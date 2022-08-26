ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Northeast Alberta Chinese Restaurant YaYa Closes Over the Weekend

Northeast Portland Cantonese barbecue restaurant, YaYa, has served its last roast duck. In an Instagram post this weekend, owner Steven Chin announced that the restaurant would close for good after service on Sunday, August 28, attributing the closure to supply chain issues, inflation, the labor shortage, and the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.
