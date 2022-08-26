ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stillwater, OK

okcfox.com

Two people injured in plane crash on Keystone Lake

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — A small yellow plane that crashed in Keystone Lake near Prue, Okla. was recovered on August 28. Around 1:45 p.m. the plane was completely removed from the water, and onto a boat ramp. Oklahoma Highway Patrol says the plane was lifted on a private ramp...
COLLINSVILLE, OK
okcfox.com

OKC Police investigating homicide in northwest Oklahoma City

OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) - Police are investigating a homicide in northwest Oklahoma City on Saturday. Officials say the incident occurred between North Western Avenue and North Santa Fe Avenue. Reports say one man was found dead. There is reportedly one suspect in question.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
okcfox.com

Shooting leaves one person dead in Cimarron City

CIMARRON CITY (KOKH) — A shooting left one person dead in Cimarron City on Tuesday, the Logan County Sheriff's Office told FOX 25. A 47-year-old man died after allegedly shooting himself after he broke into a home on Meridian Ave. near Cooksey Rd. According to deputies, this man was...
CIMARRON CITY, OK
okcfox.com

Raising Oklahoma: Take the Frustration out of Homework

Getting kids on board with homework can be difficult, but a few simple tricks can keep them on task and keep your home peaceful. Carri Hicks, CEO of Rainbow Fleet Child Care Resource and Referral shares some easy ways parents can make homework time more pleasant. You can check out...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
#Urban Construction#Construction Maintenance#The Husband St Bridge#Council
okcfox.com

Family of fallen Edmond officer C.J. Nelson files wrongful death lawsuit

OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — The family of an Edmond police officer killed in the line of duty earlier this summer filed a wrongful death lawsuit in Oklahoma County against Jay Fite and Coontz Roofing, the construction company that he worked for. C.J Nelson's family is seeking $100,000 in damages....
EDMOND, OK
okcfox.com

Deadly shooting stirs talk on anti-red flag laws

It has now been one week since a shooting that lead to the death of an Oklahoma County Sheriff's Office (OCSO) deputy, an incident that is bringing up the conversation of red flag laws in the state. It was an emotional loss for the OCSO and for law enforcement across...
OKLAHOMA COUNTY, OK
okcfox.com

Oklahoma City suspends sister city agreement with Ulyanovsk, Russia

OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — The Oklahoma City council voted to suspend its sister city relationship with Ulyanovsk, Russia on Tuesday. The move came after Ukraine asked all cities in the United States to suspend or cut ties with Russian sister cities following Russia's invasion of Ukraine earlier this year.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK

