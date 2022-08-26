Will There Be a ‘Partner Track’ Season 2?

Netflix‘s new legal drama Partner Track, which premiered on August 26, is delightful binge-watching material. Unfortunately, the second the Season 1 finale ends you’ll find yourself wanting more.

The 10-episode series created by Georgia Lee is based on Helen Wan’s 2013 novel, The Partner Track. The show follows a talented young lawyer Ingrid Yun (Arden Cho) on her quest to make partner at her New York City law firm, Parsons Valentine and Hunt. As Ingrid navigates her personal and professional life alongside best friends Tyler (Bradley Gibson) and Rachel (Alexandra Turshen), her nemesis Dan Fallon (Nolan Gerard Funk), and her office crush Jeff Murphy (Dominic Sherwood) things get more complicated than she ever imagined.

When her carefully laid life plans fall apart Ingrid has to decide what she stands for, what kind of person she wants to be, and how far she’s willing to go to right her wrongs.

If you’ve already devoured the first ten episodes of Partner Track, you’re likely wondering if and when you can watch more. Curious if Netflix has renewed Partner Track for Season 2? And what a second season of Partner Track might look like?

We’ve got you covered. But be warned, spoilers for Season 1 of Partner Track are ahead.

Will There Be a Season 2 of Partner Track on Netflix?

Netflix has yet to officially renew Partner Track for a second season, but the show just premiered on August 26, so that doesn’t mean it won’t happen. It’s not uncommon for streaming services to wait a bit in between premieres and renewals. And considering the cast is incredibly charming and Season 1 ends with several cliffhangers we have a good feeling Partner Track could come back for a sophomore season. Decider will update this article if there’s any change to Partner Track‘s renewal status.

How Did Partner Track Season 1 End? What Could Season 2 of Partner Track Look Like?

In the final minutes of Partner Track‘s Season 1 finale, Ingrid, Tyler, and Rachel get Wujay to the shareholders meeting just in time and manage to successfully oust SunCorp CEO Ted Lassiter. Zi-Xin “Z” Min’s dad Franklin becomes Vice Chair, and Z takes over as the new SunCorp CEO.

After the major win, Murphy tells Ingrid he loves her, then Marty curses her out for the stunt and threatens to end her career. Z swoops in to stop him and explains his firm will lose SunCorp’s business if Ingrid isn’t their relationship partner. Marty tries to ruin Ingrid’s reputation by sharing that she’d recently been bailed out of jail, and though Z doesn’t care, Ingrid certainly does. She asks Marty how he found out about her arrest and he says Murphy told him. The series ends with Ingrid and Murphy exchanging a serious look across the room and, uh, we have some questions.

If Partner Track were to return for a Season 2, there would be a lot fresh storylines to explore. We’d see Ingrid, Rachel, and Tyler embark on new chapters of their lives — Ingrid would return to the firm and work with Z, Rachel would figure things out with Justin and pursue playwriting, and Tyler would start a new job with a new man in his life. We’d also likely explore the relationship between Ingrid and Murphy and find out if he’s really the snake that the end of Season 1 makes him out to be. While we wait to hear more about Partner Track‘s renewal status, check out our full Season 1 ending explainer.