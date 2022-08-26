Read full article on original website
alabamawx.com
Alabama NewsCenter — UAB care team leads patient through life-changing internal decapitation
Christy Bullock was taking a motorcycle ride with her father in fall 2021 near Mount Cheaha in east Alabama. It was a ride that would forever change her life. A tricky turn around a curve did not go as planned, and she hit a guardrail. The guardrail stopped her body but – with the weight of her helmet – her head kept moving forward. After that, the scene faded around her.
Look: Late 99-yard scoop and score propels No. 21 Lipscomb Academy (Tennessee) past No. 22 Thompson (Alabama)
Lipscomb Academy looks legit. For the second week in a row, the top-ranked team in Tennessee left the state and returned home with a victory against a national power. Lipscomb, the No. 21 team in the SBLive/Sports Illustrated Power 25 rankings, traveled to Alabama and knocked off No. 22 Thompson in ...
wbrc.com
FIRST ALERT: Tracking storms in northwest Alabama tonight
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - First Alert AccuTrack shows some scattered storms moving into northwest Alabama tonight, staying above I-22. These storms aren’t moving much, and may fizzle out before getting too far into Central Alabama. But we have a First Alert for at least Marion, Winston and Lamar Counties hearing some rumbles of thunder associated with lots of lightning and possibly getting in on some heavy downpours over the next couple of hours.
wtvy.com
UAB Dental Clinic coming to Southeast Alabama
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Rural areas continue to struggle with access to dental care, and in Monday’s Dothan Rotary Club meeting this issue was addressed by guest speaker Finis St. John, Chancellor of the University of Alabama System. “The national average, which is probably low even for the nation,...
Alabama’s Brian C. Hines & Company Release New Music
Mobile, Alabama based gospel group Brian C. Hines & Company is taking the airwaves by storm with one gospel music legendary vocalist Kim Burrell in their new single "All Things Possible. Brian C. Hines and Company is the full package that leaves no one empty. Since the birth of this...
Wawa coming to Alabama, but not soon enough for DeVonta Smith’s ‘addiction’
There’s just something about Wawa sandwiches. DeVonta Smith will attest to that. It won’t be long until the people of Alabama - and the Florida Panhandle - can indulge themselves in the many selections the food market/gas station chain has to offer. In April, it was reported Wawa...
WAAY-TV
Weather Blog
Heavy rain and thunderstorms throughout lunchtime Tuesday. Widespread showers and a few thunderstorms will continue to move south and east through North Alabama and Southern Tennessee throughout the re…. Storms for some Tuesday morning, much less humid air on the way. Updated 26 min ago. Humidity and storm chances will...
BYU volleyball fan slapped with ban for shouting racial slur at Duke player
A BYU fan was slapped with a harsh but justified punishment on Saturday. The fan shouted a racial slur at a Duke volleyball player during a Duke-BYU match in Utah. Utah reacted accordingly and gave the fan a ban. The fan was reportedly not a student despite sitting in the student section. A woman named […] The post BYU volleyball fan slapped with ban for shouting racial slur at Duke player appeared first on ClutchPoints.
wvtm13.com
Alabama State Troopers win spot in 2022 'Best Looking Cruiser' contest
MONTGOMERY, Ala. — The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency is ranked as having one of the country's best-looking cruisers in a national contest. The 2022 Best Looking Cruiser contest, hosted by the American Association of State Troopers, held voting by the public from early August through Aug. 25. ALEA posted...
Alabama woman sought in Florida double homicide dies after police chase; man captured
An Alabama woman labeled as a person of interest in a Florida double homicide died Friday after the vehicle she was in wrecked following a police chase. An Alabama man also sought in the Thursday slayings was captured a short while later trying to hide in a Dollar Tree. But...
WAAY-TV
Sunshine and beautiful conditions return on Sunday
North Alabama and Southern Tennessee have quite a nice weekend on tap!. Sunday is essentially a rinse and repeat of Saturday meaning that this weekend should be one for the books. High temperatures will be in the low 90s, once you factor in humidity we will be feeling like the mid-90s.
Former Alabama Wide Receiver Among Victims of Gang Crimes
Former Alabama wide receiver Calvin Ridley is one of many famous figures in Fulton County, Ga., that has been a victim to a string of crimes committed by the Drug Rich Gang. "Some of the celebrity victims included Calvin Ridley, who is a loved member of our Falcons," said Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis in her press conference.
Electric Mercedes, Artemis launch, cold-case arrest: Down in Alabama
Electric SUVs are rolling off the line at the Tuscaloosa County Mercedes-Benz plant. An arrest was made recently in a 21-year-old murder case. If everything goes according to plan, NASA will launching the Space Launch System on Monday. The “Down in Alabama” podcast is short and free. Listen to it...
Alabama pastor calls arrest while watering flowers racial profiling
Michael Jennings was watering his neighbors' flowers. He was arrested in what he alleges is a case of racial profiling.
Alabama teen passes away nearly two years after critical injuries in crash
Kaylee Carmichael was seriously hurt in a car crash in the summer of 2020 and passed away Tuesday, August 23rd.
wtvy.com
Alabama DHR EBT benefits
The 2022-2023 season includes performances from the Blackwood Quartet, The Atlanta Pops, and Forever Young (which features an Enterprise native). Many employers are turning to online advertising to reach potential employees where they’re at the most: on the phone or in front of a computer. Man convicted for sexual...
Alabama Police Searching For Owner Of Dogs That Went On A Killing Spree
Warning graphic pictures and video. Of all the animals we have to worry about here in Alabama, a pack of dogs that are attacking pets and livestock would have never made my list. Recently we had a big announcement that we all should be concerned about. Alabama Wildlife and Freshwater...
msn.com
Alabama man on death row requesting new trial
MARSHALL COUNTY, Ala. (WHNT) - It’s been almost 10 years to the day that Jessie Livell Phillips was convicted and sentenced for the murder of his pregnant wife in Marshall County. Now, according to court documents, he’s requesting a new trial. On September 6, 2012, a jury found...
thecutoffnews.com
Counties with the oldest homes in Alabama
Stacker compiled a list of the counties with the oldest homes in Alabama using data from the U.S. Census Bureau. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
WSFA
ADOC officer dies after collapsing on duty
CLIO, Ala. (WSFA) - The Alabama Department of Corrections reports one of its officers at Easterling Correctional Facility died over the weekend. ADOC says officer Rickey Cooper, 47, collapsed during his shift on Saturday. He was rushed to Dale County Hospital but did not recover. Cooper had served with ADOC...
