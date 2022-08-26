Winning numbers drawn in ‘DC 5 Midday’ game
WASHINGTON (AP) _ The winning numbers in Friday afternoon’s drawing of the Dist. of Columbia Lottery’s “DC 5 Midday” game were:
8-5-0-1-5
(eight, five, zero, one, five)
