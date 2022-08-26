ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Man Wanted For Assaulting Woman In Baltimore Apprehended In NY, Officials Say

By Kathy Reakes
 4 days ago
AJ Brown Photo Credit: Saugerties Police Department

A man wanted for allegedly assaulting a woman in Maryland has been apprehended by police in New York.

The suspect was apprehended in Ulster County, NY, while officers were conducting a warrant investigation on Tuesday, Aug. 23.

While conducting the investigation, officers located AJ Brown, a Massachusetts native living in upstate New York, who was wanted in Maryland on a warrant from Baltimore County for felony assault of a woman on I-95 in December 2021, Saugerties Police Chief Joseph Sinagra said.

He was taken into custody by officers without incident., according to police

Brown was processed and arraigned in the Town of Saugerties Justice Court on the charge of being a fugitive from justice.

He was sent to the Ulster County Jail without bail, awaiting extradition proceedings back to Maryland.

IN THIS ARTICLE
