Scott Disick dating Rod Stewart’s daughter Kimberly again is ‘not surprising’

By Francesca Bacardi
Page Six
Page Six
 3 days ago

It appears Scott Disick is retapping an old keg.

The “Kardashians” star is dating Rod Stewart’s daughter Kimberly Stewart again, and a source tells Page Six exclusively that it’s not a shocking turn of events.

“It’s not really surprising that she’d take him back,” our insider shares. “He had to go back to his roots because he doesn’t have the stability [he used to with the Kardashians], so this was an easy way in.”

Disick, 39, met Kimberly, 43, years ago through his good friend — and her brother — Sean Stewart. It was Kimberly who actually introduced the Talentless founder to her pal Kourtney Kardashian.

Disick and Kimberly started hanging out as friends around 2007, but their relationship didn’t transition to more until 2015, after he and Kardashian broke up. Disick and Kimberly were photographed frequently together, though a rep for the “Stewarts & Hamiltons” alum denied reports of a romance at the time.

Scott Disick rekindling his relationship with Kimberly Stewart is “not surprising,” a source tells Page Six.
“He hooked up with her years ago,” our source says. “There are a lot of interesting surrounding stories surrounding it.”

Page Six previously reported that Disick has returned to his roots of his longtime friends, namely Sean, because he’s experienced an “excommunication” of sorts by the Kardashian-Jenners.

“Ever since Kourtney got married , he doesn’t spend as much time with that whole group,” a source close to Disick told us. “He’s been kind of excommunicated because the priority is Travis.

“He had to regroup who his relationships are.”

A second source noted that, while he may be “distanced” from the famous family, Disick still has been filming with them for their Hulu series.

