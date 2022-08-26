This fall, you can immerse yourself in autumn with a stay in a massive dome house 90 minutes outside of NYC. The “Unique Dome Home” on Airbnb is situated on 28 acres of private forest in New Paltz, New York and is surrounded by wildlife, including deer, turtles, wild turkeys, birds, chipmunks, groundhogs, squirrels and rabbits, according to its listing. Its huge glass windows reach the top of the modern-looking dome, making you feel like you’re outside, inside.

