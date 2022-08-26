Read full article on original website
capeandislands.org
Wildfire risk soars on Cape, Coast and Islands as drought worsens
The severe drought gripping the region has significantly increased the risk of wildfire on the Cape, the Coast, and the Islands, the state’s top fire warden says. Already this year, 110 wildfires on the Cape have burned about 20 acres total, but that relatively small number is largely thanks to the efforts of local fire departments. About a half dozen fires have burned from Falmouth to Brewster in the first half of August, alone.
capecoddaily.com
Cape Cod Fairgrounds Harvest Festival Cancelled
FALMOUTH – A popular community event won’t be happening this year at the Cape Cod Fairgrounds. Officials released a statement that this fall’s Harvest Festival has been cancelled. “While we were looking forward to hosting, our board of directors deemed that this would be the most prudent course of action for the Fairgrounds,” the statement […] The post Cape Cod Fairgrounds Harvest Festival Cancelled appeared first on CapeCod.com.
fallriverreporter.com
Officials warn the public as another black bear spotted in Bristol County
Officials warn as bears are expanding their range in Massachusetts and that includes Bristol County. According to the Easton Police Department, the above black bear was spotted on Sheridan Street Monday night. “Clearly, these bears are settling into our community and are laying down roots here for future generations. For...
Waterfront hotel in Massachusetts named best in United States
CHATHAM, Mass. — Three hotels in New England, including a gem in Massachusetts, have landed on a list of the 10 best waterfront hotels in the United States. The Chatham Bars Inn on Cape Cod was named the best waterfront hotel in the country, according USA Today’s 10 Best Readers’ Choice for 2022.
capeandislands.org
Water upgrades for Fairhaven, Marion, Mattapoisett, Rochester win state funding boost
A major public water project for the towns of Fairhaven, Mattapoisett, Marion, and Rochester has received $4.5 million — more than half the cost — from the state. The work will help ensure safe drinking water after a boil-water order last year that lasted for weeks in some parts of the Mattapoisett River Valley Water District.
whdh.com
That’s Grosser Than Gross
When we were kids (growing up in the Berkshires) we sometimes played a game called What’s Grosser Than Gross? The game often devolved into slinging insults about our cherished family members. Classy, I know…. I think today’s weather could be used to answer that question. Dang! it was hot...
Major Boston suburb finds toxic ‘forever chemicals’ in its water supply
CAMBRIDGE, Mass. (AP) — The city of Cambridge is temporarily switching the source of its drinking water after finding elevated levels of toxic “forever chemicals” in its water supply, the city said in a statement. The PFAS levels in the water are above what state standards allow,...
Watch: New Bedford Fisherman Drags Shark to Shore With His Bare Hands
New Bedford fishermen cast their lines at Horseneck Beach on Saturday night in search of striper fish, but they reeled in something a whole lot bigger. Michael Gil shared the story of his close encounter with a shark, and he caught it all on video. Michael Gil and his friend...
Billionaire Ernie Boch Jr. Updates Michael and Maddie About Swansea’s Pleasure Island
I think today was the first time I've ever spoken to a billionaire. Ernie Boch Jr. was on his way down I-195 heading toward Swansea and his latest venture, Pleasure Island, when he called into Michael and Maddie. I was stunned when Boch told us that today would only be...
Fall River-Style Chow Mein Sandwich Even Better With This Added to It
Recently, we put the beloved Fall River-style chow mein sandwich head-to-head against the Salem-style chop suey sandwich, and it’s no surprise the SouthCoast staple was the winner. However, when discussing the Battle of the Bunned on the air, a strange-sounding suggestion began trickling in from the callers. “Well, have...
ABC6.com
Bear seen roaming around Easton
EASTON, Mass. (WLNE) — Easton police said Tuesday that a Black Bear was seen roaming around the town. Police said that the bear was spotted on Sheridan Street Monday night. The department reported earlier this month that a bear was seen behind Southeastern Regional School. Officials reminded the community...
capecod.com
Crash causes major delays along Route 6 in Harwich
HARWICH – A two-vehicle crash was reported along Route 6 in Harwich about 7:30 AM Monday. The head-on collision between a Honda Accord and a Jeep Grand Cherokee was reported in the eastbound lane between Exit 78 (Route 134) and Exit 82 (Route 124). Two people were transported to Cape Cod Hospital with injuries that were not believed to be life-threatening. Eastbound traffic was at a standstill with heavy delays westbound. Mass State Police are investigating the cause of the crash.
NECN
Flooding, Downed Trees and Fires: Storms Making an Impact Across New England
Severe storms pummeled New England Friday afternoon, leaving damage across the region. In Millbury, Massachusetts, a house on Greenwood Drive caught fire, believed to be caused by a lightning strike. A fire also broke out at a home on North Beacon Street in Watertown. Authorities are investigating whether lightning was...
fallriverreporter.com
Several crews respond to head-on crash involving two boats, 7 passengers off of Providence Point
Multiple crews responded to a boat crash on Sunday involving several passengers. According to the Portsmouth Fire Department, at 6:30 p.m., Portsmouth Fire Alarm received a 911 call for a head-on crash of two boats in the water off Potters Cove, Prudence Island with 3 or more injured. The condition of the boats involved and the total number of people on board were unknown.
Dartmouth Women Save 30 Baby Turtles From Getting Hit by Traffic
Two Dartmouth women were in the right place at the right time as dozens of baby turtles emerged from their shells and began walking into traffic. Early Tuesday morning, Hannah Grenier and Bethany Bennett were going for their post-workout walk by the outskirts of UMass Dartmouth on Old Westport Road. As soon as they reached the turn onto Cross Road, they came across a nest where roughly 30 turtles had just hatched.
fallriverreporter.com
Billionaire and philanthropist Ernie Boch Jr working on plans for Pleasure Island in Swansea
It looks like we now know who owns a famous property in the Fall River area, but what will happen there is still unclear. Pleasure Island in Swansea was sold at the beginning of June just before it was set to go to auction. The buyer of the 4+-acre property has been kept a secret along with what the property sold for.
Stunning images show lightning strikes in Mass. as strong storms move through
BOSTON — Stunning videos and images of lightning strikes were captured Friday as strong storms swept through the region. Bolts of lightning illuminated the dark sky over Boston when severe thunderstorms thumped the Bay State with torrential rain, wind, and hail. The storms caused damage in many communities and...
Providence Man Discovers New Bedford Police Badge in Unexpected Spot
NEW BEDFORD — A Providence man sweeping a recently cleared area in the New Bedford industrial park with a metal detector over the weekend turned up something unexpected: a police badge pinned to a jacket. Former New Bedford resident Scott Kenney said he was taking the opportunity on Sunday...
Cape Cod real estate transactions: Least expensive Barnstable County home sales for the week ending Aug. 27
A condo in Dennis that sold for $185,000 tops the list of the most affordable real estate sales in Barnstable County between Aug. 21 and Aug. 27. In total, 82 real estate sales were recorded in the area during the past week, with an average price of $819,892. The average price per square foot was $560.
Where You Can Watch The Plymouth Lighted Boat Parade
You're invited to the Lighted Boat Parade in Plymouth Harbor!(Photo from Plymouth Harbor Master) On the evening of Sunday, September 4th, the Plymouth Harbor will be lit up with lively lights for all onlookers to enjoy! The Plymouth Harbor Master announced the return of the Plymouth Harbor Lighted Boat Parade, and you're invited!
