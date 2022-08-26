DC Lottery
WASHINGTON (AP) _ These Dist. of Columbia lotteries were drawn Friday:
DC 2 Evening
9-5
(nine, five)
DC 2 Midday
2-4
(two, four)
DC 3 Evening
4-9-2
(four, nine, two)
DC 3 Midday
6-2-4
(six, two, four)
DC 4 Evening
1-9-8-8
(one, nine, eight, eight)
DC 4 Midday
8-3-2-5
(eight, three, two, five)
DC 5 Evening
8-0-7-9-7
(eight, zero, seven, nine, seven)
DC 5 Midday
8-5-0-1-5
(eight, five, zero, one, five)
Lucky For Life
02-08-16-30-45, Lucky Ball: 1
(two, eight, sixteen, thirty, forty-five; Lucky Ball: one)
Mega Millions
06-27-30-38-64, Mega Ball: 23, Megaplier: 2
(six, twenty-seven, thirty, thirty-eight, sixty-four; Mega Ball: twenty-three; Megaplier: two)
Estimated jackpot: $153,000,000
Powerball
Estimated jackpot: 115,000,000
