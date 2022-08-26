Read full article on original website
manhattanexpressnews.nyc
Thousands of daffodils will be planted all over NYC to honor 9/11 and COVID-19 victims
New Yorkers are by now familiar with The Daffodil Project, through which thousands upon thousands of flowers are planted in parks across New York with the help of over 400,000 volunteers. The project kicked off right after the 9/11 attacks in 2001, when Dutch daffodil supplier Hans van Waardenburg gifted the city one million daffodils.
You can stay in this secluded dome house just 90 minutes outside NYC
This fall, you can immerse yourself in autumn with a stay in a massive dome house 90 minutes outside of NYC. The “Unique Dome Home” on Airbnb is situated on 28 acres of private forest in New Paltz, New York and is surrounded by wildlife, including deer, turtles, wild turkeys, birds, chipmunks, groundhogs, squirrels and rabbits, according to its listing. Its huge glass windows reach the top of the modern-looking dome, making you feel like you’re outside, inside.
You can watch the U.S. Open for free by the Hudson Yards Vessel all week
If you can’t make it to the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center in Flushing Meadows-Corona Park in Queens this year, worry not! You can still catch the exciting tennis matches—which run today through September 11—on a giant screen at the Public Square & Gardens in Hudson Yards while overlooking the Hudson River, right below the infamous Vessel.
Former home of Diane von Furstenberg’s granddaughter asks $10M
This West Village home, formerly rented by DVF co-chairwoman Talita von Furstenberg — granddaughter of Diane von Furstenberg — is now on the market for $10 million. The residence, at 165 Charles St., comes with fashionable Hudson River and city skyline views. Talita von Furstenberg lived there for...
This street in Harlem was just renamed after a tennis great
Just in time for the kickoff to this year’s U.S. Open, officials announced that the intersection of West 143rd Street and Malcolm X Boulevard in Harlem will forever be known as althea Gibson Way, an ode to the first Black tennis player to win a Grand Slam title. The...
You can see a movie for just $3 this weekend
You can see a movie for just $3 this weekend at dozens of theaters around the city in honor of National Cinema Day. On Saturday, September 3, participating movie theaters will show all movies in all formats at all showtimes for $3. Plus, you’ll see special in-theater promotions and sneak peeks of upcoming titles from A24, Amazon Studios, Disney, Focus Features, Lionsgate, Neon, Paramount, Sony Pictures Classics, Sony, United Artists Releasing, Universal and Warner Bros.
