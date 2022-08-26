DC Lottery

ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
By The Associated Press
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 3 days ago

WASHINGTON (AP) _ These Dist. of Columbia lotteries were drawn Friday:

DC 2 Evening

9-5

(nine, five)

DC 2 Midday

2-4

(two, four)

DC 3 Evening

4-9-2

(four, nine, two)

DC 3 Midday

6-2-4

(six, two, four)

DC 4 Evening

1-9-8-8

(one, nine, eight, eight)

DC 4 Midday

8-3-2-5

(eight, three, two, five)

DC 5 Evening

8-0-7-9-7

(eight, zero, seven, nine, seven)

DC 5 Midday

8-5-0-1-5

(eight, five, zero, one, five)

Lucky For Life

02-08-16-30-45, Lucky Ball: 1

(two, eight, sixteen, thirty, forty-five; Lucky Ball: one)

Mega Millions

06-27-30-38-64, Mega Ball: 23, Megaplier: 2

(six, twenty-seven, thirty, thirty-eight, sixty-four; Mega Ball: twenty-three; Megaplier: two)

Estimated jackpot: $153,000,000

Powerball

Estimated jackpot: 115,000,000

