shift the spotlight. The Nebraska State Education Association is focusing on success stories with a newly launched campaign called Public School...
Wetland water conditions poor across much of Nebraska
Wetland water conditions across the state are poor, with most wetlands in the Rainwater Basin dry, according to the Nebraska Game and Parks Commission. Hunters should be prepared to scout ahead of teal season. Some pumping is planned ahead of the teal opener at select wetlands in Adams, Clay, Fillmore,...
klkntv.com
‘You can be careful but still get snatched up’: Lakota Tribes raise awareness for missing indigenous
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – Since 2016, more than 5,000 indigenous people have been reported as missing. According to the U.S. Department of Justice, indigenous women are killed at a rate ten times higher than the national average. “The problem is, we have all these missing indigenous relatives, and no...
1011now.com
Warm and Dry Tuesday
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - High pressure will provide sunny skies and warm temperatures across the region Tuesday. Hot temperatures return to central and eastern Nebraska Wednesday through Friday. There is a chance of a few isolated thunderstorms late Wednesday evening or early Thursday morning. Isolated thunderstorms possible on Friday. The Holiday weekend looks dry and warm.
IN THIS ARTICLE
York News-Times
Monday, August 29 weather update for southeast Nebraska
Isolated showers and storms will exit the area early this morning and clouds will decrease for the rest of the day. Find out how cool it will get tonight and when rain chances will return here.
WOWT
Nebraska teen in abortion case appears in court
MADISON COUNTY, Neb. (WOWT) - A Northeast Nebraska teen made an appearance in court Monday in an abortion case. Celeste Burgess, 18, appeared in district court in Madison, Nebraska for a pretrial hearing. She is accused of taking pills to abort her 29-week-old baby, setting the fetus on fire, and then disposing of the body in a field north of town when she was 17 years old.
1011now.com
ACLU “demands” Northwest restore student newspaper
LINCOLN, Neb. (KSNB) - The Nebraska chapter of the American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU) Monday asked Grand Island Northwest to restore its journalism program and school newspaper. It also signaled legal action, warning the district in a letter to preserve all documents and communication records leading to the district’s decision this summer to eliminate the program and newspaper.
klkntv.com
Nebraska Board of Education member warns families about microschooling
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — A Nebraska State Board of Education member is sharing a warning as microschooling becomes more popular. It’s often described as an evolution of homeschooling, where families join together to continue educating their kids away from traditional institutions. Parents and teachers have increasingly turned to...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
klkntv.com
Nebraska death row inmate Patrick Schroeder dies
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – An inmate at the Tecumseh State Correctional Institution died on Monday, according to the Nebraska Department of Correctional Services. Patrick Schroeder, 45, was sentenced to death after murdering his cellmate in 2017 while in custody for killing a 75-year-old man and dumping his body in a well.
WOWT
Missing Nebraska inmate arrested in Las Vegas after two years
LINCOLN, Neb. (WOWT) - A missing Nebraska inmate has been arrested in Las Vegas. The Nebraska Department of Correctional Services says Ronald Taylor was arrested in Las Vegas Friday after leaving a Lincoln Community Correctional Center more than two years ago. Ronald Taylor allegedly left with a second inmate, Brandon...
WOWT
BREAKING: Nebraska death row inmate dies in custody
Omaha police released two videos of two suspects stealing many guns at Frontier Justice on Aug. 8, 2022. Omaha police released two videos of two suspects stealing many guns at Frontier Justice on Aug. 8, 2022. Staying warm all week. Updated: 6 hours ago. A pleasant evening for the metro,...
Harmful algal blooms issued for seven lakes in Nebraska
On Friday, a health alert was issued by the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services for harmful algal blooms across seven lakes in the state.
Comments / 1