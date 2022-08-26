Read full article on original website
Stillwater man running to raise pandemic awareness struck by truck in Texas
AMARILLO, Texas (KOKH) — A Stillwater man who is running across the country to raise awareness about those impacted by the coronavirus pandemic was struck by a truck in Texas. Grady Lambert was running on a service road on Sunday afternoon when he was struck by the truck, his...
Two people injured in plane crash on Keystone Lake
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — A small yellow plane that crashed in Keystone Lake near Prue, Okla. was recovered on August 28. Around 1:45 p.m. the plane was completely removed from the water, and onto a boat ramp. Oklahoma Highway Patrol says the plane was lifted on a private ramp...
Perkins-Tryon Intermediate School shifts to virtual learning for the rest of the week
PERKINS, Okla. (KOKH) — The Perkins-Tryon Intermediate School shifted to virtual learning on Tuesday and will remain that way through the remainder of the week. The school said it has been affected by the coronavirus and other illnesses. "With 15 staff members home today and the number growing, we...
New restaurant slated to open at the First National Center in Oklahoma City on Thursday
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — A new restaurant is set to open in downtown Oklahoma City this week. Andrew Black, a James Beard nominated chef, is slated to open The Gilded Acorn on Thursday at the First National Center.
Woman who worked at Raising Cane's in OKC accused of threatening to shoot co-worker
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — A former local Raising Cane's employee was arrested after allegedly threatening to shoot another employee. Oklahoma City police arrested 21-year-old Vivian Tse last week. It began last October when Tse allegedly threatened a co-worker. Police said she got into an argument with an employee and...
OKC Police investigating homicide in northwest Oklahoma City
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) - Police are investigating a homicide in northwest Oklahoma City on Saturday. Officials say the incident occurred between North Western Avenue and North Santa Fe Avenue. Reports say one man was found dead. There is reportedly one suspect in question.
Shooting leaves one person dead in Cimarron City
CIMARRON CITY (KOKH) — A shooting left one person dead in Cimarron City on Tuesday, the Logan County Sheriff's Office told FOX 25. A 47-year-old man died after allegedly shooting himself after he broke into a home on Meridian Ave. near Cooksey Rd. According to deputies, this man was...
Raising Oklahoma: Take the Frustration out of Homework
Getting kids on board with homework can be difficult, but a few simple tricks can keep them on task and keep your home peaceful. Carri Hicks, CEO of Rainbow Fleet Child Care Resource and Referral shares some easy ways parents can make homework time more pleasant. You can check out...
Southwestern Christian University placed on lockdown following armed gunman on campus
BETHANY, Okla. (KOKH) — Southwestern Christian University (SWCU) in Bethany was put into lockdown on Monday. Bethany police say a masked, armed gunman locked himself into a dorm room at SWCU near NW 39th Expressway. According to police, the suspect had a felony warrant out for his arrest in...
Friends of the American Red Cross Golf Tournament coming this September
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — FOX 25 chats with Brady Ayala from the Red Cross ahead of the Friends of the American Red Cross Golf Tournament on Sept. 12. You can visit the Friends of the American Red Cross website to register your team to golf at the Gaillardia Country Club or be a sponsor of the event.
Family of fallen Oklahoma County sergeant thanks community for outpouring of support
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — The family of a fallen member of the Oklahoma County Sheriff's Office is sharing a message of gratitude after the law enforcement officer was laid to rest on Friday. Sgt. Bobby Swartz was killed last Monday while serving lockout papers in Oklahoma City. He had...
Family of fallen Edmond officer C.J. Nelson files wrongful death lawsuit
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — The family of an Edmond police officer killed in the line of duty earlier this summer filed a wrongful death lawsuit in Oklahoma County against Jay Fite and Coontz Roofing, the construction company that he worked for. C.J Nelson's family is seeking $100,000 in damages....
Oklahoma County deputy Mark Johns released from hospital 4 days after deadly shooting
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) - Deputy Mark Johns was released from the hospital just four days after suffering life-threatening injuries. Deputy Johns is recovering from a damaged femoral artery after he was shot while trying to shield Sgt. Bobby Swartz from the gunfire. Surgery was done on Tuesday to fix Johns'...
Deadly shooting stirs talk on anti-red flag laws
It has now been one week since a shooting that lead to the death of an Oklahoma County Sheriff's Office (OCSO) deputy, an incident that is bringing up the conversation of red flag laws in the state. It was an emotional loss for the OCSO and for law enforcement across...
Oklahoma City suspends sister city agreement with Ulyanovsk, Russia
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — The Oklahoma City council voted to suspend its sister city relationship with Ulyanovsk, Russia on Tuesday. The move came after Ukraine asked all cities in the United States to suspend or cut ties with Russian sister cities following Russia's invasion of Ukraine earlier this year.
OKCPD arrests 20-year-old man, 18-year-old woman in connection to murder at homeless camp
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — A 20-year-old man and 18-year-old woman were arrested on Saturday after police said they murdered an individual at a homeless camp. This is the second murder involving the homeless population in Oklahoma City in the last two weeks. Police say there is no correlation between...
