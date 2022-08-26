Read full article on original website
New OSU Buckeye licensed treats ahead of game day celebrations
(WSYX) Columbus, OH — Football season is right around the corner and the team at C.Krueger’s Finest Baked Goods has the biggest Buckeye Fever. This season they are unveiling an entire line of officially licensed OSU Buckeye cookie packaging – perfect for gameday celebrations and fan gifting.
Ohio State students scammed trying to buy game tickets for Saturday
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Less than a week before the sold-out season-opener between Ohio State and Notre Dame Saturday, Ohio State University students say they've been scammed for hundreds of dollars trying to buy tickets. "It was going to be one of my first games to go to, so...
History of Ohio State-Notre Dame: Buckeyes make first trip to South Bend
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Ohio State made its first trip to South Bend, Ind. in 1936 looking to avenge a home loss in the 1935 "Game of the Century." In 1935, Ohio State gave up a 13-0 lead and fell to the Fighting Irish 18-13 in front of a home crowd of more than 81,000.
The Football Fever: Game Week in Columbus for Buckeyes and Fighting Irish
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — The most anticipated opener delivers a top 5 match between the home-standing and 2nd-ranked Bucks against the 5th-ranked Notre Dame Fighting Irish. Ohio State's top returning receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba previews the Buckeye's attitude going into the 2022 opener while Notre Dame head coach Marcus Freeman, a former Ohio State linebacker, discussed his team's preps for the marquee showdown.This will be just the 7th meeting in the series with Ohio State winning the last four meetings.
History of Ohio State-Notre Dame: 1935 'Game of the Century'
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — The University of Notre Dame fielded its first football team in 1887 and in 1890, Ohio State formed its first team. Just 45 years later, the two schools met for the first time in what was dubbed the "Game of the Century." Both teams were...
The Football Fever's Jay Richardson talks pressure ahead of OSU vs. Notre Dame matchup
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — It's the countdown to the first game of Ohio State's football season. The Buckeyes take on the Fighting Irish Saturday at the Ohio Stadium at 7:30 p.m. Former Buckeye and The Football Fever analyst, Jay Richardson joins Good Day Columbus to preview the top 5 matchup.
Best Ohio State Quarterbacks: The top 8
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — — This week we're listing out some of the top football players to ever put on the scarlet and gray. >> MORE: Best OSU running backs | Best OSU wide receivers. Today we're highlighting the quarterbacks. Below are the eight best, in no particular...
Upper Arlington family continues to fight for cure for rare genetic disease
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Landon McChesney is a 6 year-old-boy battling a rare genetic disorder. One so rare, less than 30 people in the world have it. There's no name or treatment for the disorder, but his family continues to fight for an answer. "Without the sufficient amount of...
100 beagles rescued from Virginia breeding facility arrive in Columbus
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Beagles rescued from a breeding facility in Virginia are one step closer to finding their forever homes in the Buckeye State. Earlier this month, 4,000 beagles were rescued at the Envigo breeding facility. On Monday, 100 of those rescued beagles were brought to Columbus Humane....
Columbus declares south Franklinton apartment complex public nuisance
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — The city of Columbus has declared a south Franklinton apartment complex a public nuisance due to its unsanitary living conditions and criminal activity. City Attorney Zach Klein announced his office filed the lawsuit, requiring the owners to improve the quality of life for its residents...
Columbus Board of Education President Adair reacts to CEA vote
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Just minutes after the results of the Columbus Education Associations' vote to accept the conceptual agreement reached with Columbus City Schools Jennifer Adair, CCS Board President held a press conference. "I am glad that the CEA fought. They really opened the eyes to the community...
CCS students and parents reflect on being back in the classroom
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — After joining her daughter's Columbus City Schools teachers at the picket line less than one week ago, one mom is thankful to see her child back in the classroom with her teachers. “The parents were all talking, the teachers hugging the students, the students hugging...
Book launch celebrates journalism and medical trailblazer Burl Osbourne
Columbus, OHIO (WSYX) — Columbus bestselling biographer Jane Wolfe is set to release her newest book, “Burl: Journalism Giant and Medical Trailblazer” September 6th during a book launch party at Gramercy Books. "Burl" chronicles the extraordinary life and career of journalist Burl Osborne, from his unlikely rise...
Blacklick student takes 3rd in international Invention Convention competition
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A rising seventh-grader from Blacklick took home the bronze in an international competition for her original invention. Isabella was awarded 3rd place in the sixth-through-eighth-grade category at the second annual Invention Convention Globals on Aug. 26. Her original invention, "Inch by Inch What a Cinch,"...
Kids back in classroom for 1st day of in-person learning at Columbus City Schools
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Monday was the first day of in-person classes for Columbus City School students. One week ago, this day looked anything but certain after teachers voted to go on strike. A deal has been hammered out, and it’s been signed by the Board of Education.
Columbus gas prices fall nearly 14 cents over past week
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — The average price of gas in Columbus dropped in the last week and remains under $4 per gallon. Nationally, the average price for a gallon of gas costs $3.85. It has decreased 5 cents in the last week. In Ohio, the national average price of...
Columbus VA launches overdose awareness campaign
The Columbus VA is educating veterans about the dangers of opioid misuse. Ohio is 4th in the nation for overdose deaths. According to the Ohio Department of Health, 2020 surpassed 2017 as the highest year for unintentional drug overdose deaths in Ohio, with 5,017 deaths. This was a 3% increase over 2017 and a 25% increase over 2019.
Hilliard-based ADS announces $65 million expansion in community
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Advanced Drainage Systems said Monday it plans a $65 million expansion in Hilliard near its existing headquarters. The expansion includes a nearly 110,000-square-foot engineering and technology center expected to open in 2023. The company said the Ohio Tax Credit Authority is providing ADS with tax...
CEA members vote to accept conceptual agreement with Columbus City Schools
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Columbus Education Association members voted to accept a conceptual agreement reached with Columbus City Schools during a meeting at Huntington Park, ending the 6-month long bargaining process. “More than 4,000 teachers, librarians, nurses, counselors, psychologists, and other education professionals in Columbus walked the picket line...
Community to distribute free naloxone for Overdose Awareness Day
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — In recognition of International Overdose Awareness Day on Wednesday, the Columbus and Franklin County Addiction Plan is holding several pop-up Narcan locations throughout the city. Residents can get free naloxone and fentanyl test strips to help prevent overdose deaths at the following locations on Wednesday:
