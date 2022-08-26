ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Comments / 0

Related
ClutchPoints

Aaron Donald’s punishment after Rams-Bengals brawl gets blunt take from Sean McVay

Sean McVay is not going into detail about the actions they took to address the recent brawl between Aaron Donald, the Los Angeles Rams and the Cincinnati Bengals. When asked about Donald’s punishment (if there’s any) during Saturday’s broadcast of their game against the Bengals, the Rams head coach responded bluntly and emphasized the position […] The post Aaron Donald’s punishment after Rams-Bengals brawl gets blunt take from Sean McVay appeared first on ClutchPoints.
CINCINNATI, OH
Larry Brown Sports

Giants coach has brutal quote about Kenny Golladay

There may be some reason to doubt Kenny Golladay’s future with the New York Giants based on a new quote from head coach Brian Daboll. Golladay surprisingly played in the Giants’ third and final preseason game Sunday, though most other starters did not. Golladay’s appearance among the backups was already intriguing, and the wide receiver did himself no favors with what appeared to be low-effort play at one point.
NFL
FOX Sports

Denzel Mims: 5 potential landing spots if Jets part ways with WR

New York Jets wideout Denzel Mims just had the best day of his NFL career. That it came in the preseason finale of his third season speaks volumes about how the previous two years have gone. The performance could also be his last, or most significant, with the Jets, who...
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New York State
ClutchPoints

‘I love the Jets’: Denzel Mims breaks silence after trade request

Denzel Mims said mere days after requesting a trade from the New York Jets that he loves the team and has “no problem” with them. Perhaps Mims was caught up in the moment after his best performance in a Jets uniform Sunday. The third-year pro had seven catches for 102 yards and his first touchdown in the NFL, albeit in a 31-27 preseason win against the New York Giants. Just days earlier his agent released a statement to publicly request a trade after Mims failed to move up the depth chart at wide receiver during training camp.
NFL
NFL

Chiefs releasing wide receiver Josh Gordon ahead of roster deadline

Josh Gordon is the odd man out in Kansas City. NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero reported Tuesday that the Chiefs are releasing Gordon, per a source informed of the decision. With the Chiefs adding newcomers JuJu Smith-Schuster, Marquez Valdes-Scantling, rookie Skyy Moore and the improved play of Justin Watson, Gordon had an uphill battle to make the K.C. roster from the onset of training camp.
KANSAS CITY, MO
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Garrett Wilson

Comments / 0

Community Policy