Vicksburg, MS

VPD investigating several area burglaries

The Vicksburg Police Department is investigating several burglaries that took place at the end of the week, last week. On Thursday, Aug. 25, at 9:39 a.m., officers responded to the AmeriCorps campus, 2715 Confederate Avenue, in reference to a stolen catalytic converter. The complainant reported that sometime overnight an unknown person entered the fenced-in parking area of the parking lot and cut a catalytic converter from underneath a 2015 Chevrolet Van.
Gluckstadt to hold bottled water drive for Jackson

GLUCKSTADT, Miss. (WJTV) – The City of Gluckstadt will partner with the Gluckstadt Madison Business Alliance to hold a bottled water drive for neighbors in the City of Jackson. Gluckstadt neighbors are asked to donate cases of bottled water or unopened gallon jugs to help provide Jackson citizens with clean water for drinking, cooking and […]
Vicksburg Police Reports: Two arrests made on Monday, swimming suspects, and stolen guns

The Vicksburg Police Department made two arrests on Monday, one for aggravated assault and burglary of a dwelling, the other for receiving stolen property. Between Thursday and Saturday, the Department also received a report of a possible burglary of a home in which it appears the suspects went for a swim in the backyard pool. Multiple reports of handguns stolen from unlocked vehicles were also taken.
Vicksburg man charged with receiving stolen property

A Vicksburg man was arrested on Monday and charged with receiving stolen property. On Monday, John-Taylor Burton, 31, was taken into custody for an incident on July 19. Burton is reported to have taken a cell phone at the Home Depot. Burton is currently being held without bond until he...
Man accused of setting woman on fire in Warren County

WARREN COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – A man is behind bars after a woman was burned during a domestic assault in Warren County on Saturday, August 27. Vicksburg Daily News reported staff with Merit Health River Region hospital notified the sheriff’s office around 10:30 a.m. about a woman who had arrived at the emergency room with […]
Being Confronted by the Police After a Car Accident

Accident scenes are constantly changing so the sooner a person begins gathering evidence, the better it is for their case. For drivers who have never gotten into a car accident before, it can be nerve wrecking to think about their upcoming encounter with police officers and it only makes sense to be curious about what will take place during that initial post-accident confrontation. Police officers have been trained in accident scene investigation and when these figures of authority arrive at the area of collision, drivers should make sure they cooperate with them fully. However, this does not entail that a person has to excessively give details to the officer.
Brandon police chief to resign effective Sept. 30

BRANDON, Miss. (WJTV) – William Thompson announced he will resign his position as the Chief of Police for Brandon, Mississippi, effective September 30, 2022. According to Thompson, he accepted an opportunity to work and travel internationally. He has been with the Brandon Police Department for the past nine years. Previously, he was with the Jackson […]
Jackson’s ongoing water issues force some Byram residents to go without it for three days

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The city of Jackson’s water issues continue causing problems for those in neighboring cities. Some Byram residents went three days without water. “Since Friday morning, I haven’t been able to use my shower or flush my toilet,” Byram resident Ryan Johnson said. “To compensate for that, I’ve had to get water out of the pool to flush my toilets.”
Woman set on fire during domestic assault in Warren County

A Warren County man is behind bars after allegedly setting a woman on fire Saturday, according to Sheriff Martin Pace. Just before 10:30 a.m. Saturday, the Sheriff’s Office was notified by Merit Health River Region hospital that a female patient had arrived at the emergency room suffering from burns reportedly sustained in a domestic assault.
Water creeping into Northeast Jackson neighborhoods

JACKSON, Miss. — The Pearl River in Jackson is starting to crest. It is looking like the 35.5-foot mark may not reach as high as the river was forecast. The Pearl River at Rockport and Monticello is expected to crest Wednesday. Flood water has crept into several northeast Jackson...
Three students aboard JPS bus when it gets stuck in pothole

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A Jackson Public School bus got stuck in a pothole with three students on board Monday. Authorities say the incident occurred at 7:18 a.m. on Fortification and Prentiss. The bus driver attempted to avoid the pothole, however, the back tire hit it. According to authorities, a...
