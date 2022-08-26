Read full article on original website
Peter van Rossum
2d ago
Dim witted "solution" by micro managers who don't actually understand how people work. Probably the same 'manages' who will judge a programmer's 'productivity' by how many lines of code they write.
Reply(2)
5
Related
psychologytoday.com
Long COVID: What You Don’t Know May Be Hurting You
Roughly a third of people affected with COVID will have a diagnosable new onset medical condition in their post-infection life. Covid can leave a long-term mark even if you don't feel different now. Coronavirus may interact with other underlying infections (latent or active) and could exacerbate medical problems (hidden or...
"We Know Exactly What's Wrong With You, We Just Aren't Allowed To Tell You": Caretakers And Lifesavers Are Sharing Secrets From Their Jobs
"I got my qualification for designing and manufacturing bone level implants by watching 30 minutes of Youtube videos."
There are six types of belly button… and here’s what yours says about you
HUMANS are all different and that's what makes us unique. Most of the time, your taste in music, your hair cut or even your job can be a big indicator of personality. However, experts say that there is one body part that could be the biggest indicator of your personality - the belly button.
Security Experts Say You Need To Disable This Location Setting ASAP On Your iPhone To Protect Your Data
Anyone who has ever said out loud, “I could really use a new vacuum cleaner” only to be confronted moments later with ads upon ads on their phones of — what else? — vacuum cleaners, knows all too well: your devices are listening. What’s more: your devices can track your whereabouts without much effort. The intention may be to make your life more convenient. After all, it could prove very convenient to climb into your car when you’re half asleep in the morning and have your phone remember the directions to that out-of-the-way gym you’ve been frequenting these days. But this convenience comes at a cost. Your privacy could be easily breached if anyone gets their hands on your data, which would basically provide a road map of all of your locations.
IN THIS ARTICLE
9 Bills You Should Never Put on Autopay
We can all use a simpler, more efficient way to manage expenses and save money. Putting your bills on autopay can ensure never forgetting a due date, which minimizes the risk of late fees and...
Psychologist reveals the way to make someone instantly like you
If you're trying to get a guy's attention, but all the love letters, sonnets, and winky-face emojis are getting you nowhere, we've found the woman for the job. A psychologist and relationship therapist has shared her favourite tips and tactics to get a man to like you using the power of *the mind* - and some psychology basics.
22 Side Gigs That Can Make You Richer Than a Full-Time Job
Earning extra money on the side can be easy when you know what types of opportunities to look for. Whether you want to pay off student loan debt, start saving for a big-ticket purchase or build up a fund for the future, finding one of the best side jobs out there is a great way to reach your goal. Cash App Borrow: How To Borrow Money on Cash AppFind: How Much Cash To Have Stashed at Home at All Times Some side jobs pay so well that you might even consider giving up your full-time job to have more time to dedicate to these gigs. It's important to note that some of these jobs might be harder to do during the pandemic but could be ones you look to take on in the future. If you need a side job to create extra income, read this list of viable side jobs to create your own schedule and breaking out of the 9-to-5 grind.
I’m a Walmart insider – the secret code employees won’t tell you that will show you if you’re really getting a good deal
STORES like Walmart and Costco are known for having some decent bargains, but there's a way to find out exactly how good. Experts have revealed the handy pricing hack that allows you to find out if a product is due for a markdown. According to the experts at Tip Hero,...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
8 Purchases Retirees Almost Always Regret
Many people reach their peak net worth right when they retire. This also happens to coincide with the feeling that it's time to spend some of that net worth after working so hard to accumulate it over...
Bill Gates Says Lazy People Make the Best Employees. But Is Your Laziness Actually Masking a Deeper Issue?
You're not lazy. But there's something else wrong.
Mark Zuckerberg thinks 'normal people' won't want Neuralink chips in their brains soon, but sees a future where people text their loved ones by twitching their wrists
Mark Zuckerberg talked about Elon Musk's brain chip company Neuralink on Joe Rogan's podcast. Zuckerberg said "normal people" won't want brain implants like Neuralink for at least ten to 15 years. He said Meta is researching neural interface tech you could use to text people by twitching your wrist. Meta...
Managers freaking out over 'quiet quitting' shows some bosses are out of touch and have always expected their employees to work extra
Workers are "quiet quitting" — which just means doing their jobs as written. And yet, it's caused huge pushback.
Expert warns never to spend longer than five minutes on the loo
According to the experts if you're spending more than five minutes sitting on the loo at a time then you're doing it wrong. Research from Topps Tiles reckons that Brits spend about three and a half hours on the toilet each week, split up into stints of about five minutes on average and between four and seven trips a day.
CNBC
'I work just 5 hours a week': This 39-year-old makes $160,000 a month in passive income—a look at his typical day
I never was the entrepreneurial type. But after losing my job as an audio engineer in 2009, I had to get creative to make ends meet. Thirteen years later, at age 39, I've built two online businesses that earns me a combined $160,000 a month in passive income. I also recently published a book, "How to Get Paid for What You Know."
25 Things To Sell When You’re Ready To Retire
Many people downsize in retirement as a way to cut back on expenses and make their lives simpler. For some, this means relocating to a smaller home or a retirement community. For others, this can just...
3 signs you're married to a narcissist, according to a psychologist who works with them
Narcissists often devalue, dismiss, and blame their partners for all of their relationship issues, Dr. David Hawkins told Insider.
CNBC
72% of recent homebuyers have regrets about their purchases. As the market cools, these steps can help you avoid disappointment
The hot seller's market in recent years prompted buyers to go above and beyond to seal the deals on their prospective homes, a recent survey finds. As the housing market shows signs of cooling, buyers would be wise to abandon shortcuts some people used to get ahead of the competition.
I quit my job to buy and resell used books on Amazon. Now, I use my 6-figure income to travel the world.
Bryn Wright ships books to Amazon warehouses, where they stay until someone buys them. The money and freedom let her quit a restaurant job to travel.
Inc.com
Remote Workers Are Wasting More Than an Hour a Day on Productivity Theater, New Report Finds
One of the big benefits promised by remote work is the end of "productivity theater." If an employee is a hundred miles away from the boss, why should they bother creating yet another project-tracking document or scheduling pointless meetings just to appear busy? Instead, why not slip in 20 minutes of yoga or feed your cat until you actually have something to do?
YOGA・
Opinion: Common Indicators a Relationship Has Run Its Course
When we begin building a life with someone and we are in the early stages of the relationship it can feel like things are going to last forever. We tell ourselves that no matter what happens or how bad it gets, we are going to hold on to that person.
Comments / 4