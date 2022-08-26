ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbus, OH

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
myfox28columbus.com

New OSU Buckeye licensed treats ahead of game day celebrations

(WSYX) Columbus, OH — Football season is right around the corner and the team at C.Krueger’s Finest Baked Goods has the biggest Buckeye Fever. This season they are unveiling an entire line of officially licensed OSU Buckeye cookie packaging – perfect for gameday celebrations and fan gifting.
COLUMBUS, OH
myfox28columbus.com

Ohio State students scammed trying to buy game tickets for Saturday

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Less than a week before the sold-out season-opener between Ohio State and Notre Dame Saturday, Ohio State University students say they've been scammed for hundreds of dollars trying to buy tickets. "It was going to be one of my first games to go to, so...
COLUMBUS, OH
myfox28columbus.com

The Football Fever: Game Week in Columbus for Buckeyes and Fighting Irish

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — The most anticipated opener delivers a top 5 match between the home-standing and 2nd-ranked Bucks against the 5th-ranked Notre Dame Fighting Irish. Ohio State's top returning receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba previews the Buckeye's attitude going into the 2022 opener while Notre Dame head coach Marcus Freeman, a former Ohio State linebacker, discussed his team's preps for the marquee showdown.This will be just the 7th meeting in the series with Ohio State winning the last four meetings.
COLUMBUS, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Columbus, OH
Football
Local
Ohio Sports
Local
Ohio Football
Columbus, OH
College Sports
Local
Ohio College Sports
Columbus, OH
Sports
City
Columbus, OH
myfox28columbus.com

History of Ohio State-Notre Dame: 1935 'Game of the Century'

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — The University of Notre Dame fielded its first football team in 1887 and in 1890, Ohio State formed its first team. Just 45 years later, the two schools met for the first time in what was dubbed the "Game of the Century." Both teams were...
COLUMBUS, OH
myfox28columbus.com

Best Ohio State Quarterbacks: The top 8

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — — This week we're listing out some of the top football players to ever put on the scarlet and gray. >> MORE: Best OSU running backs | Best OSU wide receivers. Today we're highlighting the quarterbacks. Below are the eight best, in no particular...
COLUMBUS, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ohio Stadium#Safelite#Maryland Stadium#Ohio State University#American Football#College Football
myfox28columbus.com

100 beagles rescued from Virginia breeding facility arrive in Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Beagles rescued from a breeding facility in Virginia are one step closer to finding their forever homes in the Buckeye State. Earlier this month, 4,000 beagles were rescued at the Envigo breeding facility. On Monday, 100 of those rescued beagles were brought to Columbus Humane....
COLUMBUS, OH
myfox28columbus.com

Columbus declares south Franklinton apartment complex public nuisance

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — The city of Columbus has declared a south Franklinton apartment complex a public nuisance due to its unsanitary living conditions and criminal activity. City Attorney Zach Klein announced his office filed the lawsuit, requiring the owners to improve the quality of life for its residents...
COLUMBUS, OH
myfox28columbus.com

Columbus Board of Education President Adair reacts to CEA vote

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Just minutes after the results of the Columbus Education Associations' vote to accept the conceptual agreement reached with Columbus City Schools Jennifer Adair, CCS Board President held a press conference. "I am glad that the CEA fought. They really opened the eyes to the community...
COLUMBUS, OH
myfox28columbus.com

CCS students and parents reflect on being back in the classroom

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — After joining her daughter's Columbus City Schools teachers at the picket line less than one week ago, one mom is thankful to see her child back in the classroom with her teachers. “The parents were all talking, the teachers hugging the students, the students hugging...
COLUMBUS, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
myfox28columbus.com

Book launch celebrates journalism and medical trailblazer Burl Osbourne

Columbus, OHIO (WSYX) — Columbus bestselling biographer Jane Wolfe is set to release her newest book, “Burl: Journalism Giant and Medical Trailblazer” September 6th during a book launch party at Gramercy Books. "Burl" chronicles the extraordinary life and career of journalist Burl Osborne, from his unlikely rise...
COLUMBUS, OH
myfox28columbus.com

Blacklick student takes 3rd in international Invention Convention competition

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A rising seventh-grader from Blacklick took home the bronze in an international competition for her original invention. Isabella was awarded 3rd place in the sixth-through-eighth-grade category at the second annual Invention Convention Globals on Aug. 26. Her original invention, "Inch by Inch What a Cinch,"...
BLACKLICK, OH
myfox28columbus.com

Columbus gas prices fall nearly 14 cents over past week

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — The average price of gas in Columbus dropped in the last week and remains under $4 per gallon. Nationally, the average price for a gallon of gas costs $3.85. It has decreased 5 cents in the last week. In Ohio, the national average price of...
COLUMBUS, OH
myfox28columbus.com

Columbus VA launches overdose awareness campaign

The Columbus VA is educating veterans about the dangers of opioid misuse. Ohio is 4th in the nation for overdose deaths. According to the Ohio Department of Health, 2020 surpassed 2017 as the highest year for unintentional drug overdose deaths in Ohio, with 5,017 deaths. This was a 3% increase over 2017 and a 25% increase over 2019.
COLUMBUS, OH
myfox28columbus.com

Hilliard-based ADS announces $65 million expansion in community

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Advanced Drainage Systems said Monday it plans a $65 million expansion in Hilliard near its existing headquarters. The expansion includes a nearly 110,000-square-foot engineering and technology center expected to open in 2023. The company said the Ohio Tax Credit Authority is providing ADS with tax...
HILLIARD, OH
myfox28columbus.com

CEA members vote to accept conceptual agreement with Columbus City Schools

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Columbus Education Association members voted to accept a conceptual agreement reached with Columbus City Schools during a meeting at Huntington Park, ending the 6-month long bargaining process. “More than 4,000 teachers, librarians, nurses, counselors, psychologists, and other education professionals in Columbus walked the picket line...
COLUMBUS, OH
myfox28columbus.com

Community to distribute free naloxone for Overdose Awareness Day

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — In recognition of International Overdose Awareness Day on Wednesday, the Columbus and Franklin County Addiction Plan is holding several pop-up Narcan locations throughout the city. Residents can get free naloxone and fentanyl test strips to help prevent overdose deaths at the following locations on Wednesday:
COLUMBUS, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy