Aaron Donald’s punishment after Rams-Bengals brawl gets blunt take from Sean McVay
Sean McVay is not going into detail about the actions they took to address the recent brawl between Aaron Donald, the Los Angeles Rams and the Cincinnati Bengals. When asked about Donald’s punishment (if there’s any) during Saturday’s broadcast of their game against the Bengals, the Rams head coach responded bluntly and emphasized the position […] The post Aaron Donald’s punishment after Rams-Bengals brawl gets blunt take from Sean McVay appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Tyrod Taylor gets injury update from Brian Daboll after Giants’ preseason finale vs. Jets
New York Giants QB Tyrod Taylor sparked plenty of concerns on Sunday after sustaining a scary-looking injury against the New York Jets. However, head coach Brian Daboll is optimistic the issue is not significant. Taylor suffered from a back injury after a massive hit from Michael Clemons late in the...
Giants coach has brutal quote about Kenny Golladay
There may be some reason to doubt Kenny Golladay’s future with the New York Giants based on a new quote from head coach Brian Daboll. Golladay surprisingly played in the Giants’ third and final preseason game Sunday, though most other starters did not. Golladay’s appearance among the backups was already intriguing, and the wide receiver did himself no favors with what appeared to be low-effort play at one point.
Denzel Mims: 5 potential landing spots if Jets part ways with WR
New York Jets wideout Denzel Mims just had the best day of his NFL career. That it came in the preseason finale of his third season speaks volumes about how the previous two years have gone. The performance could also be his last, or most significant, with the Jets, who...
Browns Notes: Grant Delpit, Wyatt Teller OK; Chris Odom lost for season
Browns safety Grant Delpit and guard Wyatt Teller could’ve returned in a normal game Saturday night but defensive end Chris Odom tore his ACL plus other notes from Sunday.
‘I love the Jets’: Denzel Mims breaks silence after trade request
Denzel Mims said mere days after requesting a trade from the New York Jets that he loves the team and has “no problem” with them. Perhaps Mims was caught up in the moment after his best performance in a Jets uniform Sunday. The third-year pro had seven catches for 102 yards and his first touchdown in the NFL, albeit in a 31-27 preseason win against the New York Giants. Just days earlier his agent released a statement to publicly request a trade after Mims failed to move up the depth chart at wide receiver during training camp.
Jets WR Denzel Mims shines in preseason finale after trade request: 'I'm hungry'
After making a trade request last week, New York Jets receiver Denzel Mims went out and scored the first touchdown of his career -- preseason or regular season -- against the New York Giants. Mims caught seven of eight targets for 102 yards and a fourth-quarter touchdown in Gang Green's...
Chiefs releasing wide receiver Josh Gordon ahead of roster deadline
Josh Gordon is the odd man out in Kansas City. NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero reported Tuesday that the Chiefs are releasing Gordon, per a source informed of the decision. With the Chiefs adding newcomers JuJu Smith-Schuster, Marquez Valdes-Scantling, rookie Skyy Moore and the improved play of Justin Watson, Gordon had an uphill battle to make the K.C. roster from the onset of training camp.
Giants' Brian Daboll on WR Kenny Golladay: 'He's competed...he's done what we've asked him to do'
While the New York Giants sat top offensive starters like Daniel Jones, Andrew Thomas and Saquon Barkley, highly paid receiver Kenny Golladay participated in the Snoopy Bowl on Sunday against the New York Jets. Coach Brian Daboll noted after the game that Golladay played because all healthy wideouts suited up...
