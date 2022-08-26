ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Career Development & Advice

Comments / 4

Peter van Rossum
2d ago

Dim witted "solution" by micro managers who don't actually understand how people work. Probably the same 'manages' who will judge a programmer's 'productivity' by how many lines of code they write.

Reply(2)
5
Related
psychologytoday.com

Long COVID: What You Don’t Know May Be Hurting You

Roughly a third of people affected with COVID will have a diagnosable new onset medical condition in their post-infection life. Covid can leave a long-term mark even if you don't feel different now. Coronavirus may interact with other underlying infections (latent or active) and could exacerbate medical problems (hidden or...
PUBLIC HEALTH
shefinds

Security Experts Say You Need To Disable This Location Setting ASAP On Your iPhone To Protect Your Data

Anyone who has ever said out loud, “I could really use a new vacuum cleaner” only to be confronted moments later with ads upon ads on their phones of — what else? — vacuum cleaners, knows all too well: your devices are listening. What’s more: your devices can track your whereabouts without much effort. The intention may be to make your life more convenient. After all, it could prove very convenient to climb into your car when you’re half asleep in the morning and have your phone remember the directions to that out-of-the-way gym you’ve been frequenting these days. But this convenience comes at a cost. Your privacy could be easily breached if anyone gets their hands on your data, which would basically provide a road map of all of your locations.
CELL PHONES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#New York Times
Tyla

Psychologist reveals the way to make someone instantly like you

If you're trying to get a guy's attention, but all the love letters, sonnets, and winky-face emojis are getting you nowhere, we've found the woman for the job. A psychologist and relationship therapist has shared her favourite tips and tactics to get a man to like you using the power of *the mind* - and some psychology basics.
MENTAL HEALTH
GOBankingRates

22 Side Gigs That Can Make You Richer Than a Full-Time Job

Earning extra money on the side can be easy when you know what types of opportunities to look for. Whether you want to pay off student loan debt, start saving for a big-ticket purchase or build up a fund for the future, finding one of the best side jobs out there is a great way to reach your goal. Cash App Borrow: How To Borrow Money on Cash AppFind: How Much Cash To Have Stashed at Home at All Times Some side jobs pay so well that you might even consider giving up your full-time job to have more time to dedicate to these gigs. It's important to note that some of these jobs might be harder to do during the pandemic but could be ones you look to take on in the future. If you need a side job to create extra income, read this list of viable side jobs to create your own schedule and breaking out of the 9-to-5 grind.
TECHNOLOGY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Jobs
NewsBreak
Career Development & Advice
NewsBreak
Amazon
Business Insider

Mark Zuckerberg thinks 'normal people' won't want Neuralink chips in their brains soon, but sees a future where people text their loved ones by twitching their wrists

Mark Zuckerberg talked about Elon Musk's brain chip company Neuralink on Joe Rogan's podcast. Zuckerberg said "normal people" won't want brain implants like Neuralink for at least ten to 15 years. He said Meta is researching neural interface tech you could use to text people by twitching your wrist. Meta...
BUSINESS
LADbible

Expert warns never to spend longer than five minutes on the loo

According to the experts if you're spending more than five minutes sitting on the loo at a time then you're doing it wrong. Research from Topps Tiles reckons that Brits spend about three and a half hours on the toilet each week, split up into stints of about five minutes on average and between four and seven trips a day.
HEALTH
Inc.com

Remote Workers Are Wasting More Than an Hour a Day on Productivity Theater, New Report Finds

One of the big benefits promised by remote work is the end of "productivity theater." If an employee is a hundred miles away from the boss, why should they bother creating yet another project-tracking document or scheduling pointless meetings just to appear busy? Instead, why not slip in 20 minutes of yoga or feed your cat until you actually have something to do?
YOGA

Comments / 0

Community Policy