BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - First Alert AccuTrack shows some scattered storms moving into northwest Alabama tonight, staying above I-22. These storms aren’t moving much, and may fizzle out before getting too far into Central Alabama. But we have a First Alert for at least Marion, Winston and Lamar Counties hearing some rumbles of thunder associated with lots of lightning and possibly getting in on some heavy downpours over the next couple of hours.

ALABAMA STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO