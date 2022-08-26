Read full article on original website
decrypt.co
This Week in Coins: Bitcoin, Ethereum Sink on Freaky Fed Friday
The week was relatively quiet in terms of market-moving news—until Fed Chair Jay Powell took the podium in Jackson Hole. The crypto market was having an uneventful week amid these late-summer doldrums—until Friday, when the world’s leading cryptocurrency dropped 4% in the space of 24 hours. The...
decrypt.co
Reddit Co-Founder Ohanian's Firm Launches $177M Crypto Fund
“Now is potentially a unique opportunity to invest in strong founders at a discount,” the new crypto fund's marketing materials reportedly read. Reddit co-founder Alexis Ohanian’s venture capital firm Seven Seven Six is planning to raise $177.60 million for a new crypto-focused fund called Kryptós. “Now is...
decrypt.co
Bitcoin, Ethereum Drop as Traditional Markets Skid into New Week
Several cryptocurrencies fall 3% on Sunday, revisiting lows not seen in more than a month. Several key cryptocurrencies fell dramatically Sunday evening as traditional markets dropped heading into a new trading week. Bitcoin (BTC), Ethereum (ETH), XRP, Cardano (ADA), Solana, and meme coin Dogecoin (DOGE) all saw values fall sharply...
decrypt.co
Lido Finance Leads DeFi Rally as Ethereum Mounts Recovery
Blue-chip DeFi tokens, including Lido and Compound, posted hefty gains as Ethereum’s merge event fast approaches. DeFi tokens in Lido Finance (LDO), Compound (COMP), and Synthetix (SNX), have posted significant gainsover the past 24 hours, per data from CoinMarketCap. Lido Finance’s native token, LDO, gained over 16.2% earlier this...
decrypt.co
Crypto Lender Hodlnaut Granted Judicial Management to Organize Restructure
Singapore granting Hodlnaut judicial management gives the troubled crypto lender more time to prepare for its recovery plan. Singapore-based crypto lender Hodlnaut has been granted judicial management by the Singapore High Courts today. Interim managers Angela Ee and Aaron Loh of EY Corporate Advisors Pte. have been appointed as Hodlnaut’s...
decrypt.co
GammaX Raises $4M to Launch Crypto Derivatives Exchange on Ethereum Layer-2 Solution
The new derivatives trading platform aims to combine core features of a DEX with elements of centralized cryptocurrency exchange. GammaX, a Singapore-based company building a new high-performance hybrid crypto derivatives exchange, announced the closure of a $4 million seed round, backed by the likes of StarkWare, the developer of zero-knowledge proof technology, and liquidity provider Dexterity Capital.
decrypt.co
CME Adds Euro-Denominated Ethereum Futures as Merge Approaches
The world’s largest derivatives exchange has launched another cryptocurrency product. CME Group today launched euro-dominated Bitcoin and Ethereum futures on its derivatives marketplace. The new product will complement the dollar-denominated cryptocurrency counterparts and is sized at five Bitcoin and 50 Ethereum per contract, the company said in its announcement...
decrypt.co
Tron Network Energy Use Matches That of 15 US Households: CCRI Report
The Crypto Carbon Ratings Institute has compiled a report on Tron’s energy consumption and carbon footprint. The Tron network’s annual electricity consumption is equivalent to that of just 15 U.S. households, according to a report prepared by the Crypto Carbon Ratings Institute. The commissioned report produced on behalf...
decrypt.co
Investors 'Irrationally Oblivious' to Crypto Trading Risks: Singapore's Financial Regulator
In hopes of limiting high risk in the crypto sector, Singapore is looking to make it more difficult for retail investors to join the market. The Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS), the country’s central bank and financial watchdog, is considering adding extra protection for crypto users by making it more difficult to buy crypto.
