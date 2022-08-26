ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mattapoisett, MA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
capeandislands.org

Wildfire risk soars on Cape, Coast and Islands as drought worsens

The severe drought gripping the region has significantly increased the risk of wildfire on the Cape, the Coast, and the Islands, the state’s top fire warden says. Already this year, 110 wildfires on the Cape have burned about 20 acres total, but that relatively small number is largely thanks to the efforts of local fire departments. About a half dozen fires have burned from Falmouth to Brewster in the first half of August, alone.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
capecoddaily.com

Cape Cod Fairgrounds Harvest Festival Cancelled

FALMOUTH – A popular community event won’t be happening this year at the Cape Cod Fairgrounds. Officials released a statement that this fall’s Harvest Festival has been cancelled. “While we were looking forward to hosting, our board of directors deemed that this would be the most prudent course of action for the Fairgrounds,” the statement […] The post Cape Cod Fairgrounds Harvest Festival Cancelled appeared first on CapeCod.com.
FALMOUTH, MA
fallriverreporter.com

Officials warn the public as another black bear spotted in Bristol County

Officials warn as bears are expanding their range in Massachusetts and that includes Bristol County. According to the Easton Police Department, the above black bear was spotted on Sheridan Street Monday night. “Clearly, these bears are settling into our community and are laying down roots here for future generations. For...
BRISTOL COUNTY, MA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Mattapoisett, MA
whdh.com

That’s Grosser Than Gross

When we were kids (growing up in the Berkshires) we sometimes played a game called What’s Grosser Than Gross? The game often devolved into slinging insults about our cherished family members. Classy, I know…. I think today’s weather could be used to answer that question. Dang! it was hot...
BOSTON, MA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Boatyard Fire#The Cape Islands#Cai#The Cape Cod Chronicle#The New Bedford Light#Statehouse
ABC6.com

Bear seen roaming around Easton

EASTON, Mass. (WLNE) — Easton police said Tuesday that a Black Bear was seen roaming around the town. Police said that the bear was spotted on Sheridan Street Monday night. The department reported earlier this month that a bear was seen behind Southeastern Regional School. Officials reminded the community...
EASTON, MA
capecod.com

Crash causes major delays along Route 6 in Harwich

HARWICH – A two-vehicle crash was reported along Route 6 in Harwich about 7:30 AM Monday. The head-on collision between a Honda Accord and a Jeep Grand Cherokee was reported in the eastbound lane between Exit 78 (Route 134) and Exit 82 (Route 124). Two people were transported to Cape Cod Hospital with injuries that were not believed to be life-threatening. Eastbound traffic was at a standstill with heavy delays westbound. Mass State Police are investigating the cause of the crash.
HARWICH, MA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
fallriverreporter.com

Several crews respond to head-on crash involving two boats, 7 passengers off of Providence Point

Multiple crews responded to a boat crash on Sunday involving several passengers. According to the Portsmouth Fire Department, at 6:30 p.m., Portsmouth Fire Alarm received a 911 call for a head-on crash of two boats in the water off Potters Cove, Prudence Island with 3 or more injured. The condition of the boats involved and the total number of people on board were unknown.
PORTSMOUTH, RI
FUN 107

Dartmouth Women Save 30 Baby Turtles From Getting Hit by Traffic

Two Dartmouth women were in the right place at the right time as dozens of baby turtles emerged from their shells and began walking into traffic. Early Tuesday morning, Hannah Grenier and Bethany Bennett were going for their post-workout walk by the outskirts of UMass Dartmouth on Old Westport Road. As soon as they reached the turn onto Cross Road, they came across a nest where roughly 30 turtles had just hatched.
DARTMOUTH, MA
Dianna Carney

Where You Can Watch The Plymouth Lighted Boat Parade

You're invited to the Lighted Boat Parade in Plymouth Harbor!(Photo from Plymouth Harbor Master) On the evening of Sunday, September 4th, the Plymouth Harbor will be lit up with lively lights for all onlookers to enjoy! The Plymouth Harbor Master announced the return of the Plymouth Harbor Lighted Boat Parade, and you're invited!
PLYMOUTH, MA

Comments / 0

Community Policy