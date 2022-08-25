Read full article on original website
bobgermanylaw.com
Vicksburg, MS - Residents Injured When Adjacent Homes Catch Fire on Pierce St
Vicksburg, MS (August 28, 2022) - The Vicksburg Fire Department was dispatched to the scene of a residential fire involving neighboring structures on Thursday, August 25th in Vicksburg. The fire broke out at about 3:30 p.m. on Pierce Street in the area of Mission 66. Fire crews were able to...
vicksburgnews.com
VPD investigating several area burglaries
The Vicksburg Police Department is investigating several burglaries that took place at the end of the week, last week. On Thursday, Aug. 25, at 9:39 a.m., officers responded to the AmeriCorps campus, 2715 Confederate Avenue, in reference to a stolen catalytic converter. The complainant reported that sometime overnight an unknown person entered the fenced-in parking area of the parking lot and cut a catalytic converter from underneath a 2015 Chevrolet Van.
vicksburgnews.com
Mayor Flaggs announces plan to recommend deputy fire chief at Sep. 6 board meeting
Vicksburg Mayor George Flaggs, Jr. has announced he will be recommending Jessica Cade as a Vicksburg Fire Department deputy fire chief. The Mayor’s office released a statement on Tuesday:. Mayor Flaggs states: “On Tuesday, September 6, 2022, during the Board Meeting, I am recommending Jessica Cade as one of...
Gluckstadt to hold bottled water drive for Jackson
GLUCKSTADT, Miss. (WJTV) – The City of Gluckstadt will partner with the Gluckstadt Madison Business Alliance to hold a bottled water drive for neighbors in the City of Jackson. Gluckstadt neighbors are asked to donate cases of bottled water or unopened gallon jugs to help provide Jackson citizens with clean water for drinking, cooking and […]
Mississippi’s largest hospital put on fire watch after ongoing water crisis affects fire suppression systems
The ongoing water crisis in Jackson is affecting fire suppression systems at Mississippi’s largest hospital complex. Officials at the University of Mississippi Medical Center have put the main campus in Jackson on a fire watch, effective immediately because of a continuous drop in water pressure in recent days. UMMC...
Restaurant owner wants leaders held responsible for Jackson water crisis
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The City of Jackson’s water crisis continues to impact the local economy. Many restaurants in the city are losing money trying to make up for the lack of water. An on-going issue with seemingly no end in sight. Chef Derek Emerson, the owner of Walker’s Drive In, said his Jackson location […]
Vicksburg Post
Vicksburg Police Reports: Two arrests made on Monday, swimming suspects, and stolen guns
The Vicksburg Police Department made two arrests on Monday, one for aggravated assault and burglary of a dwelling, the other for receiving stolen property. Between Thursday and Saturday, the Department also received a report of a possible burglary of a home in which it appears the suspects went for a swim in the backyard pool. Multiple reports of handguns stolen from unlocked vehicles were also taken.
vicksburgnews.com
Vicksburg man charged with receiving stolen property
A Vicksburg man was arrested on Monday and charged with receiving stolen property. On Monday, John-Taylor Burton, 31, was taken into custody for an incident on July 19. Burton is reported to have taken a cell phone at the Home Depot. Burton is currently being held without bond until he...
Man accused of setting woman on fire in Warren County
WARREN COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – A man is behind bars after a woman was burned during a domestic assault in Warren County on Saturday, August 27. Vicksburg Daily News reported staff with Merit Health River Region hospital notified the sheriff’s office around 10:30 a.m. about a woman who had arrived at the emergency room with […]
vicksburgnews.com
Sheriff Pace addresses Big Black River flooding and Warriors Trail closure
Warrior’s Trail is currently impassable due to the rising waters of the Big Black River. The Big Black River has flooded across the gravel section of Warriors Trail, just before its intersection with Highway 80. Barricades have been placed to alert traffic to the road’s closure. “This is...
legalreader.com
Being Confronted by the Police After a Car Accident
Accident scenes are constantly changing so the sooner a person begins gathering evidence, the better it is for their case. For drivers who have never gotten into a car accident before, it can be nerve wrecking to think about their upcoming encounter with police officers and it only makes sense to be curious about what will take place during that initial post-accident confrontation. Police officers have been trained in accident scene investigation and when these figures of authority arrive at the area of collision, drivers should make sure they cooperate with them fully. However, this does not entail that a person has to excessively give details to the officer.
WLBT
Teen injured during ‘skirmish’ at Henley-Young-Patton Juvenile Justice Center
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A teen was taken to the hospital and at least one employee is facing possible termination following a fight at the Henley Young Patton Juvenile Justice Center. The incident occurred around midnight on Saturday. It was contained in about 10 minutes. Hinds County sheriff’s deputies responded...
WLBT
Ridgeland mayor responds to questions over water system that is ‘isolated’ from Jackson’s water
RIDGELAND, Miss. (WLBT) - Ridgeland Mayor Gene McGee issued a statement in response to questions the city has been receiving regarding its water system. McGee did not specify the calls into his office, but his statement clarified the difference between Jackson and Ridgeland’s water systems. “The Ridgeland drinking water...
Brandon police chief to resign effective Sept. 30
BRANDON, Miss. (WJTV) – William Thompson announced he will resign his position as the Chief of Police for Brandon, Mississippi, effective September 30, 2022. According to Thompson, he accepted an opportunity to work and travel internationally. He has been with the Brandon Police Department for the past nine years. Previously, he was with the Jackson […]
WLBT
Jackson’s ongoing water issues force some Byram residents to go without it for three days
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The city of Jackson’s water issues continue causing problems for those in neighboring cities. Some Byram residents went three days without water. “Since Friday morning, I haven’t been able to use my shower or flush my toilet,” Byram resident Ryan Johnson said. “To compensate for that, I’ve had to get water out of the pool to flush my toilets.”
vicksburgnews.com
Woman set on fire during domestic assault in Warren County
A Warren County man is behind bars after allegedly setting a woman on fire Saturday, according to Sheriff Martin Pace. Just before 10:30 a.m. Saturday, the Sheriff’s Office was notified by Merit Health River Region hospital that a female patient had arrived at the emergency room suffering from burns reportedly sustained in a domestic assault.
WAPT
Water creeping into Northeast Jackson neighborhoods
JACKSON, Miss. — The Pearl River in Jackson is starting to crest. It is looking like the 35.5-foot mark may not reach as high as the river was forecast. The Pearl River at Rockport and Monticello is expected to crest Wednesday. Flood water has crept into several northeast Jackson...
WLBT
The Pearl River in Northeast Jackson has crested and is beginning to fall
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The Pearl River in Northeast Jackson has crested and is beginning to fall. The river crested near 35.4 feet Monday morning and will begin to fall by end of the day. It is expected to fall below the flood stage late Thursday evening and continue falling...
WLBT
Brookhaven teenager charged with murdering relative of Hinds Co. deputy
BROOKHAVEN, Miss. (WLBT) - A Brookhaven teenager is behind bars charged as an adult with the July murder of Jerrivonte “Spud” Harris. Police say Zetaveion Donlarions Porter, 17, is charged with murder. Detectives believe he killed 20-year-old Jerrivonte Harris, also known as “Spud”, on Tuesday, July 12....
WLBT
Three students aboard JPS bus when it gets stuck in pothole
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A Jackson Public School bus got stuck in a pothole with three students on board Monday. Authorities say the incident occurred at 7:18 a.m. on Fortification and Prentiss. The bus driver attempted to avoid the pothole, however, the back tire hit it. According to authorities, a...
