Denzel Mims said mere days after requesting a trade from the New York Jets that he loves the team and has “no problem” with them. Perhaps Mims was caught up in the moment after his best performance in a Jets uniform Sunday. The third-year pro had seven catches for 102 yards and his first touchdown in the NFL, albeit in a 31-27 preseason win against the New York Giants. Just days earlier his agent released a statement to publicly request a trade after Mims failed to move up the depth chart at wide receiver during training camp.

NFL ・ 1 DAY AGO