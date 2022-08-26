ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Waldorf, MD

Domestic Dispute Leads To Attempted Murder, Assault Charges For Waldorf Woman: Sheriff

 4 days ago
Dayana Garcia-Munoz Photo Credit: Charles County Sheriff

A Maryland woman who fired a semi-automatic weapon at her victim during a domestic incident has been apprehended and faces attempted murder and other charges in Charges County, the sheriff's office announced.

Waldorf resident Dayana Garcia-Munoz, 24, was arrested by members of the Charles County Sheriff’s Office following the investigation into a shooting that happened earlier this month, according to a statement from the agency on Friday, Aug. 26.

Officials said that shortly before 3:30 a.m. on Saturday, Aug. 20, officers responded to the 11600 block of Billingsley Road for a reported domestic-related assault that happened at a different location.

Upon arrival, officers said that they spoke with a man who stated that Garcia-Munoz assaulted him at their house and fired a single gunshot at him as he fled the house in a vehicle.

Investigators noted that a round was recovered from the side of Garcia-Munoz’s accuser’s vehicle, and when officers located her they recovered a semi-automatic weapon with a 50-round magazine.

Officials said the victim was injured during the initial assault, but declined medical treatment.

Garcia-Munoz was charged with:

  • Attempted murder;
  • First-degree assault;
  • Second-degree assault;
  • Unannounced related charges.

She is being held without bond at the Charles County Detention Center.

